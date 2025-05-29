Action in Tahoe: Clearly Tahoe Demo, Jackie Greene, Jefferson Starship and more!

Friday, May 30

Clearly Tahoe Demo Event – noon, South Lake Tahoe Events, Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Our Demo Events are designed to bring together business partners, supporters, and members of the tourism industry for a relaxed meet-and-greet and an inside look at our upcoming season. Each event will begin with a brief networking session, followed by a presentation on Clearly Tahoe’s 2025 services, upcoming events, and collaborative opportunities. Guests will also have the chance to demo equipment on-site.This year, each demo day will spotlight different aspects of our services, company goals, and opportunities for community involvement. You’re invited to join us for one—or all—of these events. Feel free to bring a friend or family member along!

South Lake Tahoe Bike Party – 6 p.m., TJ Max Parking Lot at the Y, 2015 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Join the South Lake Tahoe Bike Party! Ride with us on the last Friday of each month from May through August. All wheels welcome—let’s roll together!

Classics + : A Summer Concert Series – 7 p.m., Tahoe Philharmonic, 586 Douglas Court, Incline Village. Looking for a meaningful date night this summer? Join the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra for Classics+, a romantic evening of live music in Carson City, Incline Village, and Reno from May 30 to June 8, 2025. Enjoy the timeless beauty of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major, performed by renowned violinist Kevin Matheson, along with Bach’s beloved Air on the G String. The program also features Beethoven’s joyful Symphony No. 1 and selections from Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3. Treat yourselves to a night of elegance, inspiration, and unforgettable music under the baton of Maestro James Rawie. Tahoe-philharmonic.com Ticket purchase required. 0-50 For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.

Meet the Author: Brian Hunter – 7-8 p.m., BFF Tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 2, South Lake Tahoe. Join us for an unforgettable literary evening with Brian Hunter, author of Brick and Marrow, the first novel in the Brasswatch series. Set in the shadowy streets of post-WWII New York, the book follows Gabriel Marshall as he searches for purpose, hope, and love amid the grime and danger of the Bowery. It’s a tale of resilience, heartbreak, and the fight to reclaim meaning after unimaginable loss. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required.

Saturday, May 31

Wilderness First Aid w/ NOLS Wilderness Medicine – 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline. The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting a two-day Wilderness First Aid (WFA) course taught by NOLS Wilderness Medicine. This course provides individuals with a foundation in important first-aid concepts critical to responding effectively to emergencies in a remote backcountry environment. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. Non-Member $350; Member $315 For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.

Sky Tavern Mayday Festival – 10 a.m., Sky Tavern, 21130 Mt. Rose Hwy, Reno. Celebrate a season in bloom at Sky Tavern’s bike park opening day with activities for the family, including food trucks, group rides, bike demos, bike shuttles, youth pump track workshops, zip line, vendor village, live music, a huge prize raffle and more! For more information, visit http://www.skytavern.org .

Guided Wildflower Walk – 10 a.m. to noon, Washoe Meadows State Park, Hwy 50, South Lake Tahoe. Join us in learning more about the wildflowers that we see in the Washoe Meadows State Park. Spring is here, stop and smell the flowers with local naturalist Bob Sweatt! Experience and learn about the incredible flora of Washoe Meadows State Park. Search for a diversity of wildflowers, including the native Common Starlily, Leucocrinum montanum, which only occurs in Washoe Meadows! This will be a non-strenuous walk and all abilities are welcome, whether you are an avid outdoor enthusiast or simply want an excuse to get outside with friends! For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

The Best of Purple Party – 4:30 p.m., Villa Harrah, 2941 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. Join us for an unforgettable evening at the extravagant Villa Harrah, where community, impact, and purpose come together! Enjoy a night of fundraising, connection, and an exclusive special announcement as we unveil our bold vision for the future.The Best of Purple Party will feature everything purple—the traditional color representing domestic violence. This not-to-miss event will be hosted at the spectacular Villa Harrah, a private lakefront home with amazing stories and amenities. For more information, visit liveviolencefree.org or call 530-544-2118.

Jackie Greene w/ Hot Buttered Rum – 8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. Americana and roots singer-songwriter Jackie Greene is a jack-of-all-trades, and an artist who can croon over soulful piano ballads as much as he can shred a bluesy guitar solo (like he did as the lead guitarist for The Black Crowes in 2013). A road warrior and musician’s musician, Greene’s new EP ‘The Modern Lives – Vol 2’ (out October 2018 on Blue Rose Music) finds him at a new chapter in his life: his first months of fatherhood, time off his relentless touring circuit, and a cross-country move from Brooklyn to his birthplace of Northern California. Ticket purchase required. $35 ADV / DOS For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Sonik Rewind Band at Steamer’s Bar and Grill – 5 p.m., Steamers Bar & Grill, 2236 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Get up and dance to classic rock and blues live band, Sonik Rewind. Free For more information, visit http://www.sonikrewind.com .

Jefferson Starship – 7:30 p.m., South Shore Room, 15 Highway 50, Stateline. Celebrating their 50th anniversary, the band continues to honor founder Paul Kantner’s legacy with electrifying performances across the globe. Ticket purchase required. $58- $260 For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Sunday, June 1

America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride – 6 a.m., , America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride (AMBBR) is a premier cycling event offering breathtaking views, a rewarding challenge, and a powerful mission. Now in its 32nd year, this fully supported ride takes cyclists on an unforgettable journey around Lake Tahoe, one of the most scenic and iconic cycling destinations in the world. AMBBR brings together thousands of riders, volunteers, and supporters to fundraise in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). Our mission is to find cures for blood cancer and improve the quality of life for patients and families. Pre-registration required. $150 For more information, visit http://www.lls.org .

OMG Fun Run – 8:30 a.m., Old Meyers Grade, 2511 Old Meyers Grade Rd, South Lake Tahoe. For a few hours, leopards, butterflies, world-class athletes and Tahoe-style entertainment will take over Old Meyers Grade in Meyers for the eighth annual OMG Fun Run. Costumes are encouraged and the best costume in each division (child – 12 and under, woman and man) will receive a prize. Additional prizes will be awarded for the 1st to Reach the Top and Most Laps in each division. Winners in each category and participants who complete at least three laps will have their names posted on our website after the event. Pre-registration required. $10-$25 For more information, visit http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org .

Tuesday, June 3

14th Annual Bike Path Cleanup – 5-8:30 p.m., Various locations around South Lake Tahoe, 2877 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. Kickoff Tahoe Bike Month by cleaning up our community bike paths! Oftentimes these paths can be littered and the cleanup gets these paths ready for a great summer biking season. Pre-registration required. Free For more information, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org or call 530-541-5388.

Meet the Artist: Calvin Brooks – 6-8:30 p.m., BFF Tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 2, South Lake Tahoe. Join us for an inspiring evening with California-based artist Calvin Brooks at BFF Tahoe. Known for his vibrant, contemporary pieces inspired by nature and human design, Calvin began painting during the pandemic as a form of creative release. Now, his mission is to make fine art accessible and impactful — donating a portion of every sale to environmental causes. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required.

Wednesday, June 4

Nether Hour – 7:30-10 p.m., Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe. Down in the heart of Austin, TX, where the music runs thicker than the heat, there’s a band that’s been making some serious noise. They call themselves Nether Hour, and they’ve been turning every dive bar and backroad juke joint into a full-blown musical revival. The band is a trio of unapologetic rebels, each one a powerhouse of sonic defiance. Bobby Flaco delivers gritty vocals and razor-sharp guitar riffs, while Bishop unleashes searing lead guitar and mandolin work, with Bercy laying down bass lines that slam right into your gut. Nether Hour is a relentless sonic melting pot, fusing the swampy grooves of Louisiana with Texas-sized doses of funk, blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll. Ticket purchase required. $35 For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Thursday, June 5

Tahoe Art League Summer Show Opening – 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tahoe Art League, 3062 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Come meet the artists! EXHIBITION OPENING PARTY June 5, 2025. 5:30 PM Tahoe Art League Gallery 3062 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Art League artists are gathering together for a showing of recent original works for the summer show. Spend the early evening with us. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks provided. The show runs through August 2025. For more information, visit http://www.talart.org or call 530-544-2313.

Grateful Shred – 8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. After a meteoric rise from obscurity to a national touring band, Los Angeles-based Grateful Shred has made the most of its time in the spotlight. The lineup, featuring co-founders Dan Horne and Austin McCutchen alongside Circles Around the Sun keyboardist Adam MacDougall and guitarist John Lee Shannon woke the Grateful Dead cosmos with a unique laid-back harmony driven sound. The band literally went from playing the Shakedown Street vendor area prior to Dead and Company shows to touring the United States. Ticket purchase required. Tickets: $20 ADV / $25 DOS For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.