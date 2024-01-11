Action in Tahoe: Femmes of Rock, Phish Tribute band and other live music

Entertainment is not in shortage in the South Shore. Women and men who rock the stage, the knitting needles and a crochet hook will help fill the time away from the slopes this Dry January. Chum, a Phish Tribute is putting on a show on the North Shore that won’t cost a dime.

Femmes of Rock at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

The South Shore Room of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 HWY 50, Stateline Nev., hosts the Femmes of Rock on January 13 from 8 – 10 p.m.

Ranging from classic rock to heavy metal with a quartet of Bella Electric strings rockings songs like The Good The Bad and the Ecstasy will have attendees on their feet dancing all night.

The Femmes feature hits from chart toppers such as Queen, Led Zeppelin, Metallica and more.

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com at $27.

To purchase visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/south-shore-room-at-harrahs-lake-tickets-stateline/venue/467752

Chum, Phish Tribute band plays the CBC

Chum, a Phish Tribute band, is set to play the Crystal Bay Club Red Room at 14 NV-28 in Crystal Bay, on January 13 for three jam-packed hours of jamming. Doors open at 7pm to the 21 and over crowd.

This show is free and will start at 9 p.m.

For more information visit https://www.jambase.com/show/chum-a-tribute-to-phish-red-room-at-crystal-bay-club-20240113

BRRRoque Masters play Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church

BRRRoque Masters play 2733 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Travel around through space and time with four pieces written by some of the most esteemed composers performed by talented musicians under direction of Maestro James Rawie.

Featuring William Cates on trumpet performing the Scarlatti: Su le sponde del tebro, a piece that will move the audience along the banks of the Tiber River with enchanting melodies and vibrant rhythms.

In another piece, Anne Davidson will perform Handel: Bright Seraphim, an aria prepared to elicit emotion and captivate the audience.

This ticketed event is open to the public, all ages welcome. Ticket prices based on availability, age, and seating are available online at https://tickets.tahoesymphony.com/events/tahoesymphony/1101746?ref=fb-event&fbclid=IwAR23y7XjavuJXjJOkNDDxN8rg_sDG8Qi158JlF25uHspnCdAyMZzxR93ytw#

Live Music at Glasses Wine Bar

Jonathan Hennion and special guest drummer Michael Carpenter will play Glasses Wine Bar 760 Mays Blvd., Suite 8, Incline Village on January 13, 2024 at 7– 9 p.m. for more information visit https://glasseswinebar.com/event/live-music-with-jonathan-hennion-4-2/?instance_id=10978

Los Lobos rock the Crystal Bay Club Casino

Sunday Jan. 14, 2024 Los Lobos will start at 8 p.m. and rock the Crystal Bay Club Casino all night at 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay, Nev. Tickets are $40, save $5 by buying ahead.

The journey of Los Lobos began in 1973, 50 years ago this year, when David Hidalgo vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings, Louie Perez on drums, vocals and guitar, Cesar Rosas on vocals and guitar, and Conrad Lozano on bass, vocals and guitarrón earned their stripes playing revved-up versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties.

Evolving through the 1980s as tapping into the L.A.’s punk and college rock scenes led to sharing bills with bands like the Circle Jerks, Public Image Ltd. and the Blasters, whose saxophonist, Steve Berlin, would eventually leave the group to join Los Lobos in 1984.

Backstage -VIP Upgrade Available for the show.

For more information and tickets visit https://www.crystalbaycasino.com/event/los-lobos/

LTUSD Community Conversation turns to AI and Education

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. at the District Office located at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe for the next LTUSD Community Conversation the topic of discussion will be A.I. and education. Please follow the link for more information –Community Conversation .

Recaps from previous community conversations and the State of the District are available on the main website under Information from the State of the District and Community Conversations .

For more information visit https://www.ltusd.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=2738324&pageId=51122162