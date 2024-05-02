Action in Tahoe: Cinco De Mayo, David Sedaris, Washoe Earth Day and more

Derby De Mayo

It’s Derby de Mayo all weekend at The Cocktail Corner. Live music, dancing and good times Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy $8 mint juleps and margaritas all weekend. In addition to the regular menu, Chef Sean will be taking the food offerings up a notch with his mouthwatering Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese.

There will be live music at the Y on Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday noon- 4 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

For more information, visit tahoecocktailcorner.com or call 530-600-2751.

Derby De Mayo Provided

Cinco De Derby Stateline

AleWorX Stateline is celebrating Cinco De Derby all weekend long at AleWorx Stateline location. Enjoy $8 Mint Juleps and Margaritas all weekend and a DJ spinning music Friday and Saturday nights. For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Cinco De Derby Provided

Washoe Earth Day

Come to this free community event hosted by the Washoe Environmental Protection Department (WEPD) at the Carson Colony Gym from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.There will be games, educational booths, food vendors, arts and crafts, raffle prizes, and earth friendly activities.

Stop by the Keep Tahoe Blue booth to learn how you can help protect the Lake, and to participate in our fun, hands-on activity to receive a cool prize!

For more information, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org , call 530-541-5388, or call the WEPD at: 775-265-8680.

Cinco De Mayo

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at the Shops at Heavenly Village from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. Enjoy live Mariachi band, taco specials, Margarita specials, and Latin ballet performers.

For more information, visit theshopsatheavenly.com .

David Sedaris

David Sedaris is a renowned American humorist, author, and essayist known for his witty and incisive observations on everyday life. His unique storytelling style and sharp humor have endeared him to audiences around the world.

Come laugh along with fellow fans when David Sedaris comes to read new and unpublished selections, take questions, and sign books.

He will be at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline on Saturday May 4. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Pre-registration required. $72+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

David Sedaris

History Slide Show, the Big Bang

Using extensive research and eyewitness accounts, local authors and historians David & Gayle recount the incredible, true and bizarre story of a calculating and disgruntled gambler and his attempt to extort three million dollars from the historic Harvey’s Casino at Lake Tahoe, in August of 1980. The 55-minute slide show features dozens of historic and seldom seen images.

The free event will begin at 5 p.m. at South of North Brewing Company, 932 Stateline Ave Suite B, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Call David at 760 920-8061 for more information or visit https://www.southofnorthbeer.com .