Action in Tahoe: Fourth of July events and more!

Friday, July 4

South Lake Tahoe 4th of July Celebration

The festivities begin on Thursday, July 3, with the Red, White & Blue Aerial Showcase at Lake Tahoe Airport. This free, family-friendly static airshow runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a wide range of aircraft on display, including military helicopters and fixed-wing planes, Cal Fire aircraft, and more. Attendees can explore aircraft on the ground, meet pilots and aviation professionals, and engage in hands-on exhibits and educational activities. Featured aircraft include the CH-47 Chinook, UH-60 Black Hawk, C-130 tankers, and more.

The celebration continues Friday, July 4 with the 10th Annual 4th of July Parade, kicking off at 9 a.m. along Highway 50 from Ski Run Blvd to Al Tahoe Blvd. This year’s theme, “10 Years of Tahoe Spirit,” commemorates a decade of community pride and participation. With over 50 parade entries and over 100 vehicles, this year’s lineup includes local organizations, nonprofits, classic cars, performers, and spirited community groups; making it the biggest and most exciting parade South Lake Tahoe has ever seen. Community members are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue and arrive early for the best viewing spots.

Independence Day Celebration

Noon, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 180 Lake Parkway, Stateline. Celebrate Independence Day in unforgettable style at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. From sun-soaked lakefront activities to an exclusive view of South Shore’s spectacular Lights on the Lake fireworks show, our Fourth of July experience is one you won’t want to miss.Spend the day enjoying the outdoors, then join us in the evening for curated prix fixe menus, specialty cocktails, and fine wines at one of our celebrated dining venues—The Bistro, Brooks’ Bar & Deck, or the soon-to-open Edge Restaurant & Lounge. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information, visit edgewoodtahoe.com or call 888-881-8659.

Fourth of July Four-Course Pre Fixe Dinner

5 p.m., The Bistro Edgewood, 180 Lake Parkway, Stateline. The Bistro will feature a carefully crafted four-course pre fixe menu this Fourth of July! Raise a glass to summer and revel in exceptional cuisine and Lake Tahoe’s signature sunset views. For more information, visit edgewoodtahoe.com/menu/bistro or call 775-589-7268.

4th of July Tasting With El Mexicano & Evil Bean

3-6 p.m., Dart Beverage Center, 148 Hwy 50, Stateline. Happy 4th of July! Come by Dart Beverage to enjoy some Mexicano Tequilas & Evil Bean Coffee Liquor. For more information, visit dartbeverage.com or call 775-580-6110.

Red, White & Rooftop 4th of July Party

6-10 p.m., Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe, 50 Hwy 50, Stateline. A Family-Friendly 4th of July Event! Tickets Start at $10 For more information, visit http://www.goldennugget.com/lake-tahoe or call 775-588-1010.

Lights on the Lake Fireworks Display

9:45 p.m., Lake Tahoe’s South Shore, 75 Highway 50, Stateline. Friday, July 4, 2025, The American Pyrotechnics Association rates South Shore’s spectacular Fourth of July fireworks celebration one of the top five displays in the nation. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:45 PM. The fireworks are visible from all over town. Below are some of the sweet spots to get a front-row seat. Free For more information, visit visitlaketahoe.com or call 775-588-5900.

4th of July

11:30 p.m., Riva Grill, 900 Ski Run Boulevard Suite 3, South Lake Tahoe. This 4th of July, we’re serving up freedom the Riva Grill way.. with a Wet Woody (or three) in hand. Whether you’re pulling up by boat (hello, complimentary boat valet) or walking in with the crew, we’ve got everything you need to celebrate: lake views and gallons of our famous Wet Woody ready to go. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.rivagrill.com or call 530-542-2600.

Veterans Club Pancake Breakfast

8 a.m. to noon, Aspen Grove, 960 Lakeshore Blvd, Incline VIllage. Kick off July 4th by supporting local veterans at this fun community pancake breakfast! Enjoy Pancakes, bacon, sausage, and blueberries, plus optional Mimosas and Bloody Marys to support local Veterans! Ticket purchase required. $10/Adults ages 12 & up; $5/ ages 6-11; FREE/ 5 & under. For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.

July 4th Fireworks Presented by Incline Fireworks

9:30 p.m., Near Incline Beach, 885 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village. Close out the celebration with a spectacular fireworks display over Lake Tahoe, presented by Incline Fireworks (Formerly RWTB II DBA Incline Fireworks). For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.

Saturday, July 5

Pouring for Paws

4-7 p.m., Tahoe Time Plaza, 917 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village. Support the Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation at our Pouring for Paws fundraiser! Ticket price includes drink and raffle ticket. Tickets can be purchased at The Potlatch in Incline (930 Tahoe Blvd). Ticket purchase required. Pre-sale $30 | Same Day $35 (Kids under 12 & Dogs FREE) For more information, visit http://www.tahoewarf.org or call 775-846-3773.

Peter and the Starcatcher

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. Adventure takes flight at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival with Peter and the Starcatcher—the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit that reimagines the origins of Peter Pan. This wildly theatrical and inventive production is a must-see for audiences of all ages. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Zepparella (All Female Led Zeppelin Tribute)

8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. Zepparella is an all-female American Led Zeppelin tribute band founded and formed in 2005 in San Francisco, California by the band’s drummer, Clementine. The current band consists of lead vocalist Anna Kristina, guitarist Gretchen Menn, bassist Holly West and drummer Clementine. Ticket purchase required. Tickets: $15 ADV / $20 DOS For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

12th Annual Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue Beach Cleanup

8 a.m., Multiple beach locations around Lake Tahoe, 2877 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. After Tahoe’s celebrated July 4th festivities, our beaches and surrounding areas can become covered with trash, endangering wildlife, and the lake’s clarity. The next day each year, Tahoe residents and visitors turn out for the largest cleanup of the year to remove litter from Lake Tahoe’s shores. You can help Keep Tahoe Blue by volunteering at a beach cleanup sites around the lake! For more information, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org or call 530-541-5388.

Wonder of the World | Summer Play at Valhalla Boathouse Theatre

7:30 p.m., Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe. This July, things get delightfully off-kilter as Valhalla Tahoe presents Wonder of the World, a sharp, screwball comedy by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (the playwright behind Rabbit Hole, Good People).The story follows Cass, who, after uncovering a shocking secret about her husband, heads for Niagara Falls in search of a fresh start—and stumbles into a whirlwind of eccentric characters, including a hard-drinking loner and a clown with a license to counsel. Hilarious, heartfelt, and just the right amount of absurd, this play dives deep into life, love, and the unexpected detours along the way.Don’t miss out! Grab your ticket for an unforgettable night! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Sunday, July 6

Twelfth Night

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival returns to the shores of Sand Harbor with a fresh and spirited production of Twelfth Night. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, this tale of mistaken identity, romantic entanglements, and clever twists promises an evening full of laughter and charm. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Monday, July 7

Jumping Jack Flash: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. Jumping Jack Flash brings the electrifying sounds of the Rolling Stones to the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival! Enjoy the greatest hits of the British rock-n-roll icons from the premier Rolling Stones tribute band. You won’t want to miss the swagger and songs of rock’s original bad boys. Get ready for a night that is sure to bring you “Satisfaction”. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.