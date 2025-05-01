Action in Tahoe: Cinco de Mayo, TAMBA Spring Party, & more!

Thursday, May 1st

The Svadhyaya Project Workshop Series

8 a.m., Lake Tahoe Yoga, 290 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. “The Svadhyaya Project is a collaborative workshop designed to help you engage in practices and learn techniques to become more aware of your self and financially responsible so that you can build wealth. Pre-registration required.” For more information, visit http://www.laketahoeyoga.com or call 775-580-7224.

Neighbors Night for Tahoe Locals!

7 p.m., Tipsy Putt Tahoe, 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. “Calling all South Lake Tahoe Locals! We want YOU to have a TEE-rific time at our monthly Neighbor’s Night! We appreciate your business and being a part of this amazing community! As a thank you, we hold a dedicated night to our neighbors on the first Thursday of every month with a tap takeover from one of your favorite local breweries. Plus, enjoy FREE trivia, FREE light bites and FREE mini golf. Free. For more information, visit tipsyputt.com/tipsy-putt-tahoe or call 530-443-4376.”

Friday, May 2nd

The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) Spring Party

5:30 – 8:30 pm, Heavenly California Base Lodge, 3860 Saddle Rd, South Lake Tahoe, 96150. “Get ready to celebrate another great year of mountain biking and trail building with the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association! We’ll be at Heavenly’s Cal Base Lodge with a pasta dinner, drinks, raffle prizes, swag, and membership drive.” Free for members, $20 for non-members. Find more information at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/spring-member-party-south-shore .

VR Lab at Zephyr Cove Library

2:30 p.m., Zephyr Cove Library, 233 Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove. “Experience virtual reality with Oculus Rift Fridays at the Zephyr Cove Library. Reservations are required. Parental permission forms are available at the library for individuals under 18 years of age. Pre-registration required. Free For more information, visit library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-588-6411.”

Second Serving3 – 4 p.m., Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, 2733 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. “Second Serving meals consist of a soup, salad, and a simple entree (lasagna, chili dogs, pasta dishes, etc) and are served from 4-5 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church. Dinner guests will be provided with ‘giveaway’ bags containing fruit, vegetables, breads/pastries based on availability of food items. Bread & Broth serves 40-50 dinner guests each Friday evening. For more information, visit breadandbroth.org or call 916-837-4201.”

Couple’s League at Golf Lodge Bar & Simulators

4-8 p.m., Golf Lodge Bar & Simulators, 530 S Carson St STE 1, Carson City. “Team up with your significant other or your bestie and join us for our First Ever Couples League at The Golf Lodge! Each week, you’ll play a different course on our state-of-the-art simulators — perfect for some friendly competition and lots of fun!The league runs from April 28 through June 16, with time slots available from either 4–6 PM or 6–8 PM. Games take place on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays, giving you plenty of flexibility to fit it into your weekend plans. Ticket purchase required. $195 per person For more information, visit thegolflodge.com or call 775-546-3725.”

Magic Fusion Starring Dana Daniels

7 p.m., The Loft Theatre, 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe. “Magic Fusion is Lake Tahoe’s #1 rated show. It features award winning magicians from around the world in a 75 minute, high energy, family friendly show suitable for all ages. It’s located in the vibrant Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Come visit the restaurant/lounge before or after the show and enjoy Taste at the Loft, and enjoy award winning American Tapas and small plates. All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.”

Genoa Western Heritage Days

7:30 p.m., 2285 Genoa St, Genoa, NV 89411. “Nevada’s oldest town celebrates its Western heritage with three days packed with music, history, art, food and fun on May 2-4, 2025. Free to attend. For more information, call 775-831-8015.”

Live Music at McP’s Taphouse Grill

8-11 p.m., McP’s Taphouse Grill, 4125 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. “McPs Taphouse at Stateline in South Lake Tahoe, CA has been a beer and entertainment staple for over 31 years with 40 beers on tap, full bar of craft cocktails, live music, and never a cover charge. Being family owned and operated, our motto is: children welcome, adults tolerated. We’re not just “Pub Grub” at McPs… our full restaurant offers traditional Irish dishes along with our modern California classic lighter options. For more information, call 530-542-4435.”

Saturday, May 3rd

Run for the Roses: Kentucky Derby Fundraiser

2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Beach Retreat & Lodge at Tahoe, 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. “A new organization is stepping into the spotlight in South Lake Tahoe: the Tahoe Ballet & Performing Arts Foundation, which is dedicated to making ballet and performing arts accessible to children in the community. In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, the Foundation is excited to offer a FREE ballet and performing arts camp this July at Valhalla for children entering 1st through 3rd grades. To raise funds for this enriching experience, the Foundation is hosting its inaugural event, the “Run for the Roses – Kentucky Derby Fundraiser”, on Saturday, May 3rd.” Adults: $50, Children: $20. More information at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/run-for-the-roses-kentucky-derby-fundraiser .

Bubbly Brunch at The Cocktail Corner

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Cocktail Corner, 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. “Join us Saturday & Sundays for Bubbly Brunch! Two entrees and a bottle of bubbly for ONLY $40! Enjoy one of Chef Sean’s unique and delicious brunch creations such as Chilaquiles, Chicken & Waffles, and Strawberry Belgian Waffles. $40. For more information, visit tahoecocktailcorner.com or call 530-600-2751.”

Bread & Broth 4 Kids Cram-A-Cruiser

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grocery Outlet, 2358 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. “St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth 4 Kids is packing and sending bags of food home with food insecure school kids for weekend nourishment. Come help us provide food for the children we serve. Donate food or drop off a monetary donation to help provide weekend nourishment for food insecure school kids in the South Shore Community. For more information, visit breadandbroth.org or call 916-837-4201.”

Live Music at Camp Richardson Resort

1-5 p.m., Camp Richardson Resort, 1900 Jameson Beach Rd, South Lake Tahoe. “Live music with acts like The Trey Stone Band, Cash Only Band, Heavenly House Band, Arizona Jones, The Beach Cowboys, Whiskey and Wolves, Acustagruve, Winter Light Band, and Bluesberry Jam. For more information, visit http://www.camprichardsonresort.com or call 530-494-2228.”

Monday, May 5th

Cinco de Mayo at the Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe

4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Heavenly Village, 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. “Live Latin Music with David Perez Band. Northern California’s premier Latin ensemble brings their high-energy sound, dynamic stage presence, and authentic rhythms to the Heavenly Village stage,” as well as a number of other entertainment attractions. Free to attend. Find more information at https://theshopsatheavenly.com/ .

Monday Meals at St. Theresa Grace Hall

4 p.m., St. Theresa Grace Hall, 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe. “Hot, full-course nutritional meals are served at St. Theresa Grace Hall from 4-5:30 p.m. every Monday throughout the year. In addition to serving hot meals, the dinner guests are provided with food ‘giveaway’ bags containing canned goods, fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy products (eggs, butter and milk) and breads/pastries. Seconds are offered and dinner to-go containers are provided. For more information, visit breadandbroth.org or call 916-837-4201.”

Abstract Explosions by Meghan Leal-Gring

6-8 p.m., BFF Tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 2, South Lake Tahoe. “Join us for the opening reception to Abstract Explosions, a vibrant showcase of mixed media abstract artwork by Megan Leal-Gring at BFF Tahoe. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required.”

Tuesday, May 6th

Baby & Me Support Group

3-4 p.m., Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness, 2170B South Ave, South Lake Tahoe. “Parents and caregivers of babies aged 0-12 months come together to share the joys and challenges of parenting in a supportive, caring environment. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with others, offer encouragement, and gain valuable insights from Barton Health professionals on child development and parenting strategies.Together, you’ll build a community of support, learn from one another, and discover new ways to nurture and grow with your little ones, all while strengthening the bond with your baby during these precious early months. For more information, visit http://www.bartonhealth.org/tahoe/home.aspx or call 530-541-3420.”

Smart Recovery Meeting

7-8:30 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Recovery and Rehab, 2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd Unit C, South Lake Tahoe. “SMART Recovery is a fresh approach to addiction recovery. SMART stands for Self-Management and Recovery Training. The program is for people seeking a self-empowering way to overcome addictive problems. Free.” For more information, visit elevaterehab.org/locations/lake-tahoe or call 831-440-3568.

Tahoe Blue Trivia Tuesday

9 p.m., The Loft Theatre, 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe. “Join us every Tuesday at 9 PM for an evening of trivia, great drink specials, and exciting prizes. Put your knowledge to the test while enjoying $5 Tahoe Blue cocktails and $5 pints in a fun, relaxed atmosphere.Whether you’re competing with friends or playing solo, you’ll have a chance to win fantastic prizes, including free Heavenly lift tickets, magic show tickets, gift cards and more. It’s the perfect way to unwind and kick off the week—see you there! For more information, visit thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.”

Wednesday, May 7th

1st Time Home Buyer Event

6-8 p.m., CoWork Tahoe, 3079 Harrison Avenue, South Lake Tahoe. “All are welcome to join us, whether you’re ready to buy a home or simply interested in the possibility in the future, to get educated on what you need to prepare and position yourself when the opportunity arises!Local experts will give presentations on how to qualify for a mortgage, including prequalification, tips and tricks on what to look for in selecting a real estate professional to guide and advocate on your behalf, important home inspections, the escrow process and more! The event is FREE for all community members, and no pre-registration is required.Complimentary food (*tacos!*) & beverages will be provided. For more information, visit http://www.staor.org or call 530-541-7007.”