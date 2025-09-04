Action in Tahoe: Douglas County Rodeo, Sample the Sierra, Teddy Swims and more!

Friday, September 5

Brother Dan in the Casino! – 9 p.m., Grand Lodge Casino, 111 Country Club Dr. Enjoy Brother Dan’s epic playlist as you indulge in Nevada-style fun! Featuring songs you know and love, with artful arrangements and passionate delivery, no two evenings are the same. Additional dates: 9/5, 9/6. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/106756187?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Incline Wine + Food Lake Tahoe Celebration: September 5 – 6, 2025 – 1047 Lakeshore Boulevard. Description Incline’s Premier Lakefront event Join us for the Best Lakefront Party Weekend of Summer 2025. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/incline-wine-food-lake-tahoe-celebration-september-5-6-2025-1407913?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Alex Ramon “Magic” – 7:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. Additional dates: 9/5, 9/6, 9/9, 9/10, 9/11.

Daily Live Music – 12-8 p.m., Gunbarrel Tavern. Daily live music at multiple locations in the Village, including the corner stage at Azul Latin Kitchen, Basecamp Pizza, and Gunbarrel Tavern. Additional dates: 9/5, 9/6, 9/7, 9/8, 9/9, 9/10, 9/11. For more information, visit https://theshopsatheavenly.com/event/live-music-gunbarrel-tavern/2025-09-05/ .

Douglas County Rodeo – 4 p.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 U.S. 50. Event Details The Douglas County Rodeo will be back for its 5th year on September 5th and 6th, 2025! Come to the Douglas County Fairgrounds and enjoy a variety of thrilling rodeo events followed by a concert each night, plus local vendors, food trucks, live music, children’s activities and more! General Admission tickets will go on sale soon; keep checking back for updates! You can find out more and purchase tickets by clicking here once they go on sale. More information, including a schedule of events, will be found on the official Douglas County Rodeo website . You can also check their Facebook page for updates. Additional dates: 9/5, 9/6. For more information, visit https://visitcarsonvalley.org/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=eventon_ics_download&event_id=28931&ri=0&nonce=16a1e782a5.

Music on the Beach – 4-7 p.m., Incline Beach. Description Incline Beach – IVGID pass required Live Music at Incline Beach. Drempt Fire. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/music-on-the-beach-1436028?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Hollow Coves – 7 p.m., The Hangar- Lake Tahoe, 2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Lakeside Laughs – 9:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. Additional dates: 9/5, 9/6, 9/7.

Non Alcoholic Drink Tasting with Moment – 6-8 p.m., bff tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd. bff tahoe Presents: Freedom Friday with Moment – A Non-Alcoholic Drink Tasting Experience. On Friday, September 5 come together for a vibrant evening of connection, flavor, and freedom! bff tahoe is proud to feature Moment for our monthly Freedom Friday. Join us for an exclusive non-alcoholic drink tasting that proves alcohol-free doesn’t mean pleasure-free. Crafted to make you feel good—without the hangover Moment’s botanical blends are crafted to help you find calm, focus, and clarity—naturally. Infused with adaptogens and nootropics, each can is a mindful escape from the everyday hustle. No caffeine. No alcohol. Just pure, feel-good flavor. Come sip, unwind, and experience your Moment. Freedom Friday is all about celebrating mindful indulgence, personal freedom, and new ways to connect. Whether you’re sober-curious, fully alcohol-free, or just exploring something new—this night is for you. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/non-alcoholic-drink-tasting-with-moment-tickets-1378667344139?aff=oddtdtcreator or call (530) 725-9296.

Saturday, September 6

80’s Live at Bally’s Lake Tahoe – 8 p.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe, 55 Highway 50. Under 18 years of age must be accompanied by adult.

Flamingosis Live at The Hangar – 6-10 p.m., Hangar Taproom & Bottle Shop, 2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd. THIS IS A 21+ SHOW. Flamingosis makes the soundtrack to being your best self. Under the spell of Aaron Velasquez, the New Jersey-raised and Brooklyn-based artist and producer, handcrafted electronic beats meet live instrumentation spiked with funk in the center of the dancefloor (right underneath the disco ball). The ensuing overflow of energy might just inspire you to get up and move, fall in love, or even change your life. Extending a creative arc without comparison, he strikes a deep emotional chord on his 2024 full-length album, Better Will Come.

Sample the Sierra – 12-4 p.m., Bijou Community Park, 1201 Al Tahoe Blvd. Sample the Sierra Returns September 6, 2025. The region’s beloved Sample the Sierra festival is officially set to return on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Bijou Community Park. Known as Lake Tahoe’s premier farm-to-fork celebration, Sample the Sierra brings together local chefs, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and artisans to showcase the best of the Sierra Nevada’s bounty in one vibrant, community-driven festival. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/651710341015518/ .

Jerry’s Middle Finger – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Jerry’s Middle Finger. It’s no longer a secret that California-based Jerry’s Middle Finger (JMF) delivers the best Jerry Garcia Band tribute experience in the world – performing and celebrating the music of JGB with unparalleled sound and energy. Humbly formed in 2015 by a group of professional musicians passionate about Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, JMF started honing its one-of-a-kind sound at LA speakeasies and beachside dive bars. Audiences of all ages instantly fell in love and soon JMF was playing to packed rooms from legendary stages throughout California, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, and Washington — dazzling new fans on the scene and pulling even the most discerning Jerry fanatics out of their seats for the first time in decades. The future looks bright for JMF as they get ready to take their heartfelt magical dance parties to further points across the country. So whether you saw Jerry 500 times or were born after his time on earth, this much is true: JMF will make you feel like he’s still here. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/592982340268293/ .

Live Music with Miki Rae at Cutthroat’s Saloon – 8-10 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will feature live music at Cutthroat’s Saloon on Saturday, September 6, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The evening will showcase a performance by local musician Miki Rae. For more information on the resort or to book a stay, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com.

Tahoe Club Crawl Fall/Winter 25/26 – 8-11 p.m., Tahoe Club Crawl, 31 US HWY 50. Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor games at Tipsy Putt and VIP entrance into Peek Nightclub, Lake Tahoe’s hottest Club! You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. We meet every Saturday at 8:00 PM Golden Nugget Casino Center Bar, unless told otherwise. For more information, visit https://tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com/e/tahoe-club-crawl-fall-winter-25-26?aff=cityspark .

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour – 7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic (formerly Harveys), Highway 50 and Stateline Ave. CLEAR BAG POLICY!! The following items will be permitted: clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags; small or clutch-sized purses or wallets, not exceeding 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long; one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are also acceptable (Ziploc or similar). No large purses, bags, backpacks or fanny-packs will be allowed.

WordWave One-Act Winners Performance – 7-9:30 p.m., Boathouse Theater, Tallac Historic Site. The annual Tahoe WordWave is a spectacular theatre events that celebrates creativity and stories that can change the way we view the world and those around us. The one-night-only show is a culmination of a one-act play writing competition where the top three winning submissions from more than 100 entries are presented as a staged-reading. The playwrights are invited to attend the event to see their play come to life on the stage. After the show, you will have the opportunity to join us for a wine and dessert reception to meet the writers and learn more about their process. This unique annual event is a not-to-be-missed evening of award-winning and oftentimes never before seen theatre. For more information, visit https://valhallatahoe.com/event/wordwave-one-act-winners-performance/ .

Sunday, September 7

Wayne Newton – 8 p.m., Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50. Harrah’s & Harveys Lake Tahoe prohibits the carrying and/or possession of firearms (Even with a CCW) or other dangerous weapons on the premises.The venue reserves the right to implement security procedures designed to protect the experience for all of our customers. or call (800) 427-7247.

Alibi Sunday Sessions – 4-7 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, 931 Tahoe Blvd. Description Alibi Amphitheater – Alibi Ale Works Incline Village Enjoy your Sunday with live music from local musicians at Alibi’s Sunday Sessions in the outdoor biergarten. This free live music series runs from June 15th to September 21st, so check out the lineup and come chill with an ice-cold beer. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/alibi-sunday-sessions-1426210?sourceTypeId=Hub .

One for All Enduro 2025 – 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sky Tavern Bike Park, 21130 Mt. Rose HWY. Get ready to cap off the season in style with the One for All Enduro 2025—a family-friendly race set at the iconic Sky Tavern. This season-closing event features an exhilarating 4-stage race designed to challenge riders of all levels while fostering community spirit. After the adrenaline-pumping competition, enjoy an awards ceremony celebrating top performers, including a delicious food service that brings everyone together for a memorable evening. Whether you’re competing or cheering from the sidelines, this event promises a perfect blend of high-speed excitement and warm, family-oriented fun. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1884261042312775/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A%5B%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22lov_feed%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D%5D%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D .

Tuesday, September 9

McAvoy Lane Presents Twain Tuesdays – 6-7:30 p.m., 341 Village Blvd. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” – Mark Twain. Get started on a summer of storytelling with ‘Twain Tuesdays’ — a captivating series where the legendary McAvoy Layne brings Mark Twain to life under the stars in Incline Village. Twain’s Sandwich Islands: Experience the humor and beauty of Twain’s Hawaiian escapades. Learn more about McAvoy Layne’s Ghost of Twain: https://ghostoftwain.com For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1375874303466978/1375874310133644/?active_tab=about .

Melvin Seals and JGB – 7 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 Highway 28. For more information, visit https://devildogshows.com/event/melvin-seals-jgb/ or call (775) 833-6333.

Thursday, September 11

DJ Trivia Thursdays at Tipsy Putt South Lake Tahoe – 7-9 p.m., Tipsy Putt, 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 101. Bring your fun friends to Silver Peak for dinner, drinks, & DJ Trivia. Signups begin at 7pm and the game will run 7:30-9pm For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dj-trivia-thursdays-at-tipsy-putt-south-lake-tahoe-tickets-1023113529107 .

Tunes on Tap Sunset Concert Series – Thursdays – 7-10 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Alibi Amphitheater Sunset Concerts. Thursday nights July 10-September 18 For more information, visit https://www.gotahoenorth.com/event/tunes-on-tap-sunset-concert-series-thursdays/ .