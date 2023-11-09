Action in Tahoe: Built to Spill; Sip and Shop; Lindsey Stirling

Built to Spill

Built to Spill is an influential American indie rock band that has left a significant impact on the alternative music scene. Formed in 1992 in Boise, Idaho, the band is known for their distinctive sound characterized by intricate guitar work, introspective lyrics, and a fusion of indie, punk, and rock influences.

Built to Spill will be performing on Friday, Nov. 10 from 8-10 p.m. at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room. Tickets start at $31. Buy them at Ticketmaster.com.

Sip and Shop

Celebrate the season! Shop small and support our local merchants and restaurants who are hosting special events and promotions.

Sip and Shop will be on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Village Center in Incline Village.

Live Music with Ben Fuller

Ben Fuller will be playing live on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m at Glasses Wine Bar in Incline Village.

Duane Betts

Duane is touring behind his acclaimed debut solo album, Wild & Precious Life, that recently reached no. 15 on the Americana Album Radio Chart. Duane Betts, after two decades in the music industry, released his debut solo album, “Wild & Precious Life,” which reflects his unique take on American rock & roll. The album is a blend of blues, rock, folk, and country, paying homage to the past while embracing modern sensibilities. Recorded in 2022 with a talented ensemble of musicians, including guest appearances by Marcus King, Nicki Bluhm, and Derek Trucks, the album’s songs are deeply reflective, touching on themes of patience, love, and sobriety. “Wild & Precious Life” captures the essence of overcoming struggles, cherishing the fleeting moments of life, and finding joy in the present.

Duane Betts will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. at Crystal Bay Casino located at 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay, NV 89402. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 at Tixr.com. $23 DOS.

Comedian Chelcie Lynn

Comedian Chelcie Lynn is a popular stand-up comedian known for her hilarious and often candid performances. She has gained a significant following through her comedic sketches and videos on social media platforms. Chelcie Lynn’s comedy style is characterized by her unique observations, relatable humor, and distinctive delivery. She has successfully translated her online presence into live comedy shows, entertaining audiences with her witty and engaging performances.

Chelcie Lynn will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room. Tickets start at $34. Buy them at Ticketmaster.com.

Lindsey Stirling

Lindsey Stirling is an American musician, dancer, and composer known for her unique blend of violin playing and electronic music genres. She gained prominence through her YouTube channel, where she initially posted videos of her performing violin covers of popular songs. Her style combines classical violin techniques with electronic, dubstep, and pop music elements.

Lindsey Stirling will be performing on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 8-10 p.m. at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.