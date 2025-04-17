Action in Tahoe: Easter Egg Hunt at Kahle Community Park, 10th Annual Earth Day Cleanup & more!

Thursday, April 17th

Trail Talk: How to Complete the Tahoe Rim Trail (Virtual!)

6:30-8 p.m., Virtual, 128 Market Street, Stateline. “The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting a free virtual session! Join us for an Interactive Guide Panel discussion with our professional trail guides on completing the Tahoe Rim Trail. Pre-registration required. Free. For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.”

Friday, April 18th

VR Lab at Zephyr Cove Library

2:30 p.m., Zephyr Cove Library, 233 Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove. “Experience virtual reality with Oculus Rift Fridays at the Zephyr Cove Library. Reservations are required. Parental permission forms are available at the library for individuals under 18 years of age. Pre-registration required. Free For more information, visit library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-588-6411.”

Easter Egg Hunt at Kahle Community Park

10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Kahle Community Center, 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline, NV 89449. “Co-Sponsored by the Tahoe Douglas Firefighter’s Association. Bring your little ones (0-6yrs of age) and their baskets to join in on the egg hunt and festivities at Kahle Community Park. Plus, enjoy: Arts & Crafts, Coffee & Cocoa, Firetruck Tours, Face Painting, and Meet the Easter Bunny!” Free to attend. More information at https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/tot-egg-hunt-at-kahle-community-park/.

Second Serving from Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church

4 p.m., Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, 2733 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. “Second Serving meals consist of a soup, salad, and a simple entree (lasagna, chili dogs, pasta dishes, etc) and are served from 4-5 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church. Dinner guests will be provided with ‘giveaway’ bags containing fruit, vegetables, breads/pastries based on availability of food items. Bread & Broth serves 40-50 dinner guests each Friday evening. For more information, visit breadandbroth.org or call 916-837-4201.”

Mount Gay Rum Dinner

6:30 p.m., Brooks’ Bar & Deck, 180 Lake Parkway, Stateline. “Indulge in an unforgettable evening featuring the core spirits of Mount Gay Rum, complemented by a specially curated menu. We are thrilled to be featuring from their series, historic insights and passion for these exceptional spirits, alongside Lauren Trickett, the Mount Gay Brand Ambassador, as our guest of honor. Pre-registration required. For more information, call 888-881-8659.”

Live Music at McP’s Taphouse Grill

8-11 p.m., McP’s Taphouse Grill, 4125 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. “McPs Taphouse at Stateline in South Lake Tahoe, CA has been a beer and entertainment staple for over 31 years with 40 beers on tap, full bar of craft cocktails, live music, and never a cover charge. Being family owned and operated, our motto is: children welcome, adults tolerated. We’re not just “Pub Grub” at McPs… our full restaurant offers traditional Irish dishes along with our modern California classic lighter options. For more information, call 530-542-4435.”

Saturday, April 19th

Taylormade Fitting Event

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Golf Lodge Bar & Simulators, 530 S Carson St STE 1, Carson City. “Be among the first to try the new TaylorMade Qi35 clubs during our exclusive demo day at The Golf Lodge. Join us for a personalized fitting experience led by D’Angelo Golf Instruction and discover how these cutting-edge clubs can elevate your game. For more information, visit thegolflodge.com or call 775-546-3725.”

An Enchanting Soirée: A Tahoe Philharmonic Fundraiser

3-5 p.m., Don and Hale Carr’s home in Truckee California (address available with ticket purchase3). “Step into an afternoon of elegance and artistry at a stunning Lake Tahoe home, where music, fine wine, and gourmet appetizers come together for an intimate fundraising soirée. Limited to just 25 guests, this exclusive event offers an up-close experience with members of the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and renowned soloists.Enjoy a thoughtfully curated program featuring moving opera solos and duets, sacred songs, and beloved selections from musical theater. As the music fills the air, sip on exquisite wines and savor delectable bites, all while surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe. Ticket purchase required. $150 for 2 tickets. For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.”

Sunday, April 20th

Dive into Easter: Pool Egg Hunt!

1:00 to 5:00 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. “This Easter, make a splash with a unique twist on a beloved tradition! The City of South Lake Tahoe Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to announce the inaugural Easter Egg Splash & Dash, the only aquatic egg hunt in South Lake Tahoe. Children aged 0-12 are invited to dive into the Rec Center pool to collect colorful eggs, with baskets provided. Lucky hunters who find special golden eggs can win grand prizes such as birthday party packages, Rec Center passes, and day-use passes.” Participation is priced at $15 per child, which includes access to the egg hunt, crafts, a goody bag, and all event activities. Register at https://www.cityofslt.us/2472/Easter-Egg-Splash-Dash or contact the Rec Center directly at 530.542.6056.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Zephyr Point Presbyterian Camp and Conference Center

6:30 to 11:00 a.m., 660 Hwy 50, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448. “Whether you begin the day with a sunrise worship service at the lakeside, gather for a free pancake breakfast, or join the excitement of our children’s Easter festivities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. All activities are free and open to all! Drop in for any part of the morning that fits your schedule and follow our Easter Egg signs to join the celebration.” Event includes “Easter Egg Hunt – arrive by 9:30 to participate, bring a basket! – games and crafts, and pictures with the Easter Bunny”. For more information at zephyr@zephyrpoint.org or call 775-588-6759.

Easter Brunch on the Lake

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riva Grill, 900 Ski Run Boulevard Suite 3, South Lake Tahoe. “Hop on over to Riva Grill for a magical lakefront Easter Brunch with stunning views of the lake. Enjoy family-friendly fun, a special visit from the Easter Bunny, and a memorable experience by the water. For more information, visit http://www.rivagrill.com or call 530-542-2600.”

An Easter Day Concert: St. Matthew Passion & Messiah (Tahoe City)

3 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 905 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City. “On Easter Sunday, the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus will present two of the most profound spiritual masterpieces ever composed. The concert will feature a shortened version of Bach’s St. Matthew Passion in the first half, followed by selections from Handel’s Messiah, celebrating Christ’s triumphant resurrection. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.”

Mindful Visualization & Breathwork

6 p.m., Lake Tahoe Yoga, 290 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. “Ready to escape the daily grind and dive into some you time? Guided, mindful visualization is a chill practice that helps you to slow down, tune in, and discover your true self. By combining breathwork practices with vivid imagery, you’ll relax your body and mind, and feel more connected to yourself. This workshop is about relaxation and self discovery. Wear comfortable clothes for ultimate relaxation. If you’d like to bring something to write with, there is time for reflection during and at the end of class. Pre-registration required. $25. For more information, visit http://www.laketahoeyoga.com or call 775-580-7224.”

Annual Bike-to-Ski

Sunday, April 20, is the 4th Annual Bike-to-Ski Day

It’s closing day for Heavenly, and the start of bike season. Strap your ski gear on your bike and join in for an opportunity to do both!

Cruise to one of the meeting points and ride together along the bike path to the Heavenly Gondola. All are welcome, including kiddos!

Arrive early to the meeting points so everyone can leave on schedule:

TJ Maxx: 8:45 a.m.

Lakeview Commons: 9:30 a.m.

Monday, April 21st

Monday Meals at St. Theresa Grace Hall

4 p.m., St. Theresa Grace Hall, 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe. “Hot, full-course nutritional meals are served at St. Theresa Grace Hall from 4-5:30 p.m. every Monday throughout the year. In addition to serving hot meals, the dinner guests are provided with food ‘giveaway’ bags containing canned goods, fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy products (eggs, butter and milk) and breads/pastries. Seconds are offered and dinner to-go containers are provided. For more information, visit breadandbroth.org or call 916-837-4201.”

Monday Night Putters, Tipsy Putt Tahoe

7 p.m., Tipsy Putt Tahoe, 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. “Monday Night Putters is back for another epic spring season, and we’ve made some exciting changes that you won’t want to miss! Whether you’re a returning player or new to the league, this is your chance to putt your way to glory, enjoy great company, and claim awesome prizes. Ticket purchase required. $28.52 – $50. For more information, visit tipsyputt.com/tipsy-putt-tahoe or call 530-443-4376.”

Tuesday, April 22nd

10th Annual Earth Day Cleanup

8 a.m. to noon, Azul Latin Kitchen, 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe. “To protect the environment and our beautiful community, the League to Save Lake Tahoe is hosting the 10th annual Earth Day Cleanup. For more information, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org or call 530-541-5388.”

Trail Talk: How to Complete the Tahoe Rim Trail @ El Dorado County Library

5:30 to 7 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. “Planning to hike the Tahoe Rim Trail this trail season? South Lake Tahoe Library and the TRTA are hosting a free event in South Lake Tahoe! Come out for an Interactive Guide Panel discussion with our professional trail guides on completing the Tahoe Rim Trail! Bring your family and friends and come on out and learn more about the TRT, gain incredible insight from our trail guides, learn more about the Tahoe Rim Trail Association and come hungry with questions! You will also have an opportunity to learn about volunteer opportunities we will be offering this summer. Free and all are welcome For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org or call 530-573-3185.”

Wednesday, April 23rd

R.U.F.F. (Read up for Fun)

4 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. “Attention school age kids! Practice your reading skills by cozying up with a furry friend. Read to a trained therapy dog on Wednesday afternoons. Meet a new canine companion each week! For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org or call 530-573-3185.”

Montane Rabbits and Hares Presentation

5:30 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. “Rabbits and Hares occupy a central role in our environment, yet almost no attention has been paid to their status in Tahoe! The Tahoe Institute for Natural Sciences has been working to bridge this information gap! For the past 15 years, they have studied white-tailed jackrabbits and snowshoe hares. Join us at the South Lake Tahoe Library to hear from TINS co-founder and Executive Director, Will Richardson, on his experience leading these studies and what they have found! Whether your a scientist or just love Rabbits, this presentation has something for everyone! Pre-registration required. Free. For more information, visit http://www.sierraclub.org/mother-lode/tahoe or call 415-977-5500.”

Knight Monsters Kelly Cup Playoffs Home Game 1

7:00 p.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 U.S. 50 Stateline, Nevada 89449. “Knight Monsters vs. Wichita Thunder. The Tahoe Knight Monsters are diving into the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Thermal Technology! Secure your tickets now for all home playoff games — don’t miss this historic inaugural season run!” Ticket prices vary. More information at https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/knight-monsters-rd1-playoffs .

Thursday, April 24th

Line Dancing at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

7:30-10 p.m., Whiskey Dick’s Saloon, 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1a, South Lake Tahoe. “Join us every other Thursday at Whiskey Dick’s! No cover fee. We play music for line dancing and country swing. Lessons will be line dancing only. No cover, tips appreciated! For more information, visit http://www.tahoelinedancing.com.”

Niko Moon at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

8 to 9:30 p.m., South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV 89449. “Experience the signature blend of banjo-forward country, hip-hop grooves, and uplifting storytelling of Niko Moon live in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Niko Moon is an American country pop singer-songwriter known for his chart-topping hits and songwriting contributions to artists like Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Morgan Wallen and Zac Brown Band.” Ticket prices vary. More information at https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/niko-moon-at-harrahs-lake-tahoe/ .