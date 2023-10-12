Action in Tahoe: Fly Fishing Film Tour; Dancing With the Tahoe Stars; Corral Trail Night Mountain Bike Ride

Fly Fishing Film Tour

The F3T Tour is coming to South Lake Tahoe and will feature three films, beer, food, prizes and swag from Simms, YETI, COSTA, and more.

Hosted by Tahoe Fly Fishing Outfitters, the 17th annual FLY FISHING FILM TOUR (F3T) presented by Costa, YETI and Simms is back in action and hitting the road with a top notch selection of short films that are sure to get you fired up for the season ahead. The 2023 show will feature locations from Cuba to Patagonia, Mexico to Australia, Alaska, Wyoming, the Deep South, Massachusetts and beyond.

Experience the achievement of a permit slam, follow the journey of one boy from Mexico to the waters of Wyoming, explore the best international waters and compete for the legendary belt buckle. Join us for a journey of adventure, friendship and the best fly fishing action. The F3T is the original and largest fly fishing film event of its kind. Come for the action and stay for the giveaways and camaraderie that will feed your fishing addiction.

The Fly Fishing Film Tour will be on Friday, Oct 13, from 6-9 p.m. at Sidellis Brewery Lake Tahoe located at 3350 Sandy Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Tickets start at $20. Register at Eventbrite.com.

Tahoe’s Connection for Families Rockfest

Come to Connection for Families 12th annual Rockfest to support empowering families through parenting education, early childhood learning experiences, and a supportive community.

The Rockfest will be on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. at The Chateau located at 955 Fairway Blvd.,Incline Village, NV 89451. Tickets are $25o at the door.

Corral Trail Night Mountain Bike Ride

The Corral Night Ride is a fabled gathering of hearty souls that stage a night ride with Halloween revelry each year. Costumes, bikes, friends, and fun.

Come join TAMBA and all your silliest mountain biking friends for a ridiculously fun night riding bikes at Corral Trail. If you like to ride like a kid in the dark in costume, it’s the best night of the year. All ages are welcome.

This year’s event will again be a “poker ride,” meaning there will be healthy competition to see who can make the best poker hand after collecting cards at each of the stops along the ride. There will be a bonus segment up to Armstrong Connector for extra cards. Jokers are wild. As this is a night ride, don’t forget to bring your lights. One light on your bars and another on your helmet will provide the best night ride experience.

The Coral Trail Night Mountain Bike ride will be on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Corral Loop Trail located at Fountain Place Road, South Lake Tahoe, 96150. Register at Tamba.org.

Dancing With the Tahoe Stars

Tahoe Arts Project is presenting the 10th annual production of Dancing with the Tahoe Stars – Traveling the World. Master of Ceremonies Sara Pierce will guide the evening as ten local celebrities and their partners take the stage to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophies.

This year, TAP decided to embark on a globe-trotting adventure with the theme “Traveling the World.” Each dynamic duo will sashay across the floor, representing a different country through their dance style.

The winner will be chosen based on three factors: judges vote, audience text to vote, and money raised for Tahoe Arts Project. All proceeds from the event directly benefit TAP and support the mission of providing cultural enrichment and diversity for the community through the performing arts and education with a focus on youth.

Dancing With the Tahoe Stars will be on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Bally’s Lake Tahoe located at 55 Hwy 50, Stateline, 89449. Get tickets at Tahoeartsproject.tix.com .

Comedian Felipe Esparza

Esparza is known for his unique style of comedy, which often includes self-deprecating humor, anecdotes about his upbringing and family, and observations on Mexican-American culture. Esparza gained national attention when he won the fifth season of the reality competition show “Last Comic Standing” in 2010.

His victory on the show helped propel his comedy career, leading to numerous television appearances and live performances. His stand-up specials include “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You” (2012), “Translate This” (2017), and “Bad Decisions” (2020), which have been well-received by audiences. In his comedy, Esparza often touches on topics such as his experiences as an immigrant, his struggles with addiction, and the challenges of parenthood.

Felipe Esparza’s show will be on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8-9:30 p.m. at the Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room. Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Live Music with Jonathan Hennion

Glasses Wine Bar is hosting Live Music with Jonathan Hennion. The event will have a great vibe with incredible local musicians and wonderful wine.

Jonathan Hennion will be playing with special guest, drummer Michael Carpenter, on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Glasses Wine Bar at 760 Mays Blvd., Suite 8, Incline Village, NV 89451. Just show up!

Michael David Winemaker Dinner

Enjoy a five course meal with wine pairings.

The Winemaker Dinner will be on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. at The Loft Theatre and Lounge at Heavenly Village located at 1021 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Tickets start at $89. Get them at Tixr.com.

Spirit Tastings at Riva Grill

Riva Grill presents a whiskey tasting! Featuring Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon along with complimentary pairing appetizers on our second floor while taking in the beautiful view of Lake Tahoe! You must be 21 to attend.

Spirit Tastings will be on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Riva Grill on the Lake located at 901 Ski Run Blvd. South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Admission: Purchase of a signature cocktail will get you in!

The Art of Looking

Join the University of Nevada, Reno for the Art of Looking gallery opening and artist talk with Kelly Chorpening. Kelly is a professor and chair of the University of Nevada, Reno Art Department and a highly practiced and internationally exhibited artist. The Art of Looking explores the rural setting, where Kelly contemplates the difference between ‘landscape’ as an artistic genre, and the reality of the natural world in a climate emergency. In an age of the instantaneous mass-shared photograph, this slowed-down method of drawing serves to highlight the human capacity to notice and care, as we observe the forces and conditions that shape the world around us.

The Art of Looking will be on Thursday, Oct 19, from 5- 7 p.m. at Prim Library’s Tahoe Gallery for the Art located at 999 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village, NV 89451. Free! Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.