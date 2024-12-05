Action in Tahoe: Film Fest, Better Than Ezra, John Legend

John Legend at the Tahoe Blue Event Center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – John Legend is bringing his “A Legendary Christmas Tour” to the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Friday, December 6. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will feature the Grammy-winner in a night “filled with holiday cheer and incredible music.” Tickets start at $35.

For more information visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/john-legend-at-the-tahoe-blue-event-center/ .

Better Than Ezra Live at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Better Than Ezra will play Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. on December 6. The band promises to make good on their roots “circa 1988, playing house parties at Louisiana State University” with a show that features their long-running discography.

Pre-registration required. Tickets start at $41. For more information, https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Better Than Ezra Provided

Holiday Markets: South Lake Brewing Co. & Coachman Hotel

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Multiple holiday markets will be held this week in South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Brewing Co. will hold an indoor Holiday Market from 12 to 5 p.m. on four Saturdays – 11/30, 12/7, 12/14, and 12/21. Enjoy your holiday shopping this season at the South Lake Brewing Company’s indoor Holiday Market. Free to attend. For more information visit https://www.southlakebeer.com/ .

The Coachman Hotel will also hold their Merry & Mulled Holiday Market from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Coachman Hotel invites folks to “Join us at the Coachman Hotel for some sipping and shopping with local wineries and vendors from our region.” They promose “live music, food options, and more!” For more information, visit https://coachmantahoe.com/ .

Both events are family friendly and free to attend.

South Tahoe Middle School Choir at the South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club Christmas Tree Lot

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – The Timber Wolf Youth Choir will perform Sunday, December 1 and Sunday, December 8 at 1:00 pm. at the Lakeview Commons. The performance is part of the Christmas tree lot at the commons. The event promises “free hot chocolate and popcorn” and is free to attend.

For more information visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/south-tahoe-middle-school-choir-at-the-south-lake-tahoe-optimist-club-christmas-tree-lot/2024-12-08/ .

10th Annual Tahoe Film Fest

INCLINE VILLAGE, CA – From December 5 to 8 starting at 6 p.m. the Tahoe Film Fest will show films around the basin.

“The premiere section of our programming is environmental films,” says the Tahoe Film Fest website, noting that they “also celebrate a section of important American Independent Films, New Films from Latin America, and award-winning music documentaries.”

Tickets start at $12 per film. For more information, visit ivcba.org/northern-lights-tahoe.