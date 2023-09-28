Action in Tahoe: Firefest Lake Tahoe; WorldWave One-Act Play Competition; Witches Night Out

Witches Night Out at The Hangar

Kick off the spooky season with a mystical gathering of artisans at our night market and dance under the harvest moon with music by Robin Orr! Dress in your best enchanting attire and join us for a costume contest, Photo Booth, cackle contest, howl at the moon and more!

Witches Night Out is on Friday, September 29 from 5-9 p.m. at The Hangar Taproom and Bottle Shop at 2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Admission is $13.

Firefest Lake Tahoe

Helicopters will be the stars this year and will land just outside the venue. Guests can get a close up look and crews will be on hand to answer questions. The burn house sprinkler demonstration is back this year! Kids can climb aboard a fire engine, squirt a fire hose, enjoy the bounce house, and escape from the burn house. There will also be an opportunity to watch local firefighters use the jaws of life to extract someone from a demolished vehicle, as well as the chance to win raffle prizes for kids who complete the passport activity. Fire Fest began as a way to recognize National Fire Prevention Week, which was initially established in remembrance of the great Chicago fire of 1891, and to keep the public informed about the importance of fire prevention.

Firefest is on Saturday, September 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe at 50 U.S. Hwy 50, Stateline. Admission is FREE, and the event is a great opportunity for families to have fun while learning about safety and conservation.

WorldWave One-Act Play Competition

The annual Tahoe WordWave is a spectacular theatre event that celebrates creativity and stories that can change the way we view the world and those around us. The one-night-only show is a culmination of a one-act play writing competition where the top three winning submissions from more than 100 entries are presented as a staged-reading. The playwrights are invited to attend the event to see their play come to life on the stage. After the show, you will have the opportunity to join us for a wine and dessert reception to meet the writers and learn more about their process. This unique annual event is a not-to-be-missed evening of award-winning and oftentimes never before seen theatre.

The WorldWave One-Act Play Competition is on Saturday, September 30 from 7-9 p.m. at the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre at 1 Valhalla Rd., South Lake Tahoe. Tickets start at $25. You can buy them at Valhallatahoe.com.

WWE Supershow at the Tahoe Blue Event Center

WWE makes its first ever stop in Lake Tahoe!

The WWE Supershow is on Sunday, October 1 from 7-9 p.m. at the Tahoe Blue Event Center at 75 Hwy 50, Stateline, 89449. Tickets start at $25. Boy them at Ticketmaster.com. *If you order 4 tickets, use code SCHOOL to save.*

Open Mic Night at Valhalla Tahoe

Come down to the Boathouse Theatre for your chance to play a few songs on stage in front of the big window! The gate will open at 5:30 p.m. and the Boathouse doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Please come prepared to walk with your instrument/amp from the parking lot to the Boathouse. Signups will be outside the Boathouse from 6:00pm on. Depending on the number of participants, you’ll be able to do 2-3 songs per slot on stage.

Open Mic Night is on Monday, October 2 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre at 1 Valhalla Rd., South Lake Tahoe. FREE!

Get the Led Out – A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep”

The band “Get the Led Out” is a tribute band that faithfully recreates the music of the iconic rock band Led Zeppelin. They are known for delivering energetic and authentic performances of Led Zeppelin’s classic songs, capturing the essence and spirit of the original band’s music.

Get the Led Out is performing on Tuesday, October 3 from 8-10 p.m. at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room at 15 Hwy 50, Stateline. Tickets start at $27.08. Buy them at Ticketmaster.com.

