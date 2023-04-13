Action in Tahoe: Colin Hay at Harrah’s; Neon Night Tubing at TubeTahoe; Pond Skimming at Heavenly Resort

Colin Hay at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Colin Hay will be gracing the South Shore Room stage at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, April 14.

This influential and celebrated artist is known for his intimate, confessional live shows. He is known as the sensational vocalist of Men at Work, and has been re-introducing himself to fans for the last ten years.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $48.16 with prices subject to change. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and children under 6 will not be permitted.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Neon Night Tubing at TubeTahoe

TubeTahoe is hosting another weekend of night tubing for the whole family from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 14-15.

Come by for tubing and hot cocoa, with tons of neon lights glowing around you for a fantastic evening.

Night tubing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and has limited availability. Tickets are $65 for an hour and a half of tubing, with children 6-12 at $55.

To learn more visit tubetahoe.com/#hourspricing.

The Pond Skim will be happening at Heavenly Resort will be happening from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

Provided/ Heavenly Resort

Pond Skimming at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Get in the spring spirit with at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s Pond Skimming event from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

Funky costumes are encouraged for this chilly tradition that will see contestants attempt to ski or boat across a pond of water on the mountain top. The public is encouraged to come celebrate spring, and contestants are invited to see if they will skim or sink.

The celebration will be held at the base of the World Cup/Base of Tram area. It is free to come watch or participate. Registration for contestants will begin at 8:30 a.m. the morning of the event only in Cal Lodge, with the skim running from 1-3 p.m.

There will be an aprés party with live music at the Cal Lodge following the event from 3-5 p.m.

To learn more visit http://www.skiheavenly.com/Explore-the-Resort/Experience-Heavenly/Event-Detail-Page?id=3b4321fe-c091-4f5e-8440-0044c7f7507d .

Tahoe Institute of Natural Science presents: Effects of Wildfire on Tahoe’s Wildlife and Plants

Enjoy a presentation from Sarah Hockensmith of the Tahoe Institute of Natural Science at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Incline Village Library.

This free presentation will dive deep into the devastation and positive effects wildfires have on Tahoe’s plants and wildlife.

Registration for this event is recommended and can be done at events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/10119760 .

Live music at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe will be coming to the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 8 p.m Friday and Saturday, April 14-15 in the Crown Room.

This rescheduled show is $30 in advanced and tickets will be sold the day of the show. The opening act for this show is to be determined.

Doors to this 21-plus show will open at 7 p.m.

This year, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe is celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band, which blends rock, soul, and classic funk to be create what is known as one of the best live acts on the planet.

The fun will continue the following weekend with The Infamous Stringdusters with Midnight North at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 20-21.

Tickets to this 21-plus show are $35 plus taxes and fees, and doors will open at 7 p.m.

The Infamous Stringdusters are a progressive acoustic and bluegrass band that first emerged in 2006 and have been rocking the stage ever since.

To learn more about the shows visit devildogshows.com .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Glasses Wine Bar will be hosting Mike Psarras live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

He will be returning to play coves with a tilt towards blues and classic rock.

Come enjoy a glass of wine and listen to the sweet melodies of Mike.

There is a one drink minimum or $5 cover charge to attend this show.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .