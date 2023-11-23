Action in Tahoe: Family fun lights up Tahoe’s south shore; Tahoe becomes Tinsel Town

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – The Tahoe Basin is on full speed through the end of the year and events are not hard to come by as the towns turn the proverbial corner on holidays. The south shore community is bringing the festive, funky, entertainment and lighting up the town with holiday cheer.

Heavenly Holidays Family Festival

The Heavenly Holidays Family Festival kicks off Friday November 24 at 5:30 p.m and runs through December 31, 2023 at the Heavenly Village 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Keep warm with the coffee cart provided and join Santa for a daily tree lighting, holiday fun for children and adults alike and ice sculptures on Friday, Nov. 24.

Special Guests, Congressman Kevin Kiley and Sheriff Jeff Leikauf will be in attendance. The community is welcomed to enjoy the holiday spirit and musical stylings of Kristen Brown from this year’s NBC’s THE VOICE.

The monstrous 65-foot fir tree was marked for removal as part of a fire prevention measure for the basin and generously donated by the city of South Lake Tahoe to stand as a symbol of our dedication to enhancing the holiday spirit in our community, according to Kenny Curtzwiler of K&K Services told the Tribune this is the 8th year participating in cutting down and delivering the tree to the village.

Special thanks are also given to the Shops at Heavenly Village and the Casteel Family for their continued support. The South Lake Tahoe Lodging Association, The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority, and South Lake Tahoe Tourism Improvement.

For more information visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/heavenly-holidays-family-festival/2023-11-24/

Elephant Revival W/ Special Guest- Joe Purdy

Devildog Productions presents Elephant Revival W/ special guest- Joe Purdy to the Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room for a 21 and up show November 24. Doors open at 7pm 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay, with the show kicking off at 8 p.m.

Elephant Revival is a unique collection of multi-instrumentalists blending elements of Celtic, Americana, Folk and Indie Art Rock. The band consists of Bonnie Paine, Bridget Law, Dango Rose, Charlie Rose, Darren Garvey, and Daniel Sproul of Rose Hill Drive.

The music created together mirrors the thrashing of weather systems colliding in the sky. Bonnie’s vocals merge with the rhythms and melodies of the band, providing a counterpoint and melding with the instrumental stylings of multiple instruments including cello, djembe, washboard, musical saw, fiddle, upright bass, mandolin, a banjo, pedal steel, drums, percussion, and guitars.

Tickets available online for $40 presale.

For more information visit https://devildogshows.com/event/elephant-revival-w-tba/

Jelly Bread 15th Anniversary Last Waltz Set

Saturday Nov. 25th Jelly Bread returns to his home state during his 2023 West Coast tour to grace the Lake Tahoe area with a powerhouse quintet that delivers a high-energy, chameleonic playlist all over the United States.

The Crystal Bay Casino Club Crown Room will be transformed by the distinct style identified by a blend of desert twang meeting the urban tones of funk and rock. Songwriting and storytelling interlaced with four part harmonies, intricate “in-the-pocket” drum and bass grooves, swampy lap steel guitar, dirt under the fingernails guitar licks, tasty talkbox, “take-’em-to-church” organ come together into a sound that is downright appetizing.

Jelly Bread is comprised of Dave Berry on guitar/vocals, Cliff Porter on drums/vocals, Alvin Johnson on keys/vocals, Ian Lindsay with bass/vocals, and Kevin Russell on lead guitar.

Doors open at 7 p.m and the band takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Presale tickets are $5 off – $20 at the door plus tax and fees.

For more information visit ​​https://devildogshows.com/event/jelly-bread-15th-anniversary-last-waltz-set/

Back to the best of the 80’s

Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. San Francisco’s original 80’s tribute band takes the stage at the Harrah’s South Shore Room, 15 Hwy 50, Stateline, for one night only. The general admission show will have limited, unassigned seating.

The Best Of The 80’s Live delivers a complete experience with phenomenal songs, great moves, iconic video projections, and some of the most charismatic and accomplished musicians you’ll ever see!

A Tainted Love performance is like reliving the 80’s in a way you have never done before. Come relive the 80’s. Must be 21+ to attend.

For tickets visit TicketMaster.com

Funkbox at American Legion

Subciety’s FUNKBOX is raising the newly renovated roof on the American Legion Saturday November 25, 2023.

The show kicks off at American Legion Post 795 at 2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd., at 8 p.m. with Funky Bass and Family Vibes and two stages of music.

The Emerald Bass Collective witht the support of Bass Boss sound has prepared a night of quality vibrations. Tickets are on available in advance, $15 and $20 at the door. This 21+ show will go into the early hours of Sunday morning.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/763710432186151/

Deck the Cornerstone Halls

Cornerstone Community Church located at 300 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village has invited the community to come help deck the halls in true holiday fashion after normal service on the Sunday service on November 26th to decorate and make festive our church halls in preparation of Advent.

Volunteers are needed to join in the fun while enjoying light food & hot cocoa and light trees, hang wreaths and decorate the lobby.

All ages are welcome to this free event Sunday, Nov. 26.

For more information visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/christmas-decorating-party-994711?sourceTypeId=Website

Mega Wine Sale

Glasses Wine Bar is prepared to host the most extensive Semi-Annual Wine Sale Glasses has ever held at 760 Mays Blvd., Suite 8, Incline Village. All wine sales on a first come/first serve basis Thursday & Friday, 11/24 and 11/25, from 3 – 7 p.m.

Prepare to save up to 50% off retail prices during this 2-Day event with limited availability of some of these top scoring wines.

Below is a list of many of the wines we have for sale. Extremely limited quantities and no pre-sale.

20-50% off retail. First Come, first serve! Stock your wine racks with some uniquely delicious wines at a fabulous price!

To see a partial list of wines visit https://glasseswinebar.com/wine-sale

Giving Tuesday Winter Market

The Lake Tahoe School invites one and all to sip beverages with Incline Spirits, enjoy appetizers, and get your holiday shopping done early with your favorite local Tahoe vendors from 5-7 p.m in the Duffield hall, 995 Tahoe Boulevard Incline Village.

The all ages Giving Tuesday Winter Market pops up a shopping experience like no other on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Please join us for Babysitting for grades Kindergarten through 4th will be provided by our Student Council.

A percentage of proceeds will benefit Lake Tahoe School.

For more information visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/lake-tahoe-school-s-giving-tuesday-winter-market-983987?sourceTypeId=Website