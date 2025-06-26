Action in Tahoe: Earth, Wind & Fire, Magician Brian Scott, Drag Bingo, Incline Fourth of July events and more!

Friday, June 27

Off Piste

5:30-9:30 p.m., AleWorX at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Come out for a night of classic rock and more with Off Piste. For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Magician Brian Scott

The South Lake Tahoe Library will host Magician Brian Scott on Friday, June 27th. The free outdoor show starts at 2 pm at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. Brian Scott is a magician that combines magic, comedy, and pure fun. Bring the whole family for this outdoor performance! Sponsored by South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club.

Drag Bingo

7-9 p.m., Tipsy Putt, 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite # 101, South Lake Tahoe. Join the BINGO fun with The Twampsons! Each $25 ticket includes one Bingo card for each game, one raffle ticket, and of course admission to the performances by The Twampsons! Proceeds benefit local nonprofit, Vista Rise Collective, in their mission to support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. Ticket purchase/pre-registration not required. $25 For more information, visit vistarise.org or call 530-544-2118.

80S Live

8-9:30 p.m., Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline. Relive the Raddest Decade with 80s LIVE at Bally’s Lake Tahoe! Join us Friday and Saturday nights starting June 20 as 80s LIVE takes over Bally’s Showroom with a high-energy tribute to the iconic hits of Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson, and more. Produced by Allen Valentine, this electrifying residency features powerhouse vocals, dazzling choreography, and throwback style that brings the ultimate 80s vibe to life. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a good party, this is your chance to experience the sights and sounds of the decade that defined a generation. Don’t forget your leg warmers—costumes encouraged, good times guaranteed! Ticket purchase required. $20 For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Saturday, June 28

Flyin’ Irons Horsehoe Tournament

3 p.m., Emerald Bay Bar & Grill, 888 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe. Emerald Bay Bar & Grill is proud to present the 1st annual Tommy Evans Charity Memorial Flyin’ Irons Horseshoe Tournament! Enter and compete for a great cause! All proceeds benefit Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. Pre-registration required. $30 For more information, visit emeraldbaybar.com or call 530-541-7017.

Big Band to Broadway (Incline Village)

7-8:30 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 300 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. Tahoe Symphony Orchestra offers an unforgettable evening of jazz and showtunes that celebrates the golden age of American music! Don’t miss Big Band to Broadway at the Cornerstone Community Church in Incline Village, NV. Enjoy the swinging sounds of the Big Band era to the dazzling lights of Broadway favorites including hits from legendary composers like George Gershwin and classic musicals like Chicago and Phantom of the Opera. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.

UFC 317 Viewing

7-10 p.m., Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe, 50 Hwy 50, Stateline. Free Viewing at Center bar for UFC 317! For more information, visit http://www.goldennugget.com/lake-tahoe or call 775-588-1010.

Wild Tahoe at Taylor Creek

Wild Tahoe is back for its 15th year! Join on Saturday, June 28, as we combine the Lake Tahoe Bird Festival and Native Species Festival into one exciting day. Traditionally held over two days, this event will now celebrate birds, plants, and other local animals all in a single day. From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wild Tahoe will be a day full of fun and learning.

The Lake Tahoe Bird Festival includes hourly guided bird walks along the Rainbow Trail, visits with live birds of prey, information and presentations on migratory birds, bird crafts and games, a live falconer, and more!

For more information about these events, please visit http://www.tinsweb.org/calendar

Earth, Wind & Fire

Do you remember the magic of timeless hits and unforgettable grooves? Earth, Wind & Fire are bringing their legendary sound to the Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic (formerly Harveys) on Saturday, June 28, 2025, 8:00 pm! Don’t miss this chance to dance September-style all night long!

Sunday, June 29

Jeff Connor

noon to 4 p.m., AleWorX at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. This South Lake Tahoe favorite has an infectious energy and is part of the well-known Connor Party band. Be prepared to sing along; it’s nearly impossible to resist. For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Alex Lucero Band – Free Lawn Concert

4:30-6:30 p.m., Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe. Join us on the Grand Lawn for a high-energy summer evening with the Alex Lucero Band, a genre-bending Soul/Americana act out of Santa Cruz that’s been turning heads across the globe. With standout performances from Whale Rock Music Festival to Jam in the Van, and recent tours across Europe and the East Coast, this band brings serious talent and a whole lot of heart.Frontman Alex Lucero and his powerhouse band deliver a blend of heavy soul grooves and boot-stomping Americana originals that will have you dancing, swaying, and soaking in the good vibes. Whether you’re discovering them for the first time or are a longtime fan, their rich sound and infectious energy promise an unforgettable lakeside show. For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Big Band to Broadway (South Lake Tahoe)

6:30-8 p.m., Tahoe Paradise Park, 1011 E San Bernardino Avenue, South Lake Tahoe. Tahoe Symphony Orchestra offers an unforgettable evening of jazz and showtunes that celebrates the golden age of American music! Don’t miss Big Band to Broadway at the Cornerstone Community Church in Incline Village, NV. Enjoy the swinging sounds of the Big Band era to the dazzling lights of Broadway favorites including hits from legendary composers like George Gershwin and classic musicals like Chicago and Phantom of the Opera. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.

Monday, June 30

Boating Event: Monday Funday (On the Lake)

10:45 a.m., Meet at, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Why dread Monday when you could be gliding across the crystal-clear waters of gorgeous Lake Tahoe with your favorite people? Join us for a four-hour guided boat adventure that’s part chill cruise, part epic photo op, and 100% fun. Pre-registration required.

Wednesday July 2

Pops & Patriotic Songs (Incline Village)

7 p.m., St. Francis Church, 701 Mt. Rose Highway, Incline Village. Join the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus for a holiday evening of patriotic music and community celebration. Enjoy powerful performances of American classics, including: “Armed Forces Medley”, “Battle Hymn of the Republic”, and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by Sousa. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.

Thursday, July 3

NLTFPD Flag Raising & Pancake Breakfast

8-10 a.m., North Lake Tahoe Fire Prevention District, 866 Oriole Way, Incline VIllage. Kick off the Local Heroes Celebration with NLTFD and your community for breakfast before the parade at the main firehouse. The parade begins immediately after breakfast! For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.

Kid’s Bike Parade & Local Heroes Parade

10 a.m., Incline Village, NV, 885 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village. Join Us for a Hometown Parade in Incline Village! Presented by IVCBA and the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, this beloved local event invites both residents and visitors to take part, whether by joining the parade or cheering from the sidelines.The best viewing spots are along Southwood Boulevard across from Incline Bowl, and on Incline Way near Incline Middle School, the Parasol Building, the Rec Center, and the Village Green.This year’s theme is Local Heroes—celebrating veterans, military personnel, firefighters, peace officers, teachers, healthcare workers, and other community champions. And don’t forget the everyday superheroes—parents are welcome, too! For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.

Local Heroes Community Fair & WCSO Meet & Greet

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Village Green, 960 Lakeshore Blvd, Incline Village. Join us for carnival games, information booths, and freebies from various nonprofits, businesses, and service clubs. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office vehicles will be on display for their annual Meet and Greet. Incline High School sports teams and Interact Club will run carnival games. For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.

Susie Scoops Annual Ice Cream Eating Contest

1-1:30 p.m., IVCBA, 885 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village. Ice cream will be available for purchase during the Community Fair & BBQ. The contest begins at 1 p.m., with prizes including a trophy, a Susie Scoops t-shirt, and gift cards to Susie Scoops and Village Toys. For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.