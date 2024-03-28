Action in Tahoe: Easter events, Heavenly, Kirkwood Pride Ride, Nate Bargatze, Whiskey Bonanza

Easter Events

Zephyr Point Conference Center Easter EGGstravaganza

Zephyr Point Conference Center welcomes ALL to join us for our Easter EGGstravaganza event. The family friendly event will be held on Easter Sunday, March 31.

It will begin the day at 7 a.m. with a Sunrise Easter Service on the shores of Lake Tahoe at the Donaldson Amphitheater in conjunction with Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church.

Following the service, there will be a free Pancake Breakfast for all. The event will culminate with some fun children’s activities, including a “Camp Zephyr Easter Service,” an Easter Egg Hunt, and Faire Games.

Learn more at http://www.zephyrpoint.org .

Tot Egg Hunt

Kahle Community Center is hosting an extra special day for family fun. Co-Sponsored by the Tahoe Douglas Firefighter’s Association, the Tot Egg Hunt will be held Friday March 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will be hiding eggs outside and you can climb on fire trucks. Bring a basket to collect eggs and a camera for an Eggciting day. The hunt begins at 10:30 AM sharp at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. Its available for kids aged 0 – 6. For more information, visit communityservices.douglascountynv.gov/recreation/community_centers/kahle_community_center or call 775-586-7271.

Easter Brunch at Jimmy’s Restaurant

Jimmy’s at The Landing looks forward to celebrating Easter with a carefully curated brunch. The menu will feature Crab Cake Eggs Benedict, Short Rib Benedict, Banana Foster French Toast, Grilled 12oz New York, Pan-Seared Salmon, and more! Pair with bottomless Mimosas or Blood marys to further indulge in the flavors of Easter Brunch.

Brunch will be available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4104 Lakeshore Blvd, South Lake Tahoe.

Pre-registration is required. $45 per person. For more information, visit http://www.thelandingtahoe.com/about/dining or call 530-541-5263.

Sierra-at-Tahoe Easter Eggstravaganza

Join Sierra-at-Tahoe on their new Solstice Plaza for Easter activities for the whole family. The Easter Bunny has left behind egg-cellent treasures for all the kids to find, followed by an on-mountain Easter egg hunt for the kids at heart, so bring your basket and get ready for the hunt. The event will be held at Plaza on the Hill, 1111 Sierra at Tahoe Road, Twin Bridges from 9-11 a.m. Pre-registration required.

Heavenly Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Egg Hunt at Heavenly Village, now in its fifth year, has cemented itself as a cherished tradition on the South Shore, drawing families from across the region. This year’s event boasted 15,000 plastic Easter eggs filled with candy and toys, special eggs containing $1000 in cash prizes, a Build-a-Bunny station, and the much-loved Easter Brunch at Fire & Ice Restaurant, complete with a visit from the Easter Bunny himself.

The event is not just about fun and games; it carries a significant charitable component, with proceeds benefiting Christmas Cheer, a local organization dedicated to providing food for families in need during the holiday season. The overwhelming support for the event underscores the community’s commitment to giving back and supporting one another.

For more information, visit http://www.skiheavenly.com or call 775-586-7000.

Easter Brunch on the Lake

Join Riva Grill for a lakefront brunch and a visit from the Easter bunny. The brunch will feature a slow-roasted Angus Prime Rib carving station, made-to-order omelets, a seafood station, freshly made waffles and french toast, desserts, and more. Brunch will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.rivagrill.com or call 530-542-2600.

Easter Egg Hunt at Lake Tahoe Community College

The 55th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be hosted by the South Tahoe Optimist Club, which will hide thousands of eggs throughout the parking lot near the college gym.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Way, South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit http://www.ltcc.edu or call 530-541-4660.

Other Events

Heavenly Pride Day

Join Heavenly Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 30 for an incredible day of celebration at Heavenly Ski Resort.

Pride Ride at Heavenly Mountain Resort Provided / Heavenly Mountain Resort

Rundown of events

10 a.m. – Meet at Tamarack Lodge for a ski/ride guided Rainbow Run

12 p.m. – Lunch at Tamarack Lodge

1:30 p.m. – Join us at the base of Big Easy chair for the parade!

1- 3 p.m. – Enjoy live music from the DJ cat!

4 -6 p.m. – Meet at California Bar at Cal Lodge for the screening of ‘People Like Us’, panel discussion with special guest speakers to follow.

For more information, visit http://www.skiheavenly.com or call 775-586-7000.

Kirkwood Pride Parade

Kirkwood invites everyone to meet at Kirkwood Mountain on March 29 for Proud2BMe Week’s Pride Parade. Wear your COLORS!

10 a.m. – Meet at the base of Chair 5 for group Ski/Ride

12:30 p.m. – Lunch at Monte Wolfes

3 p.m. – Meet in the Village @K-Bar for Group Photo

3:30 p.m. – Ride up Chair 5 and join the PRIDE RIDE After Party at Cornice Pizza

Whiskey Bonanza

Team Whiskey Bonanza is one of the largest Whiskey and Outdoor Sports Event in the World. Featuring a wide range of interactive activities and the best whiskey brands from around the world. This event is not to be missed by whiskey enthusiasts and outdoor sports lovers alike.

Taking place on March 30, 2024 in SouthLake Tahoe at the new Tahoe Blue Event Center, Team Whiskey Bonanza offers an unforgettable experience for all attendees. With activities such as archery instruction, rifle instruction, fishing instruction, kayak simulations, rodeo riding bull, and a climbing wall, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Team Whiskey Bonanza Provided

This event is perfect for those looking to try their hand at new outdoor sports or for seasoned veterans looking to improve their skills.

But that’s not all – Team Whiskey Bonanza also features a variety of local and national whiskey brands, providing free samples and bottle sales. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste and purchase some of the finest whiskeys in the world, all in one place. The event also has free food pairings provided by some of the best restaurants in the area. This is a unique opportunity for whiskey lovers to discover new brands and expand their palates

Nate Bargatze

Hailed this year as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning, 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.

The event will be held Thursday, April 4. The doors open at 7 p.m. at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 Us Hwy 50, Stateline.

Ticket purchase required. $34.75 – $94.75 For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.