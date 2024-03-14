Action in Tahoe: Dog birthdays, whiskey tasting, PAW Patrol and more

Get Lucky This St. Paddy’s Day

Starting Friday March 15 11 a.m. to midnight, tip back $5 Putting Green Shooters and $5 Green Beers all weekend at Flatstick Pub. Don’t forget to try your luck on the golf course. Golf attire is always encouraged, leprechauns and links lovers unite! Available at Flatstick Pub Tahoe.

For more information, visit http://www.tipsyputt.com/tahoe-about-faq or call 530-443-4376.

Jameson Irish Whiskey Tasting

Have a taste of Jameson with Dart Beverage Center on Friday, March 15. Come to Dart Beverage Center between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the Jameson Whiskey tasting.

For more information, visit dartbeverage.com or call 775-580-6110.

Peter and the Star Catcher at Lake Tahoe Community College

Get hooked – on the hilarious origin story of Peter Pan. Based on the best-selling series by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, our hero begins as a hapless orphan who finds himself trapped between battling pirate crews and the British navy on a secret mission. When all become shipwrecked on an island of Mollusk natives who speak Italian dishes and wines, CHIANTI!, the boy must become the hero Peter Pan.

Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.ltcc.edu or call 530-541-4660.

St. Barles’ Day

South Lake Brewing Company’s beloved brew dog, Barley, is turning 11 this year, and they’re celebrating for a good cause!

They’ll be releasing a new beer and a limited-edition Pet Dogs Drink Beer T-shirt with sales benefitting the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Bring your furry friends to the Brewery on a leash to participate in our pet costume contest.

Barley, is turning 11 this year, Provided

They’ll also have free live music by Kyle Kirchubel from 1-4 p.m. and Get Rad Pizza will be on-site serving up their signature pies. For more information, visit http://www.southlakebeer.com or call 530-578-0087.

Paw Patrol Live

PAW Patrol Live is coming to the Tahoe Blue Event Center. “Heroes Unite” follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!

There will be multiple opportunities to see the show; Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This new adventure is going to be PAWsome! Ticket purchase required. $25 – $150 For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars is coming to the Tahoe Blue Event Center. See the ballroom brought to life in this brand-new production featuring your favorite Dancing with the Stars pros, PLUS special guest stars! With dazzling routines in every single, jaw-dropping talent, and non -stop entertainment, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night full of all the magic of the TV show and more! Ticket purchase required.

$34 – $124 For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.

Slam Dunk Basketball

Don’t miss out on the madness March 21 – 23, 2024 at Harveys Lake Tahoe. Unlimited drink wristbands, designated viewing areas, and multiple screens are just a few options for game day viewing.

For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Umphrey’s McGee

Umphrey’s McGee is coming to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Thursday March 21. In the 25 years since eclectic improv-rock band Umphrey’s McGee formed, their sound has been an amalgamation of genres and moods.

Ticket purchase required. $44+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.