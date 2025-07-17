Action in Tahoe: Bastile, Jon Pardi, Skate the Lake and more!

Friday, July 18

Whitebark Pine Hike With SPF

9 a.m. to noon, Barker Pass Trailhead, Barker Pass Road, Olympic Valley. Join the Tahoe Rim Trail Association and naturalist Sarah Green to learn about the Sugar Pine Foundation’s work to protect and restore whitebark pine. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $10.00 For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.

Tahoe Blue Vodka Tasting

3-6 p.m., Dart Beverage Center, 148 Hwy 50, Stateline. Come by Dart Beverage for a great tasting from Tahoe Blue Vodka! For more information, visit dartbeverage.com or call 775-580-6110.

Blues Monsters

5:30-9:30 p.m., AleWorX at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. The Blues Monsters bring their jams to AleWorX at the Y! Don’t miss it! For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Tsurunokai Taiko Drummers at the South Lake Tahoe Library

The South Lake Tahoe Library will host Tsurunokai Taiko Drummers on July 18.. The free outdoor performance starts at 2 p.m. at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. Tsurunokai Taiko is a Japanese drum group based in Reno, Nevada, that performs both traditional Japanese folk songs and original music. Bring the whole family for this exciting outdoor performance. This event is sponsored by South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club.

Bastile

7:30-9 p.m., Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline. Explosive, Dynamic, and completely Original, are just some of the words to describe one of the most powerful Entertainers in the Comedy World today! The EMMY nominated Basile has entertained millions of comedy fans in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Africa. Basile’s unique blend of material, improvisation, and characters has made him one of the most sought-after comedians in the entertainment industry today. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

80S Live

8-9:30 p.m., Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline. Relive the Raddest Decade with 80s LIVE at Bally’s Lake Tahoe! Join us Friday and Saturday nights starting June 20 as 80s LIVE takes over Bally’s Showroom with a high-energy tribute to the iconic hits of Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson, and more. Produced by Allen Valentine, this electrifying residency features powerhouse vocals, dazzling choreography, and throwback style that brings the ultimate 80s vibe to life. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a good party, this is your chance to experience the sights and sounds of the decade that defined a generation. Don’t forget your leg warmers—costumes encouraged, good times guaranteed! Ticket purchase required. $20 For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Jon Pardi

Friday and Saturday, July 18 & 19, 2025, 7:00 pm – Get ready to kick up some dirt with Jon Pardi at the Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic (formerly Harveys) on July 18 & 19. From “Dirt on My Boots” to “Heartache Medication,” Jon Pardi promises an evening of unforgettable melodies and toe-tapping rhythms. Gather your friends, dust off your boots, and join us for a night of pure country magic under the Tahoe stars!. This event is all ages. Ticketmaster.com and Another Planet Entertainment .

DJ Delo

9 p.m., Aleworx Stateline, 31 US-50 #105, Stateline. Dance the night away with DJ Delo live at our Stateline location! For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Brubeck Jazz Summit: Finale Showcase

7 p.m., Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. Showcasing today’s rising stars in jazz, the 27 participants of the Brubeck Jazz Summit perform in a side-by-side finale concert with the faculty-in-residence members of the Contemporary Masters Sextet and Chris and Dan Brubeck. The exceptionally talented 2025 participants, who range in age from 15-18 and come to Tahoe from 10 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, represent the next generation of talented jazz musicians. Be amazed by the future of jazz at this thrilling finale of the 2025 Brubeck Jazz Summit. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit classicaltahoe.org or call 775-298-0245.

Twelfth Night

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival returns to the shores of Sand Harbor with a fresh and spirited production of Twelfth Night. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, this tale of mistaken identity, romantic entanglements, and clever twists promises an evening full of laughter and charm. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Not Green Day

8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. Join NOT.GREENDAY live in the Crown Room! $15 ADV / $20 DOS For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Saturday, July 19

21st Annual Skate the Lake

noon, Common’s Beach , 400 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City. Our Summer Skate Series began back in 2004 with the inaugural Skate the Lake in Lake Tahoe, CA. Supporters of B4BC gathered to skateboard, bike, and roller-skate along the Truckee River. A few years later, B4BC brought the event closer to home and introduced Skate the Coast in Los Angeles, CA. These two events have become staples in B4BC’s fundraising and wellness-promotion programs. Pre-registration required. $50 For more information, visit b4bc.org or call 310-991-4136.

Day in Paradise Duck Races

noon, Tahoe Paradise Park, 1011 E San Bernardino Ave, South Lake Tahoe. Don’t miss the 21st Annual South Lake Tahoe Optimist Day in Paradise Duck Races! Come join us for a great community event with family fun and games! Enjoy the Beer Garden and live music from a local band. Free For more information, visit southlaketahoeoptimist.com.

Ash Relics

noon to 4 p.m., AleWorX at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Chris Seal began using the name Ash Relics for his solo work in 2019, releasing his self-titled debut album under that moniker on streaming services the following year. The name was originally intended to brand a new style Chris was working on, blending hip-hop, blues, jazz and rock by playing extended improvisations over instrumental hip-hop beats, and writing blues-rock songs in a classic retro style to complement these jams. Don’t miss this show! For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Off Piste

5:30-9:30 p.m., AleWorX at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Come out for a night of classic rock and more with Off Piste. For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Psychic Comedian Peter Antoniou

8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. From London’s West End, to being a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, Peter Antoniou has been astounding audiences around the world with his uncanny abilities. His shows fuse stunning feats of mind-reading with storytelling, razor sharp wit, and improvisational comedy to create unique live entertainment experiences. Funny, engaging, and interactive, Peter will leave you questioning just what is really possible. Ticket purchase required. $24 – $39 For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Soul Train: A Night of House Music

8 p.m., Crown Room, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. Join us under the lights for a night of deep grooves and retro-futuristic disco vibes at the legendary Red Room! Crystal Bay Casino will be hosting DJs Joel Demarzo (Los Angeles), DJ Sulli (NORCAL), Red Five (Los Angeles), Steve IRL (Reno) for an unforgettable evening! Free; Event is standing room only. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Sunday, July 20

Sean Hodge

noon to 4 p.m., Lake Tahoe AleWorX, 31 US-50, Stateline. Sean Hodge is playing live at our Y location! Come jam out! For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Patrick Walsh

5-9 p.m., AleWorX at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Singer songwriter, producer and multi instrumentalist Patrick Walsh brings a fresh sound from the world of no genres. Born and raised in the gold rush towns of Northern California he often incorporates local history and experiences into his songs. As creator of Hangtown Studios, Lo Cal Music and CaliCountry he has currently released 86 albums. For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Monday, July 21

A Tribute to Quincy Jones (Sand Harbor)

7:30 p.m., Warren Edward Trepp Stage at Sand Harbor, 2005 NV-28, Incline Village. Quincy Jones’ legacy is a gift of everlasting music that will be reignited by the Reno Jazz Orchestra. For seven decades, Quincy Jones’s genius emerged as a master musician, composer, arranger and producer.His award-winning brilliance evolved performing with Lionel Hampton, traveling the world as Dizzy Gillespie’s music director, arranging for Count Basie and Frank Sinatra and producing Lesley Gore’s 1960s hits, Michael Jackson’s greatest tunes and the historic recording “We Are the World.” Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit renojazzorchestra.org or call 775-372-6160.

Tuesday, July 22

Todd Borg Joins the Friends of the Library to Introduce His Newest Book, “Tahoe Speed”

5:30 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. One of Lake Tahoe’s most prolific author, Todd Borg, will be introducing his 23rd Owen McKenna mystery thriller, Tahoe SpeedIn Tahoe Speed, a world -class skier from Tahoe dies on a speed course in France. Detective Owen McKenna”s investigation is unsuccessful until he discovers an unlikely connection to Victor Hugo’s novel, The Hunchback of Notre-Dame. For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org or call 530-573-3185.

The Concert: A Tribute to Abba

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. Get ready to dance and sing along as the world’s top ABBA tribute—direct from Sweden—returns to Sand Harbor! The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA brings all the iconic hits to life, including “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” and more. Don’t miss your chance to relive the magic of ABBA under the stars! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Wednesday, July 23

Reggie Hall

5-9 p.m., AleWorX at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Reggie Hall brings his smooth rock sound to Aleworx at the Y! Don’t miss it! For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Dennis Johnson & the Revelators

7:30-10 p.m., Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe. Dennis Johnson is one of the world class slide guitar players performing today. He and his band are a high energy, groove driven, slide guitar tour de force. The band elevates Blues, Roots, and Rock grooves to a stellar level that brings audiences to their feet. Johnson’s new rockin album “Revelation” has hit the top of the charts and received stellar reviews. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.