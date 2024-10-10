Action in Tahoe: Comedy Show Dinner, Dancing with the Tahoe Stars, Country Songwriter’s Series and more

Friday, Oct. 11

Tallac After Dark

Tallac Historic Site volunteers and staff invite you to attend an interpretative tour through the American Spiritualism Movement. Discover why so many Americans tried to speak to the dead and how they did it. From seances to ouija, this tour takes you back in time to experience the movement firsthand.

You’ll also hear tales from our modern-day, ghostly encounters that regularly occur at the Pope Estate. Ticket purchase required. $30 Adult | $15 child (under 12) + fees For more information, visit http://www.thegreatbasininstitute.org/tallac-historic-site or call 530-544-7383.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Comedy Show Dinner at MacDuffs

The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe will host an exclusive Comedy Show Dinner at MacDuff’s Pub Tahoe on Saturday, October 12, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Join renowned comedian Joe Praino as he hosts a night of laughter with friends Andy Lazarus, Pete Castaro and headliner Chris Fairbanks. The evening promises an unforgettable night of comedy, accompanied by delicious food and drinks.

The Comedy Show Dinner is scheduled to take place outside on the grass, unless it rains, in which case it will be held inside upstairs. At the last event, clear skies welcomed attendees, who dressed for a fall evening in Tahoe, wearing jackets, scarves, and beanies. Blankets are also welcome.

Each ticket includes buffet dinner and two drinks provided by MacDuff’s. Tickets are very limited and available to those 21 and older only. Click this link to purchase: https://secure.givelively.org/event/boys-and-girls-club-of-lake-tahoe/31st-annual-golf-classic

All proceeds from the Comedy Show Dinner will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe on behalf of MacDuff’s Pub Tahoe.

Pumpkin Patch Splash at South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center

The City of South Lake Tahoe Parks & Recreation Department is bringing holiday fun to the community when they host the inaugural Pumpkin Patch Splash on Sunday, October 13. This is a unique and festive event where kids pick their pumpkins straight from the pool! After choosing your pumpkin, the kids will head over to the Decoration Station to create their own masterpiece.

Activities Include:

Floating Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Bowling

Pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe

Halloween Goody Bags for All Participants!

Pre-registration is required. Limited spaces are available, so register early! Registration closes on October 11. Register HERE .

11th Annual Dancing With the Tahoe Stars

The lineup for Tahoe Arts Project’s (TAP) 11th annual Dancing with the Tahoe Stars has been revealed. During their Music on the Beach Thursday, all ten “seasoned dancers” along with their “Tahoe star” partners were announced. This year’s theme is “Dancing Through the Decades,” where each couple will incorporate a specific decade into their performance, promising a night filled with nostalgic tunes and fantastic moves.

The dancers for the October 12 event:

Freeskier Molly Armanino with partner Shane Sheets

Tahoe Douglas Fire Battalion Chief Chris Lucas with partner Hannah Lucas

South Tahoe High Vice Principal Heather Hart with partner Katy Nye

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy JT Davis with partner Karlee Koeppen

Olympic Gold Medalist Maddie Bowman with partner Jack Suglian

Magician Alex Ramon with partner Taylor Shepack

Television Host Shawn Christian with partner Briann Baker

Business owner Kelly Escobedo and partner Adrian Escobedo

Lake Tahoe Community College Dual Enrollment Grant Manager Adam Eynon with partner Robyn Rasmussen

Interior Designer/Makeup Artist Marina Rich – Alric Lam

Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.tahoeartsproject.org/home or call 530-542-3632.

Country Songwriter’s Series

Do you want to know the story behind your favorite songs? Then South Lake Tahoe Song Writers Series is for you. Some of the biggest names in Country Music Songwriting will take the stage for an intimate night of songs and stories. This year’s inaugural series features Nashville songwriters who have combined for over 50 Number 1 Songs and countless charted singles. Each 90 minute intimate performance features two writers talking about the inspiration behind the hit songs you know. Ticket purchase required. $35 For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Sunday, Oct. 13

Meyers Outdoor Gear Swap

Meyers Community Foundation (MCF) will host the 10th annual Meyers Outdoor Gear Swap in the Westgate Center parking lot, adjacent to the Divided Sky (weather permitting). Shop until you drop for skis, snowboards, bikes, paddle gear, climbing gear, camping equipment, and other outdoor toys. Or make some money on your own lightly used gear! If you’ve got quality summer or winter outdoor gear in good condition to sell, come join us!

The event will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westgate Center Parking Lot next to Divided Sky/Downtown Cafe, Divided Sky, Meyers. For more information, visit http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org .

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Ski Run Presents: The Devil’s Climb With Tommy Caldwell

From National Geographic and Plimsoll Productions comes the thrilling documentary special The Devil’s Climb. Follow renowned rock climbers Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell on a 2,600-mile expedition to tackle one of the most daunting challenges of their careers: summiting the infamous Devil’s Thumb. Witness the extraordinary courage and pulse-pounding climbing as the two attempt to accomplish the first-ever, single-day traverse of all five peaks of the Devil’s Thumb massif – and push their bodies and bond to the absolute limit.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at South Tahoe High School. Ticket purchase required. Free