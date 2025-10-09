Action in Tahoe: Dancing with the Tahoe Stars, IVCBA Fall Fest, Penny and Sparrow and more!

Friday, October 10

Coming Home: American Symphonic and Choral Works (Appalachian Spring & Jubilate Deo) – 6:30 p.m., 300 Country Club Dr, NV 89451-8907. Jubilate Deo and Aaron Copland’s beloved Appalachian Spring, two masterpieces that capture the spirit of America’s diverse and vibrant musical voice.nDan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo brings Psalm 100 to life in seven languages: Latin, Hebrew, Arabic, Mandarin, Zulu, Spanish, and English. It culminates in a powerful finale that unites all cultures in one jubilant song. Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring transports us to 19th-century Pennsylvania, celebrating love, new beginnings, and the timeless Shaker melody “Simple Gifts” that reminds us of the joy in life’s simplest blessings. Led by guest conductor Dr. Pierre Tang, our full orchestra and chorus will bring these works to life in a performance that promises to move hearts and lift spirits.For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/798194892887436/ .

Daily Live Music – 12-8 p.m., Gunbarrel Tavern. Daily live music at multiple locations in the Village, including the corner stage at Azul Latin Kitchen, Basecamp Pizza, and Gunbarrel Tavern. Additional dates: 10/10, 10/11, 10/12, 10/13, 10/14, 10/15, 10/16. For more information, visit https://theshopsatheavenly.com/event/live-music-gunbarrel-tavern/2025-10-10/ .

DJ DELO in the Mix – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-delo-in-the-mix/2025-10-10/ .

Dueling Pianos at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe – 8:30-10:30 p.m., Harveys Casino Resort, 18 Hwy 50. Join us at the Mountain Bar located on Caesars Republic casino floor for a free show you don’t want to miss. Put your favorite song request in, grab a drink at the Mountain Bar and enjoy the fun! Playing Friday and Saturday at 8:30 PM. Dueling Pianos. Van Walraven and Guest. They play your favorite sing-alongs and are very appealing to the happy crowd. Van is a Guinness World Record Holder for the longest piano marathon: 39 hours, 976 songs. Proceeds went to VH-1 Save the Music Foundation. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/dueling-pianos-at-caesars-republic-lake-tahoe/2025-10-10/ .

Lake Tahoe Sand Harbor State Park Celebrates With Spooky Harbor 2025 – 7-9 p.m., Sand Harbor State Park, 2005 Highway 28. Greetings ghouls, ghosts and goblins. Grab your friends and family and join us every Friday from September 26th to October 31st and Saturday November 1st for a fun movie filled night. Movies will begin at 7 pm and will be held near the Sand Harbor stage. This is a free event, but park entrance fee’s still apply ($10 for NV registered vehicles and $15 for out of state registered vehicles). NO reservations needed after 10:30am. October 10 : Casper. For more information check out our events! We can’t wait to share this season with you. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14HNVB9utAX/?mibextid=wwXIfr or call (775) 831-0494.

Lakeside Laughs – 9:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. Additional dates: 10/10, 10/12.

Magic After Dark: Robert Hall Unfiltered – 9-10 p.m., The Loft, 1021 Heavenly Village Way. Fridays at 9:00 pm. Magic After Dark offers an unfiltered, adults-only magic experience for those seeking something edgier. Step into the tantalizing, witty, and sometimes twisted world of award-winning magician and comedian Robert Hall. Alongside his stunning assistant, Robert delivers a 75-85 minute performance —guaranteed to leave even the most insatiable audiences wanting more. The Loft Theater-Lounge-Dining is located in the Heavenly Village, 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA. Tickets for Magic Fusion, Magic After Dark, as well as dinner reservations, and bar/lounge information can be found on The Loft website: http://thelofttahoe.com or call (530) 523-8024. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/magic-dark-robert-hall-unfiltered/2025-10-10/ or call (530) 523-8024.

South Tahoe Classic and Old Car Giveaway at the Heavenly Village – Heavenly Village, 1001 Heavenly Village Way. Friday – Sunday, October 10-12, 2025, South Tahoe Classic and Old Car Giveaway at the Heavenly Village. Trophies, poker run, sidewalk sales, raffle giveaway. Open to all cars, trucks, and motorcycles. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/south-tahoe-classic-car-truck-mc-show-at-the-heavenly-village-2/2025-10-10/ .

Saturday, October 11

Corral Trail Night Mountain Bike Ride – 5:30-8:30 p.m., Corral Loop Trail, Fountain Place Road. The Corral Night Ride is a fabled gathering of hearty souls that stage a night ride with Halloween revelry each year. Costumes, bikes, friends, and fun! Come join TAMBA for a ridiculously fun night riding bikes at Corral Trail. Join us and all your closest silly mountain bike friends… it’s the best night of the year – if you like to ride like a kid in the dark in costume! Meet at the Corral parking area at 5:30 p.m. Expect to start riding around 6pm and party until who knows when. Includes prizes and rest stop snacks with registration .For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/corral-trail-night-mountain-bike-ride/ .

Dancing with the Tahoe Stars – 6:30 p.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe, 55 Highway 50. Dancing with the Tahoe Stars 2025. Join us for the 12th Annual Dancing with the Tahoe Stars, where 8 local community stars pair up with 8 professional dancers to light up the stage with unforgettable performances. This year’s theme: Icons & Legends — expect dazzling tributes, jaw-dropping choreography, and a night full of surprises, all while raising vital funds to bring live performing arts programs to more than 4,500 K–12 students across El Dorado, Douglas, and Alpine counties. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1317361836436071/ or call (530) 542-3632.

IVCBA Fall Fest – 12-3 p.m., Village Center. Description First Annual IVCBA Fall Fest at the Village Center Incline Village is welcoming the season with a brand-new community tradition. On Saturday, October 11, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., the Village Center will host the first annual Fall Festival, an afternoon of seasonal fun for families, neighbors, and visitors. The event is designed to bring the community together through fall-themed activities, local food and drink, and live entertainment. Festival-goers can look forward to building scarecrows, decorating pumpkins, enjoying carnival games, and listening to live music on the Village Center steps. One of the highlights of the afternoon will be scarecrow building, where families can collect clothes from Village Center thrift shops and head to Sierra Verde Designs to assemble their creations. Grocery Outlet will set up a pumpkin patch on site, with pumpkins available for purchase and decorating tables ready for kids and adults alike. Local businesses are at the heart of the celebration. Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant will be serving food, Glasses Wine Bar will feature wine specials, and community partners including Tahoe Family Solutions, Incline High School’s Mi Cultura Club, Yami Leo’s, and the Four Square Church will host carnival-style games. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the local band Jacked Up will perform live music outdoors surrounded by hay bales and autumn décor. The event is free to attend, with food, beverages, and pumpkins available for purchase. Families are encouraged to stop by the Village Center, located at the Village Center, Mays Blvd, Incline Village, and enjoy an afternoon of fall fun. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/ivcba-fall-fest-1500734?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Live Music at Emerald Bay Bar & Grill – 7-10 p.m., Emerald Bay Bar & Grill, 888 Emerald Bay Rd. Join us for an evening of live music every Saturday. Enjoy great tunes, delicious food, and our late-night happy hour from 9 PM to 12 AM. Don’t miss out on a night of fun and entertainment! For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/live-music-at-emerald-bay-bar-grill/2025-10-11/ .

Made in Tahoe Festival – 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 1960 Olympic Valley Road. Made in Tahoe is a vibrant celebration of all things local, showcasing the best that the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas have to offer. Hosted at The Village at Palisades Tahoe, this event features a diverse range of offerings that are either made or inspired by the community, including local artisans, businesses, chefs, organizations, and entertainers. Immerse yourself in the unique and talented creations of our community, and discover the essence of Tahoe. Additionally, all proceeds from the Made in Tahoe bars will benefit the Tahoe Food Hub, supporting a worthy cause while indulging in the flavors of the region. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1963287374524460/ .

Oktoberfest at Lake Tahoe AleWorX – 12-8 p.m., Lake Tahoe AleWorX, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Oktoberfest at Lake Tahoe AleWorX at the “Y”, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe, CA. Join in on the action for a celebration of great beer, awesome grub, splendid conversations, and loads of family fun at the annual Oktoberfest celebration at Lake Tahoe AleWorX, and the Cocktail Corner. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/oktoberfest-at-lake-tahoe-aleworx/ .

Tahoe Club Crawl Fall/Winter 25/26 – 8-11 p.m., Tahoe Club Crawl, 31 US HWY 50. Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor games at Tipsy Putt and VIP entrance into Peek Nightclub, Lake Tahoe’s hottest Club! You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. We meet every Saturday at 8:00 PM Golden Nugget Casino Center Bar, unless told otherwise. For more information, visit https://tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com/e/tahoe-club-crawl-fall-winter-25-31?aff=cityspark .

Sunday, October 12

Meyer’s Gear Swap – 8 a.m., The Divided Sky/Westgate Center Parking Lot, 3200 US-50. On October 12th(weather permitting) the Meyers Community Foundation (MCF) will host the 11th annual Meyers Outdoor Gear Swap in the Westgate Center parking lot adjacent the Divided Sky from 8:00AM to 1:30PM. Please read all the below details to ensure you arrive at the correct time for selling, shopping, and pickup.For more information about the swap, please shoot us a DM. For more information about the Meyers Community Foundation go to http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org . For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1050127650232073/ .

Penny and Sparrow at Harrahs South Shore Showroom – 8-10 p.m., Harrahs South Shore Showroom, 15 US-50. Its’ time to get down to the favorite legendary tracks by Penny and Sparrow. This fall, the acclaimed alt-rockers are taking an all-out night in Stateline. With an expansive list of hits to their name, get ready to sing along, cheer, and get up all-night as the beat gets the ground shaking. Spot each member of the band give it their all as they deliver the favorite rocking night of your life. For more information, visit https://www.laketahoestage.com/events/penny-and-sparrow-12-october-2025/ or call (800) 786-8208.

Putting for Porky: Mini Golf Competition – 3 p.m., Tipsy Putt Tahoe, 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Suite #101. On October 12th, you’re invited to Putting for Porky! Join us for an afternoon of mini golf, good drinks, and community fun, all in support of the wild ones who call Tahoe home. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1300823524911613/ .

Monday, October 13

Bruschetta: Wine & Food Pairing Dinner – 5-7:30 p.m., Bruschetta, 290 Kingsbury Grade Rd. #22. Description 5 Courses: Ahi Bruschetta Pumpernickel,wasabi guacamole, Targa Rashi sauce, chives Wine: Chardonnay Lobster Raviolo Ricotta cheese, egg, lobster bisques Wine: TBD Steak tar tar Quail egg, shallots, mustard, cappers, garlic, Parnassian Wine :Pinot noir Lamb Lollipops Corn cake, eggs, flour, pecorino cheese, scallions Wine : Lagrein Pineapple Panna cotta Pineapple coolie, coconut sorbet Wine: TBD For more information, visit https://business.tahoechamber.org/events/details/bruschetta-wine-food-pairing-dinner-24327 or call (775) 580-7037.

Tuesday, October 14

Environmental Change in the Lake Tahoe Basin Book Launch Party – 5:30-7:30 p.m., 201 Country Club Drive, 153 Country Club Dr. Join the editors and contributors for a book launch party for “Environmental Change in the Lake Tahoe Basin” on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Join the editors and contributors for a book launch party for “Environmental Change in the Lake Tahoe Basin” on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. There will be short remarks, a cash bar, appetizers provided by Chef Yorkey and Chef Christin, and a chance to mingle with the editors and authors. This event is free to attend. Books will be available for purchase ($40 discounted price). The authors will donate all royalties from the sale of this volume to the Union of Concerned Scientists ( http://www.ucsusa.org ). For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/815590561155079/ .

Wednesday, October 15

Chamber Lunchtime Mixer: Fox and Hound Smokehouse Grill & Bar – 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Join us for a special lunchtime mixer at Fox and Hound Smokehouse Grill & Bar! This event is the perfect opportunity to network with fellow Tahoe Chamber members, connect with new faces in the community, and enjoy a delicious smokedhouse bbq lunch. Whether you’re a long-time member or exploring what the Chamber offers, this mixer will provide a welcoming environment to strengthen business connections and make new ones. Non-members: $10 per person. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1858070341720597/ .

Thursday, October 16

Crossing the News Desert: Local Journalism in Nevada, Present and Future – 6-7 p.m., Prim Library at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe, 999 Tahoe Boulevard. Reynolds School of Journalism professor Al Stavitsky discusses the challenges/opportunities for news media in covering the Silver State. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crossing-the-news-desert-local-journalism-in-nevada-present-and-future-tickets-1716479589659 .

DJ Montague – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-montague-4/2025-10-16/ .

Proof – Fall Play – 7:30 p.m., Valhalla Boathouse Theatre. Proof | A Valhalla Tahoe Theatre Production October 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 PM October 26 at 2:00 PM Valhalla Tahoe – Boathouse Theatre Tickets: $30 GA | $27 Member | $20 Students Doors open 30 minutes before showtime Genius, madness, and the fine line between them. This fall, Valhalla Tahoe presents Proof, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning drama by David Auburn, directed by David Hamilton. Catherine has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a legendary mathematician. After his death, she must face the arrival of her estranged sister, the attentions of a former student digging through her father’s notebooks, and the legacy of a mysterious proof that could unravel everything she believes about herself-and her sanity. Set on a back porch and steeped in the tension between logic and emotion, Proof is a powerful, intimate exploration of family, genius, and trust. Valhalla Tahoe’s fall production delivers an unforgettable evening of thought-provoking theatre in the atmospheric Boathouse Theatre-where every equation has a cost, and every truth has a consequence. Seating is limited. Reserve your tickets now for this deeply moving modern c For more information, visit https://valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=246 .

Trail Design in an Animate World – 10-11 a.m., A Philosophical Inquiry into Consent, Relationship, and Reciprocity This webinar invites trail designers, planners, and stewards into a radical reimagining of their role—not as prescribers of sustainability, but as participants in a living, animate world. Drawing inspiration from deep ecological traditions, Indigenous teachings, and the spiritual dimensions of place-based work, it offers a reframing of trail design as a reciprocal act rooted in humility, listening, and respect. For more information, visit https://sierranevadaalliance.org/events .