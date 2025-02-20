Action in Tahoe: Cold Plunge Wellness Event, ALERTWildfire Presentation and more!

“Fresh Tracks” 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race

South Lake Tahoe – At 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, Camp Richardson Resort and the Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club is “hosting the “Fresh Tracks” 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race at beautiful Historic Camp Richardson Resort,” according to organizers. “The beneficiary is Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin; local doctor, Kelly Shanahan; young local mom, Adrienne Shepard, and other local Tahoe women.If you have never experienced snowshoeing, this is your chance! If you can walk, you can snowshoe! You don’t have to race, just have FUN! Be sure to reserve a pair of snowshoes if you need them or bring your own. We encourage first-time walkers!” Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit http://www.camprichardsonresort.com or call 530-494-2228.

Unique Wellness Event at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe to Benefit Local Charity

South Lake Tahoe – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino announces the “Elemental Immersion” Community Unity event taking place on Saturday, February 22. All proceeds from the event will go to the Village Pet Foundation, a local nonprofit focused on providing veterinary care and support for pets in need. Attendees will have the chance to engage in four distinct wellness sessions, including a cold plunge in the naturally chilled waters of Lake Tahoe and a sound-bath healing session. Entrance is free with a suggested $10 donation to Tahoe Family Solutions. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting https://hyattcommunityunity.eventbrite.com. For more information or to book a getaway to Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, please visit Hyattregencylaketahoe.com, or call (775) 832-1234.

ALERTWildfire Presentation With Dr. Graham Kent

Incline Village – At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, ALERTWildfire will hold a presentation by Dr. Graham Kent at the Incline Village Library Meeting Room. “How do we detect wildfires before they grow out of control?” ask the ALERTWildfire event organizers. “ALERTWildfire is a consortium of the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Oregon providing fire cameras and tools to help firefighters and first responders. From 2016-2019 ALERTWildfire provided critical information for over 1,000 fires! Join the Sierra Club Tahoe Area Group at the Incline Village Library Meeting Room to hear from Dr. Graham Kent, UNR, on his work spearheading the creation of this program. Learn how communities have created fire watches with these cameras as well as cheap and easy things you can do to better fireproof your home and community!” Pre-registration required. The event itself is free. For more information, visit http://www.sierraclub.org/mother-lode/tahoe or call 415-977-5500.

WNC Professor to Present ‘Tahoe: North America’s Oldest Lake’

Carson City – Western Nevada College is delighted to host a lecture about Lake Tahoe by WNC Professor of Geosciences Dr. Winnie Kortemeier on Feb. 26. at 7 p.m. In the fall, Dr. Kortemeier completed scientific research that revealed that Lake Tahoe is at least 2.3 million years old. This amazing discovery determined that Lake Tahoe is the oldest permanent freshwater lake in North America. The lecture is open to the public at no charge. Find more information at visit wnc.edu or call 775-445-3000.

Eff Cancer Benefit for Lake Tahoe Local Jennifer Milligin

South Lake Tahoe – From 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., McP’s Taphouse Grill, 4125 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. Late-Nite Productions will be hosting an EFF CANCER Benefit for Lake Tahoe Local, Jennifer Milligin. You may know her from her many years of work at Tahoe Keys Deli or in the past, working the door for Late-Nite Productions. For more information, visit http://www.McPsTahoe.net or call 530-542-4435.

Winter Navigation With a Map and Compass

Stateline – From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, the Tahoe Rim Trail Association invites folks to “join for a day in the classroom and field to learn basic map and compass skills in the winter. This course will teach you one of the most basic and essential outdoor skills- navigation without relying on a battery. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $100 TRTA Members ; $110 TRTA Non-Members.” For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.

Abbafab: Premiere Tribute to Abba

Stateline – Abbafab: Premiere Tribute to Abba will play at 8 p.m. at Bally’s casino on Saturday, Feb. 22. “Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and abroad, ABBAFAB is a stunning tribute to the music of ABBA featuring the sensational talents of some of TAD’s most talented and loved artists and musicians!” say organizers. “This multimedia production is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the 70s and 80s including monster hits such as Waterloo, Fernando, Honey Honey, Dancing Queen and countless others. From ABBA’s earliest hits to Mamma Mia, ABBAFAB will take you on a technicolor journey that is unmatched. Our vocalists and musicians have toured the world as solo artists and band members and have come together to create the most entertaining ABBA tribute on the market today!” For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

DJ John Summit: Experts Only at the Tahoe Blue Event Center

Stateline – Join DJ John Summit for his EXPERTS ONLY show at 7:00 p.m. at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Friday & Saturday, February 21 & 22. “John Summit makes his Lake Tahoe debut at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. This is a 21+ event.” Find more information at https://www.ticketmaster.com/tahoe-blue-event-center-tickets-stateline/venue/189530 .