Action in Tahoe: Eagle Count, Tahoe Adventure Film Fest, Petty Breakers and more

UC Davis Tahoe Science Lecture Series: Winter Predictions with Chris Smallcomb, National Weather Service

TAHOE CITY, CA – UC Davis Tahoe Science Center invites people to join them for their popular “Winter Predictions” lecture from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on January 9 at 725 Granlibakken Rd in Tahoe City. The event is free to attend.

Event organizers invite the public to “Join us as we welcome the fantastic Chris Smallcomb from the Reno office of the NOAA National Weather Service.” For those who can’t make it to Granlibakken, you can find a “Zoom webinar available at the event date and time, using the following link to join https://ucdavis.zoom.us/j/96392113923 , or watch the recorded presentation later on our YouTube channel.”

Mid-winter Bald Eagle Count for National Wildlife Federation’s Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey

TAHOE BASIN – The National Wildlife Federation will host its mid-winter Bald Eagle Count from 9:00 am to 12:00 p.m. on January 10 at various locations in Lake Tahoe California & Nevada. The bald eagle count is looking for volunteers who can help document the bald eagle population in the area.

According to the invitation to volunteer, “the count is part of the National Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey initiated by the National Wildlife Federation in 1979 …. From 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, volunteers are paired up and stationed at 26 vantage points throughout the Tahoe basin, mostly around the lakeshore. Free to participate.”

More information – including registration form – can be found at https://www.tinsweb.org/midwinter-bald-eagle-count .

Petty Breakers

STATELINE, Calif. – The Petty Breakers are performing at Harrah’s on January 11.

The Pettybreakers is a tribute band dedicated to paying homage to the legendary American rock musician Tom Petty and his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Tribute bands like the Pettybreakers typically recreate the music and performance style of the artist they are honoring, allowing fans to enjoy the songs and experience of the original artist in a live setting.

Learn more at http://www.ticketmaster.com .

USASA Rail Jam & Community GS Race at Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Sierra-at-Tahoe will hold two races this week: the USASA Rail Jam from 9:00 to 4:00 p.m. on January 11 and the resort’s Community GS Race from 8:00 to 5:00 on January 12.

According to Rail Jam promotional material, the USASA Rail Jam “competition is open to USASA members only – all ages.” Preregistration “closes at midnight evening before the event.” Go to http://www.usasa.org to purchase memberships, register for events, and find all event information.

Community GS Race, on the other hand, is a “seriously fun Giant Slalom community race open to all skier and boarder citizen racers comfortable carving down lower main.” Organizers invite folks to “race against other registered friends, family, or competitors.” They promise there will be “medals awarded for top three fastest times in each age and gender categories based on best time of your two runs.” It costs $40 to participate. Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/sierraattahoefoundation/ .

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, NV – “Marking twenty-plus years of adventure sports cinematography and culture, Tahoe Adventure Film Festival (TAFF) is the annual gathering with the outdoor adventure community, animated with music, go-go dancers, wild entertainers, and dramatic action imagery,” say organizers.

The festival will be held from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Bally’s Lake Tahoe, 55 Hwy 50, Stateline, on January 11. Find more information (including ticket pricing) at https://www.laketahoefilmfestival.com/ .

Diversity in Climbing Night, Blue Granite Climbing Gym

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Blue Granite Climbing Gym will hold its monthly ‘Diversity in Climbing’ night on Thursday, January 16 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the gym. The night is one of a handful of monthly affinity nights held at the gym.

“Each Diversity Night will kick off with introductions at 6 p.m., followed by climbing class at 6:30 p.m.,” says the event description. “Depending on what people want, the climbing classes will either be an Intro to Rope Climbing or a more advanced Movement Class. Also, each night will alternate between a yoga class or a Latin dance class at 7 p.m. Todos clases disponible en espanol!”

The event is free for members, $23-25 for adults, and $21 for children. More information is available at https://bluegraniteclimbing.com .