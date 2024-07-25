Action in Tahoe: E-40, ballet, jazz and more

Saturday July 27

E-40 Featuring Larussell

Late-Nite Productions & One Vision Entertainment are proud to present “Lake Tahoe Summer Jam 2024” featuring one of the biggest and most influential names in Bay Area Hip-Hop, E-40 live in concert! LaRussell will also be performing to warm up the show. This is taking place on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Showroom. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting/calling the Bally’s Box Office.

With millions of records sold, nationwide sold out shows, loved in the streets, boardrooms, and respected amongst his peers, without question E-40 continues to reign supreme. Empowering a familiar cliché that states, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” E-40 boasts an impressive catalog of hits like “Snap Yo Fingaz” feat. Lil Jon, “Tell Me When To Go” feat. Keak Da Sneak, “Sprinkle Me” feat. Suga T, “Choices,” “I Don’t F With You”(collab with Big Sean), and “U And Dat” feat. Kandi Burruss and T-Pain, E-40 continues to be a testament of longevity, relevance, and hustle.

From Nationwide tours with G-Eazy, Tech N9ne, Mount Westmore (Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and E-40), and More, 40 Water has solidified an impressive touring resume that compliments his robust catalog of 25+ studio albums. Hailing from the California Bay Area City of Vallejo, E-40’s portfolio houses categories of music, film, food, books, and his notable venture into the adult beverage world with Earl Stevens Selections which includes his lines of Wine, Vodka, Tequila, Cognac, and Champagne.

With no signs of slowing down, E-40 looks to continue making more legendary contributions to Urban culture, and you can expect more music, more innovative partnerships, and continued growth of this Tycoon’s already impressive body of work.

Monday July 29

Sierra Nevada Ballet Sleeping Beauty: A Fairy’s Tale

The acclaimed choreographer/director team of Rosine Bena and Ananda Bena-Weber have reimagined a classic tale for contemporary audiences through the character Malefique, an evil fairy, whose curse challenges a hero to follow his heart, conquer his fears, and find true love. Featuring the magnificent music of Tchaikovsky, this bold new interpretation of a timeless love story will be performed by Sierra Nevada Ballet’s full company of professional dancers. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Tuesday July 30

Boney James the Prim/Preger Jazz Night at Sand Harbor

Jazz and R&B saxophone virtuoso Boney James will awe audiences with an array of chart-topping hits from his extraordinary 30+ year career. A dozen of James’ albums have landed at #1 on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Album chart. In addition, he earned four Grammy Award nominations, two NAACP Image Award nominations, and a Soul Train Award. His trademark blend of genres, which includes blues, soul, roots, classical, art-pop and hip-hop, is sure to make unforgettable musical memories for Sand Harbor audiences this summer! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Wednesday July 31

Loud as Folk Songwriters Showcase

Loud As Folk is a hub of the west coast songwriting scene focused on highlighting emerging artists with distinct approaches to all genres of American roots music. In the process of bringing these acts together to perform, a beautiful community naturally formed with artists and audience members alike. Ticket purchase required. $35 For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.