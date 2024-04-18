Action in Tahoe; Earth Day, Steel Pulse, Wild & Scenic and more

AleWorX 7 Year Anniversary Party

Lake Tahoe AleWorX is turning seven and is throwing a party to celebrate. On Saturday, April 20, join Lake Tahoe AleWorkX at their original location at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe.

There will be live music, local vendors, face painting, food & beer specials and an afterparty at the Cocktail Corner. The event will run from noon to 9 p.m. For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Whisper to Thunder

Whisper to Thunder, the premier Led Zeppelin Tribute Band from the San Francisco, is coming to the Crystal Bay Club on Saturday, April 20.

The free show will be held at CBC’s Red Room starting at 8 p.m.

Learn more at https://www.crystalbaycasino.com/event/whisper-to-thunder/

Sky White Tiger

Blurring lines between fantasy and reality, Brooklyn-based 21st century dreamweaver, Louis Schwadron (former Polyphonic Spree, Rufus Wainwright) took matters into his own paws, birthing psych-soul pop sound world of Sky White Tiger.

With a blend of acoustic, electronic and a touch of the cinematic, Sky White Tiger transforms any space into the Tiger Realm of the endless imagination.

Robin Orr will also be performing.

The event will be held at the Boathouse at Valhalla Tahoe from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Ticket purchase required. $20 For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Tour

Join the Sierra Nevada Alliance in South Lake Tahoe on Earth Day Monday, April 22, 2024 at Valhalla Tahoe for a special benefit dinner and film festival screening. They’ll gather to celebrate Earth Day through fresh, locally sourced food and share an evening of award-winning, awe-inspiring films that focus on the environment, local activism, and adventure.

Spring Bounty Dinner- Doors at 5 p.m.

Join them in the Grand Hall for our first annual celebration dinner prepared by Executive Chef Darren Weston. The Spring Bounty menu will feature locally sourced foods with a variety of dietary options to celebrate our appreciation for the Earth.

Jessica Jane Robinson , local filmmaker, activist, and educator will speak during this portion of the event. Guests can also browse the Earth Day Fair, featuring booths by local conservation partners and a silent auction to benefit conservation in the Sierra Nevada.

Film Screening- Doors at 7 p.m.

Then, move to the Boathouse Theater, where the inspiring Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns, combining award-winning environmental and adventure films with the energy of local activism. They will show a curated “Best of Fest” selection of films with a runtime of about 2 hours and 15 minutes, with an intermission and raffle at halftime.

About the Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Sierra Nevada Alliance has been a host of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour since 2006. The flagship festival hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) takes place in winter and then hits the road to visit local communities. This inspiring festival combines award-winning environmental and adventure films with the energy of local activism.

Steel Pulse

Steel Pulse will be bringing the reggae vibes to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Thursday April 25 at 8 p.m.

Bearing witness to the accelerating negativity of global affairs, Steel Pulse emerges with musical vengeance to halt the disarray of humanity.

Pre-registration required. 127+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Steel Pulse Provided

Earth Day Festivities

Earth Day Festival

The South Lake Tahoe Earth Day Festival, a volunteer-run, non-profit event, is one of the largest environmental education gatherings in the area. It provides local residents and visitors an opportunity to learn about the various environmental issues that affect South Lake Tahoe.

The Festival recognizes, celebrates and promotes the unique environment by educating the public about the preservation and protection of the local and global natural resources. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Way, South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit http://www.ltcc.edu or call 530-541-4660.

League Clean-up

The League to Save Lake Tahoe in partnership with Heavenly Mountain Resort will be hosting its 9th annual Earth Day cleanup.

Warming spring weather can expose trash left behind as winter snow starts to melt, leaving South Lake Tahoe scattered with litter. This debris is an eyesore and can harm not only wildlife, but also Lake Tahoe’s clarity.

The clean-up will start at 8 a.m. at the corner of Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe.

Celebrate Earth Day with a good, old fashioned community cleanup. The event is free but pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org or call 530-541-5388.

Shoreline Sweep at Sand Harbor State Park

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV. – Join Sand Harbor State Park this Earth Day, April 22, for their first annual clean up event. Help celebrate the beauty of Lake Tahoe! Work alongside our Rangers and other members of the community to clean the beaches and spaces of Sand Harbor. Trash collected will be utilized in a new display at the Sand Harbor Visitor Center in collaboration with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Check in at the Visitor Center.

Entrance fees to the park will be waived for volunteers. Participants should let park staff know they are there to volunteer.

Limited amounts of buckets and trash grabbers will be provided on a first come first serve basis, so make sure to arrive early. There will be a brief introduction starting at 9:30 a.m. The sweep will begin promptly at 10 a.m..