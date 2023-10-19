Action in Tahoe: Christopher Cross; Trail of Treats; Meyers Outdoor Gear Swap

Christopher Cross

Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including—for the first time in Grammy history—the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Get your tickets today! TicketMaster.com .

Christopher Cross will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. at South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe located at 15 Hwy 50, Stateline NV 89449. Doors open at 7. 6+ years old to attend. Get your tickets at TicketMaster.com .

Meyers Outdoor Gear Swap

Looking for some sweet gear? Shop until you drop for skis, snowboards, bikes, paddle gear, climbing gear, camping equipment, and other outdoor toys. Cash or credit cards will be accepted. If you’ve got quality summer or winter gear to sell, come on down. Merchandise registration will take place in the parking lot between 8:00am –9:30am; there is a $1 cash per item fee to register it for the swap. Please no equipment over five years old. Unsold merchandise can be picked up between 2pm-3pm; unclaimed items will be donated. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to the MCF. For more information about the swap, please contact David Reichel at (530) 545-3055 or Brian Levy at (530) 545-9941. For more information about the Meyers Community Foundation go to http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org .

The Myers Outdoor Gear Swap will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Westgate Center Parking Lot located at 3170 US Hwy 50, Meyers, CA 96155.

Live Music with Andrew Ellis

Help us welcome Andrew Ellis as the newest musician to play at Glasses Wine Bar. An Incline local, Andrew has a huge repertoire of songs from today and yesterday. It’s gonna be a great night!

Andrew Ellis is performing on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at Glasses Wine Bar located at 760 Mays Blvd Suite 8, Incline Village, NV 89451. Reservations accepted!

Mark Twain and Early Printing Techniques

Join the Friends of the Library for an illustrated talk by Steve Robison, printer at Tahoe Letterpress. Mr. Robison will explain how Mark Twain wound up in Virginia City, and on occasion in the Lake Tahoe basin. He will also share his discovery of a vast collection of antique 1860s types from the Territorial Enterprise newspaper in Virginia City where Mark Twain was a reporter and city editor during the early silver discoveries of the Comstock Lode. Steve will show those attending some of the types that Mark Twain may have touched, and you can touch it too! He will also educate us about Mark Twain’s early training in typesetting, showing us the tools and techniques involved.

Mark Twain and Early Printing Techniques will be on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Library located at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

Lake Tahoe History Talks

This month, join Lake Tahoe Historical Society as they welcome authors Chris and Lisa Couper with their presentation, “Bits and Pieces from the Echo Summit Route.” The Coupers wrote the history of Sierra-at-Tahoe last year and will share information through a slideshow presentation about the history of the summit from footpath to a two-lane highway and why it didn’t become a four-lane highway like I80. The event will be held at the History Museum Complex, 3058 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Parking is available at the History Museum and Senior Center parking lots. Refreshments will be served. The History Museum and Bookstore will be open until 8:00 p.m. after the presentation. Suitable for all ages, Tahoe talks are free, but donations are gladly accepted. Lake Tahoe History Museum 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd., So. Lake Tahoe, CA, is open Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Questions? call 530-541-5458.

Lake Tahoe History Talks will be on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Historical Society Museum located at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

Trail of Treats

Travel through the haunted forest, snap a family photo, grab some food, listen to some great music, and enjoy some spooky fun!

Trail of Treats will be on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Village Green (through the Fitness Trail). Reservations are required! Go to Bit.ly/trailoftreats for more info.