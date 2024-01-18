Action in Tahoe: Comedy, snow outtings, live music and fire-jam

A diverse buffet of events is lined up for enjoyment in the South Shore of Tahoe this week. Get outside and get some education with some of the leading experts in the basin.

This week’s outdoors events couple education about the area with fun and site seeing which results in epic family friendly outings. As per usual live music abounds, with a mid-week fire jam and weekend comedic relief mixed in from locals and Bay Area funny man Rob Schneider stars in “The Narcissist Confessions Tour”.

Weak Layers hits Theaters Friday 1021 Heavenly Village Way

The freshest ski comedy to hit theaters in over a decade comes to Heavenly Cinemas Friday: Weak Layers is going full-send starting January 19 at the Heavenly Cinemas in South Lake. Don’t be left in the cold, click “Showtimes” to grab your tickets before this party sells out. This movie was filmed 100% in Tahoe’s backyard!

For tickets visit https://www.heavenlycinema.com/?fbclid=IwAR1-eyyDPT2quk5DcPyrdTQHG2Cllav4U46_Xw_rF9tnecq9X6WD1Ny_LPg

Rob Schneider at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Saturday, January 20, 2024, Comedian Rob Schneider hits Harrah’s Lake Tahoe stage with the The Narcissist Confessions Tour in the South Shore Room located at 15 Hwy 50, Stateline. From 8 – 9:30 p.m Schneider will be bringing the laughs and in a stand-up format all about the complex human ego and “bares his soul on stage” unfiltered comedic storytelling.

Schneider is known for his work in Saturday Night Live, and more recently, Movies such as The Wrong Missy and Leo as the voice of the Principal.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster https://www.ticketmaster.com/south-shore-room-at-harrahs-lake-tickets-stateline/venue/467752

Immersive Wellness Experience at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort will host an immersive wellness experience to kick off the New Year at their Incline Village Resort, Spa and Casino at 111 Country Club Dr. The Elemental Immersion Experience will take place on January 20 with a check-in time at 9:30 a.m.

Throughout a full day focused within, attendees will take part in several wellness sessions ranging from a cold-water immersion in Lake Tahoe to breathwork and sound healing classes, a carefully curated chef-prepared, wellness-focused meal at the Lone Eagle Grille.

Guests of the Elemental Immersion Events will also have access to the resort’s facilities and amenities throughout the day including a spacious heated outdoor pool and whirlpools.

For more information visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/nevada/hyatt-regency-lake-tahoe-resort-spa-and-casino/tvllt

Dry Stand Up Comedy: Real Men are 5’8″

Cuppa Tahoe and MegaCorp Comedy host a night of stand-up comedy at 2062 Lake Tahoe Boulevard South Lake Tahoe, tickets are available online, the first ten tickets are only $10, price doubles after that.

“Two people in the same room. At the same time. Both are around five-foot-eight inches tall. Wow,” the Facebook event says doors will open at 6:30 with the show starting an hour later.

The dry comedy show features the staggeringly vertical Sara Rooker measuring up to 5’8.75″.

Sara Rooker is a comedian from Reno, NV. She has featured for Eddie Peppitone, Taylor Tomlinson, Kyle Kinane, and more also featured at the Altercation Festival in Austin, TX and is a producer for Don’t Tell Comedy Reno/Tahoe.

Joining her is a man with an even better, more sexy height: the majestically 5’8.25″ endowed Danny Vega: a 10-year comedy vet and host of the popular show Am I The A**hole? Podcast. Vega was featured on The Food Network, in many comedy festivals, and brings a sharp wit and love for interacting with audiences to every show. Don’t be intimidated, despite his tremendous, imposing stature, he is actually a relatable guy.

The nights side splitting event will be hosted by the altitudinally ideal, snowboarding queen, Andrea B!

Andrea is a comedian originally from Yonkers, NY. She moved to the mountains of California to pursue the life of a snowboard bum. Andrea produces comedy shows in the Lake Tahoe/Reno area. She works for Don’t Tell Comedy and has performed all over the country. She has asserted of her own volition that 5’8″ is not only insanely masculine, but also perfect snowboarding height.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1429708101296966?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A%5B%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_top_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D%5D%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Echo Lake Snowshoe Trek with Sugar Pine Foundation

Sunday 1/21/2024, join the Sugar Pine Foundation and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association for a morning 2.5 mile snowshoe trek to Echo Lake, starting from Echo Lake Sno-Park at 1 Echo Summit Rd, Echo Lake, 95721.

A $10 non-refundable reservation fee and parking fee per vehicle must be purchased in advance: a $15-day permit or $40 season permit at several Sno-Park permit vendors or online at https://secure.cloudwisesolutions.com/app/products.html .

This adventure will be a leisurely snowshoe from the Echo Lake Sno-Park: Johnson Pass Rd to Lower Echo Lake. The level of the challenge could vary depending on the snow levels.

Experts from the Sugar Pine Foundation will reveal the mysterious world of trees and touch on the effects of the Caldor Fire. The destination provides photo opportunities of Lower Echo Lake and the surrounding mountains of glacial moraine carved out millennia ago.

To register and get more information on the group treks visit https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/expedition-echo/ and what to bring.

‘How to Address Climate Change by Talking About it’ with Katharine Hayhoe: North and South shore shows

Tahoe Science Center at 291 Country Club Drive in Incline Village turns the microphone over to Katharine Hayhoe to talk about climate change and how to address it on Jan 23 from 10 a.m – 12 p.m.

Hayhoe will return to the stage on the South Shore from 3 – 5 p.m at the LTCC’s Duke Theatre: One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Katharine Hayhoe is the chief scientist of The Nature Conservancy, a Horn Distinguished Professor and Endowed Professor of Public Policy and Public Law at Texas Tech University, the lead author of the Second, Third, and Fourth National Climate Assessments and her work has resulted in over 125 peer-reviewed papers, abstracts, and other publications.

This free presentation is expected to fill immediately and ticket reservations are highly recommended.

For more information and to register for the North Shore show visit: https://tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/how-address-climate-change-talking-about-it-katharine-hayhoe

For the South Shore afternoon show visit: https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/lake-tahoe-community-college-foundation-speaker-series-a-climate-scientists-case-for-hope-healing/

Nordic in Nature with TINS

Fly through a winter wonderland January 23 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on skis on a snowy excursion hosted by Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association. Spend the morning on cross-country skis gliding through forests around Spooner Lake on Tahoe’s East Shore. Take breaks periodically to learn about forest ecology while talking about the plants and animals that make up Tahoe’s wintery ecosystem.

Cross-country skis are not supplied, attendees must supply their own.

Depending on the group, we will travel 3-5 miles traveling as fast as the slowest member of the group and can make adjustments along the way. The route will not have steep hills.

This tour is not for beginners and is appropriate for ages 16 and up.

Park entrance to Spooner Lake & Backcountry is $10 per NV vehicle, $15 per non-NV vehicle.

Visit https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/nordic-in-nature-with-tins/ for more informaton and to register.

Moe. Tuesday at Crystal Bay Club

8 p.m Moe will play to the 21+ crowd at the Crystal Bay Crown Room 14 SR 28, Crystal Bay Nev., with backstage and VIP upgrades available $40 tickets at the door, $5 in advance.

For three decades, the band has corralled myriad musical forms on a truly original journey rich with crafty, clever songwriting and astonishing resourcefulness. Fueled by an impassioned fan base, moe. has spent much of those thirty years on the road, encompassing countless live performances marked by eclectic wit, deep friendship, and exploratory invention. Having built an enduring legacy with hard work and a confirmed commitment to creativity and community, moe. seem as surprised as anyone to find themselves at such a significant landmark.

For tickets visit https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/moe–83894

Flow and Fire Jam at Tahoe Wellness Center

All ages are welcome Tuesday at Tahoe Wellness Center located at 3445 Lake Tahoe Blvd where there will be an indoor/outdoor event from 5 – 7 p.m. with the Tahoe Fire Dancers.

Indoor flow jam (LED & skill share): 5-6 p.m.

Outdoor fire jam: 6-7 p.m.

$10-15 suggested donation but the Facebook event said no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

The events are permitted and supervised by Tahoe Fire Department, the dancers are fully licensed and insured.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/326803320162833?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A%5B%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22your_upcoming_events_unit%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D%5D%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Cakebread Cellars Wine Dinner at the Chart House

Cakebread Cellars Wine coupled with five courses for $160, together, create an unforgettable fine dining experience Thursday, Jan. 25, from 7 – 9 p.m.

The Chart House, 392 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline, NV 89449, has prepared an exquisite five course meal expertly paired with Cakebread Wine Cellars.

For reservations and more information visit https://www.chart-house.com/event/cakebread-cellars-wine-dinner/

Disco Biscuits CBC Crown Room

Thursday at 8 p.m. the Disco Biscuits will take the stage at the Crystal Bay Club Crown 14 SR 28, room with VIP for $145. VIP Includes one general admission ticket for 21+ only, early entry to venue and merch access, pre-show soundcheck, group photo with the band, limited edition show poster, commemorative laminate and lanyard.

General admission tickets are on sale for $45. Doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information visit https://devildogshows.com/event/the-disco-biscuits/