Action in Tahoe: Film screening, Craig Ferguson, George Clinton and more

Friday June 7

Wilder than Wild

Come watch the powerful and award-winning wildfire documentary, Wilder than Wild, with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue.

Witness the beauty and power of nature in this captivating film that explores the impact of wildland fires on our environment and communities. Learn about the firefighters who battle these blazes and the communities affected by their devastation. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience this award-winning documentary on the big screen with fellow nature enthusiasts

Immediately following the movie will be a Q&A session with Fire Chief Jim Drennan, Fire Marshal Kim George, Liberty Utilities representatives, Forest Service, Cal Fire and more to answer questions on defensible space, home hardening, insurance issues, powerline related questions or anything else that comes up.

The event will be at 6 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College Duke Theatre, 1 College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

Pre-registration required. $5 but students can use discount code FireDefensiveStudent For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/SouthLakeTahoeFireRescue or call 530-542-6160.

Classy Classics Concerts (Incline Village)

The Tahoe Symphony kicks off its 19th Summer Concert Season with the Classy Classics, a series of performances featuring Ukrainian-born violinist, Alex Eisenberg, performing Ludwig van Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major, one of the finest and most popular gems in the concerto repertoire.

The show will be from 7-8:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 300 Country Club Dr, Incline Village.

Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-298-6989.

Monster Truck Nitro Tour

Lake Tahoe will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive Monster Trucks as they invade the Tahoe Blue Event Center on June 7 & 8 for three Monster show!

See these incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster Truck Nitro Tour! Plus, you can see the trucks up close at the pre-event Pit Party!

The event will be held at Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 Us Hwy 50, Stateline. Ticket purchase required. $25.50 – $50.50 For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.

Saturday June 8

Craig Ferguson

Craig Ferguson is a multiple Grammy nominated, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian.

He will be performing at 8 p.m. at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

Pre-registration required. $45+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Craig Ferguson Provided

Sunday June 9

Classy Classics Concerts (South Lake Tahoe)

The Tahoe Symphony kicks off its 19th Summer Concert Season with the Classy Classics, a series of performances featuring Ukrainian-born violinist, Alex Eisenberg, performing Ludwig van Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major, one of the finest and most popular gems in the concerto repertoire.

They will be performing 3-5:30 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 3580 Blackwood Rd, South Lake Tahoe.

Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-298-6989.

Edible and Medicinal plants of the Tahoe Sierra

Join Woods Apothecary for an exciting and educational event: Edible and Medicinal Plants of the Tahoe Sierra.

Discover the natural wonders of the Tahoe Sierra region and learn about the various plants that can be used for both food and medicine. Become more self-reliant and confident in your survival skills! Learn botanical ID, eco friendly foraging, traditional/historical uses (ethnobotany), ecology, medicinal uses, recipes, land stewardship and so much more! Connect with our local ecosystems and dive deep into the science and art of herbalism.

Learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/edible-and-medicinal-plants-of-the-tahoe-sierra-tickets-911027928057 .

Wednesday June 12

Awe and Then Some Forum

Join for a half-day forum and get the download on the latest in travel, tourism, business and marketing strategy. Your ticket includes parking, breakfast, lunch and some time at the end of the event to connect with fellow leaders in the hospitality and tourism industries.

There is a curated list of speakers including representatives from Noble Studios, the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan, LTVA, and SMG Consulting. If you have questions about this event, contact Ryn Muat, Communications & Community Outreach Manager.

Pre-registration required. $25 For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.

City of South Lake Tahoe Pride Month Commemoration

Join Lake Tahoe Pride along with the staff and city council from the City of South Lake Tahoe to commemorate and celebrate Pride Month. They will gather at the freshly re-painted rainbow sidewalks (by Idle Hour), hear a few words from Mayor Cody Bass (and other LGBT+ speakers), and take a group photo. After the short programming, we will walk over together to grab a tasty treat at Aloha Ice Cream or another local business.

Public parking is available across the street at Lakeview Plaza, but carpooling, public transit, biking, and walking are all encouraged.

The event will be held at 3383 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe at 6 p.m.

Wolf Jett

The sound of Wolf Jett will make you dance, sing, and possibly even howl! Its roots run deep through the soul and help heal the heaviness of life. Their music is a celebration of perseverance, infusing folk, blues and americana into what can only be described as “Cosmic Mountain Music.” Frontman Chris Jones was born in the south and raised in CA.

His songs combine the best of both worlds to create a vibe that is fresh, yet immediately familiar to a broad audience. He is joined by long-time musical collaborator Jon Payne on drums, Duncan Shipton on bass and Will Fourt on lap steel/guitar. Often featuring Laura T. Lewis on vocals/percussion and other special guests, to boot.

Ticket purchase required. $35 For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Wolf Jett Provided

Thursday June 13

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelics

Late-Nite Productions is proud to present the Godfather of Funk featuring George Clinton & Parliament / Funkadelic plus special guests Dumpstaphunk as we catch them on “The for the Funk of It Final Tour??!!”. This is taking place on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at the Bally’s Lake Tahoe Showroom. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting / calling the Bally’s Box Office at 775.588.3515

Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the ’70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-’60s acid heroes: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, and Sly Stone. The Parliament/Funkadelic machine ruled black music during the ’70s, capturing over 40 R&B hit singles (including three number ones) and recording three platinum albums.