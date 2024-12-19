Action in Tahoe; Art League Winter Show, Ari Shaffir, SkiiTour and more

Winter Wonderland at Camp Richardson Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – “Bring your holiday spirit and experience a Winter Wonderland in the Great Room at the Historic Hotel at Camp Richardson Resort!” From 5:30 to 7:30 on Friday, Dec. 20 Camp Richardson resort will host its annual holiday event. The event will include Santa & Mrs. Claus, a fireside reading of The Night Before Christmas, complimentary hot cocoa & cider, complimentary ornament decorating and alcoholic beverages for purchase.

This event is free to attend. More information at https://camprichardsonresort.com/ .

Tahoe Art League Winter Show

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – From 11:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 the Tahoe Art League will host their annual Tahoe Art League Winter Show. This exhibit “features a variety of art media and styles created by local artists, including sculpture, painting, ceramics, jewelry, basket weaving, and more.” This exhibit is held at 3062 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 and is free to attend. The art is available for sale. Find more information at TALart.org.

Comedian Ari Shaffir at Bally’s

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – American comedian Ari Shaffir will perform from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline on Saturday, Dec. 21. “In addition to his numerous appearances on the Joe Rogan podcast, Shaffir is best known for his last special, “Jew,” which has garnered almost 6 million views and was written up in The NY Times in its list of best specials of the year,” say organziers. “You might also know Ari from the storytelling show he created and hosted on Comedy Central called ‘This Is Not Happening.'” Shaffir’s Netflix special is called “Double Negative” and his Comedy Central special is called “Paid Regular.”

Ticket prices start at $29. Find more information at http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

South Lake Brewing Company Holiday Market

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, South Lake Brewing Company is holding its annual Indoor Holiday Market! The brewery invites people to “come shop for holiday gifts from a variety of local vendors!”

The market is free to attend. For more information, visit http://www.southlakebeer.com or call 530-578-0087.

SkiiTour at the Crown Room

CRYSTAL BAY. NV – The DJ duo SkiiTour will play the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Casino 8:00 from 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. SkiiTour is a “fun-loving DJ/production duo from Whistler, Canada are known for their upbeat music” and “retro ski aesthetic.” According to organizers, SkiiTour’s “annual high-energy après ski parties at Shambhala Music Festival have become legendary and their tracks have been supported by Diplo, Anna Lunoe, Zedd, David Guetta, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, JAUZ, Martin Garrix, Martin Solveig, Claptone, and more.”

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Standing Room Only. More information at https://tixr.com/e/113760 .