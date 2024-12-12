Action in Tahoe: Gingerbread House Competition, Beyond the Fantasy, Disney Jr. Live and more

Tahoma Holiday Gala 2024

TAHOMA, CA – Join Santa and Mrs. Claus for an all-ages community party at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 14 at Marie Sluchak Community Park. Santa & Mrs. Claus will arrive by Meeks Bay Fire Engine bringing gifts for the kids. The event is free to attend and boasts photo opportunities, gifts for kids, hot cocoa and cider, and warming fires. There will be a raffle for a fully decorated Christmas tree with tickets at $1.

For more information contact emcee Ed Miller at EM@WildWest-Tahoe.com or 530-412-1066.

Disney Jr. Live

STATELINE, Nev. – In “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play” presented by Walmart, Mickey is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse with all his favorite pals including Minnie and Goofy, the Puppy Dog Pals, Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties” and Ariel from “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” find out who is behind this and help save the playdate?

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Friday, Dec. 13.

Tahoe Knights Hockey Team Annual Teddy Bear Toss

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – The Tahoe Knights Hockey team invite folks to join them at 7 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 14 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

The team invites you to “Join us for one of the most festive games of the season and bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game to be donated to local children’s charities!”

Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are available now on their website. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

Teton Gravity Research 29th Annual Film Premier: Beyond the Fantasy

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Late-Nite Productions and Teton Gravity Research for the 29th annual film premiere, Beyond the Fantasy at the Bally’s Lake Tahoe Showroom at 8 p.m., Saturday, December 14 at Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline.

The premiere “includes a massive raffle with thousands in prizes from local Lake Tahoe merchants, a live DJ, and a pro host (to be announced).” Doors open at 7:00 pm, with the show starting at 8:00 pm. Tickets start at $10 plus tax/fees. For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Want to see some impressive gingerbread skills? Head to the City of South Lake Tahoe Senior Center from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14. The center’s Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition will be held during South Lake Tahoe’s Festival of Winter Lights.

With separate categories for adults and youth, this is a fantastic opportunity to see artists of all ages create show-stopping gingerbread houses! The competition features a People’s Choice Award along with a panel of expert judges.

Registration to participate has passed, but attendance and participation in the People’s Choice Award is free. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/TahoeGingerbreadHouse .

Patagonia Film Premiere: Papsura: Peak of Evil

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Patagonia will be premiering a new film at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (double feature – doors open at 4:30) Tuesday, December 17 at the Art Haus Theater in Tahoe City.

“The film follows professional snowboarders Nick Russell and Jerry Mark from California’s Sierra Nevada to a remote corner of the world’s greatest mountain range, as they harness years of experience in pursuit of the biggest line of their lives,” reads the description. “Tucked deep in the Indian Himalaya is a 21,100-foot behemoth called Papsura, the face of which is split by a line so perfect and massive it pushed the skills of even the most renowned ski mountaineers.”

The premiere will include the opportunity to “meet the filmmakers, win snow gear, and connect with the local nonprofit, Protect Our Winters.” It is free to attend. Secure your complimentary ticket by RSVPing here: https://papsurapremiere.splashthat.com/ .