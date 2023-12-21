Action in Tahoe: Christmas dinners, lights, comedy and winter solstice events

The weather outside isn’t so frightful but the decorations around town are most delightful. Driving through town to get from point A to B in the evening has become more and more festive as the days inch closer to Christmas.

Tahoe Chamber presents their Christmas Lights Map

The South Shore Holiday Trail of Lights and holiday lighting contest is underway and the map has been released to include business and residential buildings and community Christmas trees.

Visit the google map hosted by the Tahoe Chamber here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1LukwiBcDpQdd2zCLFZzNh1uI72SDBn45&shorturl=1&mibextid=Zxz2cZ&ll=38.941725700000035%2C-119.9777683&z=14&fbclid=IwAR3sBPGv5vFe40YLhCCQLqO7BlBGUs9ilqjXcwAgyd0CD3R0fqgdNLY5_tY

Last rounds for South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas Fire Engine

All ages are welcome to enjoy South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s decorated engine which will be cruising through the city’s neighborhoods just this weekend including Christmas Eve, December 24.

Friday night, Dec 22 it will be cruising through the Stateline area and hotel corridor.

Saturday, Dec 23-Main areas/Fire engine driver’s choice

Sunday, Dec 24-Hwy 50 and Barton Skilled Nursing Facility

For more information visit https://www.cityofslt.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1936

Friday night Sound Bath at Still Water Yoga & Wellness

Friday from 6 – 7 p.m, join Natalie Rodas Johnson and Lake Tahoe Events Page at Still Water Yoga & Wellness at 298 Kingsbury Grade Road #suite 2i & 2j Stateline, NV for a deeply immersive sound experience closing the year with a relaxing meditative experience for $33 for a small group of people.

The meditation is induced by “harmonic sound frequencies” played to ” harness the power and magic of sound and the winter solstice”.

“We will spend a few moments connecting and clearing energy. You will be gently guided in and out of this sound meditation. You will leave this sound bath with feelings of renewal and a deep sense of self in honor of this winter solstice,” said the Facebook event.

Guests are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the class start time so the class can begin on time.

Attendees must bring items needed for their comfort such as yoga mats and blankets, and any items needed for comfort. Other suggestions include bringing an eye mask, wearing comfortable clothing and bringing water to stay hydrated throughout the event.

For more information visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-sound-bath-series-registration-768997330717?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete&fbclid=IwAR2aqu0kiIIQd8QJh3f3tM3GbO-h3uRRFqM6X5nZDRyGFszHjEdDt1k1ECc

Final Two performances for Reno Dance Company’s Nutcracker at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Friday and Saturday the Reno Dance Company’s Nutcracker graces the theater stage of Bally’s Lake Tahoe, 55 Hwy 50, Stateline, 89449 .

Tickets are available to both showings beginning at 7 p.m both nights.

“This is an all ages show!! It is a wonderful family tradition with lots of action to keep the little ones entertained as well as adults,” the Reno Dance Company told the Tribune.

“The iconic tale of little Clara and the enchanted nutcracker toy has captivated audiences for over a century. With a cast of the finest talents and a lavish blend of costumes, scenery and outstanding choreography, The Reno Dance Company’s extraordinary production creates a magical winter wonderland that mesmerizes children and ballet enthusiasts of all ages,” the dance company added in a public statement.

For tickets and more information visit https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=12/1/2023&display=list

10th Annual Holiday Bazaar at Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness

Saturday, Dec. 23, Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness presents the 10th Annual Holiday Bazaar at Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness: 6921 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe Vista. The event includes Aerial, Dance, Fitness Performances and Handmade Market kicks off at 3 p.m, with performances at 6 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser for the Kelly Smiley Youth Scholarship Program, performing arts education, and community entertainment programs. This year’s event will have a ticketed option and we have a limited number of VIP seats and GA priority standing room tickets. Access to shopping in the vendor village and non priority standing room is by donation, and we ask that you kindly participate in our raffle, bake sale, and other community offerings that evening.

In addition this year’s Holiday Bazaar will be in tribute to Winter Solstice in preparation for the joys of the Winter season. Also found at the market will be discounts on classes, courses, memberships and products including youth programs, camps, and more!

To donate directly to the fundraiser you can do so through Venmo @TahoeFlow . Please make a note that it is a donation for the bazaar.

Vendors spots are still open for more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/352161630562600?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A%5B%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_local_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D%5D%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D or Contact Angela@tahoeflow.com

Crystal Bay Club Crown Room hosts A Holiday Special with Comedian Sydney Stigerts.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8 p.m Crystal Bay Club Crown Room hosts A Holiday Special with Comedian Sydney Stigerts.

This 21+ show promises a night of “skewering” and “mocking” from this Sacramento native who popped into the comedy scene as a youngster and keeps going with memberships and features, according to her bio.

As a member of the group 1° of Separation: A Funny Look at Depression, she has performed at colleges and comedy clubs from South Dakota to California. With three other members of 1° of Separation, she was the subject of the documentary Dying to Laugh. She has opened for Cameron Esposito, Sophie Buddle, Bob the Drag Queen, and Jinkx Monsoon. She has performed in the San Diego Comedy Festival, The Laughed Out Queer Comedy Festival in Las Vegas, the San Francisco Comedy Competition, and won the Best of Fest award at The Big Pine Festival in Phoenix. She was also a nominee at the Laugh After Dark Comedy Fest in Las Vegas.

General admission and VIP preferred seating tickets are available online at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/rtc-presents-sydney-stigerts-88339

On the Slopes Christmas Day with Santa and Penguin Pete at Diamond Peak

Ski and Snowboard Christmas Day Monday, December 25, 2023 with Santa and Penguin Pete at Diamond Peak starting at 10 a.m.1210 Ski Way Incline Village Look for them on the slopes and in the Base Area.

Santa and Penguin Pete will be at Diamond Peak handing out stickers and treats and visiting the one and all in the spirit of the holiday season. All ages are welcome and there is no additional cost.

Come take a selfie with Santa and Penguin Pete and celebrate the holidays at Diamond Peak.

Christmas brunch at Lone Eagle Grille, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort

The brunch will be available on Monday, December 25, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The menu will feature table-served dishes, including a lakeside quiche, avocado toast, buttermilk pancakes, and vanilla overnight oats.

The menu will feature a variety of brunch favorites, mimosas, and a special kid’s menu with a “Decorate your own Cookie” option.

Fresh seafood selections will also be available ranging from sustainable smoked salmon and butter-poached giant shrimp to Dungeness crab eggs benedict.

For more information or reservations visit https://www.loneeaglegrille.com/

Here are a few of the many local establishments offering Christmas Dinner this year:

For more restaurants visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/christmas-dinner-various-tahoe-south-restaurants/

Ciera Steak & Chop inside Bally’s Lake Tahoe (775) 588-3515 http://www.ballyslaketahoe.com

Edgewood Tahoe Restaurant (775) 588-2787 http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com

Brooks’ Bar & Deck at Edgewood Tahoe (775) 588-2787 http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com

The Bistro at Edgewood Tahoe (775) 588-2787 http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com

Friday’s Station (775) 588-6611 https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/restaurants/fridays-station

Jimmy’s at the Landing (530) 600-3501 http://www.thelandingtahoe.com

Kalani’s (530) 544-6100 http://www.kalanis.com

Park Prime Steakhouse inside the Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Stateline Brewery & Restaurant (530) 542-9000 http://www.statelinebrewery.com

The Chart House (775) 588-6276 http://www.chart-house.com/locations/lake-tahoe/

The Restaurant at Zephyr Cove Resort (775) 589-4906 http://www.zephyrcove.com

The Riva Bar & Grill (530) 542-2600 http://www.rivagrill.com

The Sage Room & Steak House inside Harveys (775) 588-2411 http://www.harveystahoe.com

The Bistro at the Corner (530) 600-2751 http://www.bistroatthecorner.com

Sapori Italian Kitchen inside Harrah’s Lake Tahoe http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/restaurants/sapori



Heavenly Holidays Village Ice Sculpture Contest

Heavenly Holidays Village Ice Sculpture Contest will take place at 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, the day after Christmas.

Wednesday, December 26, 2023, all day local ice sculptors put their carving tools to the test. This multi-block competition will create beauty with multiple standard blocks of ice.

Winner receives $500 to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Renowned ice carvers showcase their skills, carving intricate sculptures and designs. Interactive sessions where attendees can ask questions and learn basic techniques.

Carvers can be found from 11 a.m to 7 p.m in the Interior of the Heavenly Village, Tamarack Lodge, Ski Run Marina, and The Crossing at the Y.

Celebrate Christmas with your favorite Disney Celebrity

Every Saturday in December and daily, December 26 – 30, 2023, 2:00 – 5:00 pm, Your favorite Characters Return to Heavenly Holidays in the Heavenly Village: Ice Rink Area.

Take photos with your favorite characters from Snow White, Frozen, Paw Patrol, and more! They will be at the rink, possibly ice skating and roaming the village to meet you.

Tuesday, December 26th: Anna, Elsa and Olaf

Wednesday, December 27th: Snow White, Cinderella, Moana

Thursday, December 28th: Beauty and the Beast

Friday, December 29th: Marshall and Chase

Saturday, December 30th: Woody, Jessie and buzz