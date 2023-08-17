Action in Tahoe: Free guided hikes at Carson Pass; Jameson Whiskey Tasting at Dart Beverage Center; Conversations with History in Emerald Bay

Free Guided Interpretive Hikes at Carson Pass

The El Dorado Forest Interpretative Association offers free guided interpretive hikes in and around the Carson Pass from August through September, with the next hikes happening Friday though Tuesday, Aug. 18-22.

Each hike will be held at a different place, with the Friday hikes including a nature scavenger hunt for Jr. rangers and a geology hike to Frog Lake.

Saturday’s adventure will be the Devil’s Ladder historical hike, and Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will be water color painting at Frog Lake.

There are no costs to participate in hikes, but parking is $5.

To learn more visit enfia.org .

Jameson Whiskey Tasting at Dart Beverage Center

Dart Beverage Center will be having a Jameson Whiskey tasting between 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

These tastings are free and open to all 21-plus. Come have a taste and see what Dart has to offer.

Conversations with History: The Charming Days of Emerald Bay Resort

Enjoy a twilight reception in the Vikingsholm Courtyard with storyteller Rosie Smith, wine, and hors d’oeuvres at 4:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Smith will be enchanting guests with recollections of her teenage years working at the Emerald Bay Resort, sharing history and what it was like to be a teenager in Lake Tahoe in the 1950’s.

The evening is $75 per person and reservations are required. Seating is limited to 30 guests, so make sure to reserve your seat soon.

To learn more visit sierrastateparks.networkforgood.com/events/60026-conversations-with-history-my-years-at-emerald-bay-resort .

Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at Taylor Creek – Winged Flight at Night

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, the Winged Flight at Night presented by NorCal Bats will be happening at the Lake of the Sky Ampitheather in Taylor Creek.

This free program will get up close and personal with some of Tahoe’s flying mammals.

NorCal Bats is a non-profit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of bats.

To learn more visit http://www.thegreatbasininstitute.org/taylor-creek-visitor-center .

Marcus Ashley Meet the Artist Art Show

The Marcus Ashely Art Gallery will be hosting a celebration of the art of Dr. Sueuss 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

This free show will celebrate the 25 years of Dr. Seuss art, with a presentation at 2 p.m.

While this event is free, it does have the option to register beforehand, so make sure to visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-dr-seuss-25th-anniversary-show-august-19th-tickets-618000775957 to register and learn more.

Open Mic Night at Valhalla Tahoe

Come down to the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre for your chance to play a few songs on stage in front of the big window at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Please come prepared to walk with your instrutment/amp from the parking lot to the Boathouse. Sign-ups will be outside at 6 p.m.

This is open to all and free to participate in and view.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=177&utm_campaign=ltvaopenmic&utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=external .

Creative Nature Observation: A Talk at the South Lake Tahoe Library

There will be a creative nature observation talk at the South Lake Tahoe Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 with Friends of the Library.

This free, interactive talk on the poetry of natural history and ways to have more meaningful experiences outdoors is free for all.

Gavin from the South Lake Tahoe Library will present a selection of science-rooted tips for creatively engaging with the natural world, blended with the reading of fine nature poetry and prose, paired with local wildlife photography.

This is geared towards adults, but all are welcome.

Magician Matt Donnelly at Valhalla Tahoe

Magician Matt Donnelly will be at the Boathouse Theatre at Valhalla Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Tickets to this event are $25 for adults and $12 for children in advanced.

For one night only, Donnelly will be bringing a night of fun, magic, and mentalism to his show.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=433&a=7&src=&_ga=GA1.3.625452896.1683139989&_gl= .

Wildlife Wednesdays with the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

The California Tahoe Conservancy will host a one-hour presentation and Q&A about the Tahoe Basin Wildlife Connectivity Study conducted by Wildlands Network and Pathways for Wildlife at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

This is an all-ages event and free, but donations are appreciated.

Seating is limited, so make sure to reserve your spot ahead of time. The presentation will highlight wildlife underpass and overpass projects in California and potential solutions for Tahoe to help its wildlife move safely throughout the basin.

To learn more visit ltwc.org/events .

Late for the Train Band at Valhalla Tahoe

Late for the Train will be performing in the Boathouse Theatre at Valhalla Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets to the show are $35 per person. This show is open to all, and is sponsored by Forest Suites Resort and South of North Brewing Company.

Late for the Train is a indie-folk string trio rooted in American folk and bluegrass music. This ban provided a playful and poignant musical experience that uplifts the spirit and rouses the soul.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=442&a=7&src=&_ga=GA1.3.625452896.1683139989&_gl= .

Community Hike with the Mayor and Ice Cream Social

Join Mayor Cristi Cretan and South Lake Tahoe’s Complete Streets program manager Jason Burke on a community hike at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

The duo will be sharing history of the Class 1 bike trails, some new additions to the trails, and future expansions along the bike trail adjacent to El Dorado Beach. The hike will be one mile long.

Following the hike, join the duo for ice cream while overlooking the lake at Lakeview Commons.

The meet-up for the hike is at Champion’s Plaza next to the Lakeview Commons parking area at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The city recommends RVSPing to ensure there is enough ice cream for all.

RSVP through https://fb.me/e/2IjZZQNJE or by emailing publicrelations@cityofslt.us .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Welcome Andrew Ellis as the newest musician to play at Glasses Wine Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

An Incline local, Ellis has a huge repertoire of songs from today and yesterday. Reservations are accepted for this event, but not required.

It is free to attend, but make sure to grab a glass of wine while you enjoy the show.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Country Mondays with Country Casey

Head over to Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House for line dancing lessons with Country Casey from 7-10 p.m. Monday nights, with the next lesson happening Monday, Aug. 21.

These line dancing lessons are free and open to all. To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .

Tastes of Incline at The Chateau

Tastes of Incline has returned at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. Hosted by the Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter AC, this event serves as a fundraiser to help local women with educational scholarships.

This event will be hosted at The Chateau in Incline Village. Tickets are $75 in advanced, and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at The Potlatch.

To learn more visit ivcba.org/eat-drink/tastes-of-incline-returns .