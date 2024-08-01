Action in Tahoe: Great Gatsby Fest, Bluegrass, Reggae Festivals, and more

Friday, August 2

37th Annual Great Gatsby Festival

The Great Gatsby Festival is a living history event, celebrating the life and times of the Prohibition Era. Begun in the mid-1980s, Gatsby has brought bootleggers, Model Ts, live jazz and more to the Tallac Historic Site throughout the last four decades. Find out what all the fuss is about this August! Ticket purchase required.

For more information, visit http://www.thegreatbasininstitute.org/tallac-historic-site or call 530-544-7383.

BIG BLUEgrass Benefit Concert

A bluegrass benefit concert supporting Sierra State Parks Foundation! Jam to professional live bluegrass bands overlooking the Big Blue at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Tasty food vendors, beer and wine available for purchase. Bring your low back chairs, flashlights and warm clothing.

Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

Vatican Speakeasy at the Pope Estate

We our kicking off your Great Gatsby event this year with our Vatican Speakeasy. Join us for the annual fundraiser that includes 1920s music, drinks, costumes and finger foods. Held outdoors at the Pope Estate, the event can accommodate a large audience with limited reserved seating. Guests can participate in a silent auction, try out the Charleston, or watch a live demonstration. (Just don’t forget the password for entry…)

Pre-registration required. Free (or $20 for a table seat that includes 5 raffle tickets) For more information, visit http://www.thegreatbasininstitute.org/tallac-historic-site or call 530-544-7383.

Saturday August 3

7th Annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival

Good Vibez Presents and PR Entertainment present the 7th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival at Palisades Tahoe! This year’s lineup features Shaggy, Collie Budz, Rebelution, Tribal Seeds and other top-tier reggae performers. Get your tickets now and join us for TWO epic days of good vibes.

Tickets are going fast so don’t miss your opportunity on this incredible event! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.goodvibezpresents.com or call 805-329-5725.

Sunday August 4

Gatsby Tea & Fashion Show

The Gatsby Tea & Fashion Show features live jazz music, catered luncheon with tea and champagne included, plus a live, vintage fashion show displaying centuries-old garments. Ticket purchase required. $80 For more information, visit http://www.thegreatbasininstitute.org/tallac-historic-site or call 530-544-7383.

Monday August 5

Reno Philharmonic Orchestra: The Music of Tina Turner

Celebrate the timeless musical legacy of Tina Turner — an iconic survivor whose songs underscored the soundtrack of a generation and ignited hearts worldwide. Enjoy an extraordinary concert that will feature Tina’s greatest hits, which include “What’s Love Got to Do With It?,” “Proud Mary” and many others. Renowned vocalists Matthew Johnson, LaKisha Jones and Nova Y. Payton will join Conductor/Music Director, Laura Jackson, and the Reno Phil to deliver an exhilarating concert of chart-topping hits that will be nothing short of “Simply the Best.” Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Tuesday August 6

Tahoe Improv Players

The Tahoe Improv Comedy Players celebrate their 30th anniversary with a return to their roots. Each show this season will start with a Comedy Sportz matchup. This portion of the show will be structured just like when the player’s improv journey began in 1993. Each show will have special guests from community organizations to play the games with the Improv Players. The second half of the show will turn audience suggestions into hilarious scenes made up on the spot. Celebrating 30 years of entertainment at the lake, the Tahoe Improv Comedy Players bring their best to Valhalla. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.