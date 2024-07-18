Action in Tahoe: Dawes, Queen Tribute, Remembering James Brown

Friday July 19

Dawes

Dawes is an American folk rock band from Los Angeles, California, composed of brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith.

The show will be at Harrah’s. Ticket purchase required. $36 – $50+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Sunday July 21

One Night of Queen

Don’t miss One Night of Queen live at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe! Ticket purchase required. $45 – $54+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Tuesday July 23

Local Author Todd Borg Introduces His Newest Book, Tahoe Rescue

Join the Friends of the Library as they host local author Todd Borg on Tuesday, July 23, as he reads from his latest book, Tahoe Rescue. The event will be held at 5 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Library.

For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org/hours-and-locations/#south-lake-tahoe or call 530-573-3185.

Wednesday July 24

Remembering James – A Tribute to James Brown

Remembering James tells the story of The Godfather of Soul, James Brown. From his early days first starting out and spanning early two decades of what would become a monumental career, we see how a divided country, the growing Civil Rights movement and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shaped the artists’ work.

A six-piece band accompanies, bringing the passion of his music alive while offering a message of hope to a nation looking for a moment of healing and celebration.

The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Boathouse Theater.Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.