Action in Tahoe: Halloween events, Nevada Day, Warren Miller’s ‘SNO-CIETY’ and more

Friday, October 31

Candy Crawl at the Y – 3-7 p.m., South Lake Brewing Company, 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd.. Plan to start your Halloween festivities with a free Trunk or Treat at South Lake Brewing Company and Cascade Kitchens on Friday, October 31st, starting at 3 PM. Ever After Productions will have Disney characters for the kids, plus lots of candy and family fun! Stick around for live music at Cascade Kitchens by the Trey Stone Band starting at 7 PM. Sign up here to decorate your trunk: https://www.southlakebeer.com/trunk-or-treat For more information, visit https://www.southlakebeer.com/trunk-or-treat or call 5305780087.

Casual Sports Night! – Everyone is invited – 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3460 Spruce Ave. A group of people come to hang out and have a great time playing a “ball” game; Basketball, Volleyball or Pickleball. all skill levels are welcome to participate Come meet and mingle with other people interested in building relationships. We look forward to seeing you there

DJ DELO in the Mix – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-delo-in-the-mix/2025-10-31/ .

DJ N-TUNE at HQ – 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50. For more information, visit https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=10/31/2 025&display=event&eventid=2449828.

Haunted Halloween Party – AleWorX Stateline. Additional dates: 10/31, 11/1. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/haunted-halloween-party/ .

Murder Mystery Party & Dinner – 5:30 a.m., The Idle Hour Lake Tahoe, 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd Ste 5. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/746737961744264/ or call (530) 600-3304.

Nevada Day Parade & Celebration – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, October 31, November 1 & 2, 2025. The Nevada Day Parade and Celebration is a vibrant and exciting event that celebrates the state of Nevada and its rich history. Held annually on the last Friday in October in Carson City, Nevada, this parade and celebration attract thousands of spectators from near and far. The Nevada Day parade will commence on November 1st this year, but the celebration spans all weekend, October 31-November 2nd! Find more information at http://www.NevadaDay.com For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/nevada-day-parade/ .

Ten Foot Tiger – Halloween – 9 p.m., Whiskey Dicks, 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd.. Oh Snap!!! It’s that time of year again! Get your Halloween costumes in order and meet us at Whiskey Dick’s for one hell of a freaky friday! We’ll be having another costume contest this year with some killer prizes! $150 CASH to the winner and a $50 bar tab to the runner-up! So dress to kill!!! And if that wasn’t enough we’re having some ever-so-special guests joining us on on stage! Can’t wait!!! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1421293705630857/ or call (530) 544-3425.

Trick or Treat / Costume Contest – 3 p.m., The Shops At Heavenly Village, 1001 Heavenly Village Way. Visit Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe presents our annual family friendly Trick or Treat / Costumes Contest October 31st 3pm – 6pm. $1,000 for best costumes! Let’s make this year’s event the biggest and best one yet! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1293696428958615/ .

Creeper’s Ball ft. Poor Man’s Whiskey “Dark Side of the Moonshine” – 8-11 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Crystal Bay’s Annual Creeper’s Ball featuring Poor Man’s Whiskey “Dark Side of the Moonshine” “Dark Side of the Moonshine” by Poor Man’s Whiskey is a bluegrass interpretation of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”, incorporating elements of The Wizard of Oz. The show is known for its interactive, fun, and humorous atmosphere, often featuring costumes and audience participation. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/784307204253917/ .

Día de los Muertos Celebration at Cutthroat’s Saloon – 7-9 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino invites guests to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Cutthroat’s Saloon. Themed food and drink specials will highlight authentic Mexican flavors, including Shrimp Esquites Corn Soup, Huitlacoche Sope, Chile en Nogada Relleno, and Pan de Muerto, along with festive cocktails like the Carajillo, Smokey Sout, and Jamaica Hibiscus Margarita.For more information on the resort or to book a stay, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com. or call (775) 832-1234.

Fall Changes Walk at Taylor Creek – 9-11 a.m., Fall in the mountains is a season of transformation. At Taylor Creek, migrating Kokanee salmon, the wildlife they attract, and the golden hues of changing aspen leaves all come together to create a spectacular natural display. Spend your Halloween morning with wildlife biologist Sheryl Ferguson for a leisurely walk around the Taylor Creek interpretation trail and then down to the mouth of the creek at Kiva Beach. With her expert guidance, you’ll explore the rich natural history of the area and witness the subtle, and not-so-subtle, signs of the season’s change. Event details will be emailed few days in advance, so be sure to mark your calendar and register today! Bring layers, binoculars and a smile. Fill out my LGL F Additional dates: 10/31, 11/5. For more information, visit https://www.tinsweb.org/upcoming-events/fall-changes-walk-hndnl .

Hyatt’s Haunted Carnival – 3-9 p.m., Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino, 111 Country Club Dr. Join us for another spook-tacular Halloween at the Haunted Carnival! This family-friendly event promises a night of fun for all ages while raising money for the Incline Education Fund’s “Step Up for STEM” program. Kids can show off their best costumes in our Kid’s Costume Contest with exciting prizes up for grabs. Families can test their skills with classic carnival games like ring toss, duck pond, and bean bag toss, with prizes for the winners! Enjoy a variety of activities including face painting, crafts, a photo booth, and a bouncy house for non-stop fun. Satisfy your carnival cravings with tasty treats like popcorn, cotton candy, and more! For those who dare, step into our spine-chilling haunted house—perfectly crafted for older kids and adults looking for a frightful experience. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1417891669306039/ .

Spooky Harbor – Us movie night – 7-10 p.m., Join us on Halloween for a thrilling outdoor showing of Us (rated R)! The movie will start at 7:00 pm at the Sand Harbor Stage. The event is free, but park entry fees apply. Visitors should come prepared with blankets or chairs, seating is in the sand and it is expected to be chilly, a flashlight, and warm clothing. Sand Harbor will not be offering concessions and does not have lighting after dark. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/778716544921844/ or call (775) 684-2770.

Tracorum Halloween– Late Night Red Room after Poor Man’s Whiskey – Tahoe Throwdown – 11 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 Highway 28. Get ready for a spine-tingling, soul-shaking late-night throwdown as Tracorum haunts the Red Room at Crystal Bay this Halloween night! After Poor Man’s Whiskey blows the roof off, Tracorum will take you on a wild ride of rock, soul, and psychedelic funk that’ll have the spirits dancing ’til the witching hour. Expect face-melting jams, fiery keys, and contagious grooves in a free show that’ll leave your costume soaked in sweat and your soul lifted. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107224693?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event or call (775) 833-6333.

Saturday, November 1

Day of the Dead party – 5 p.m., The Idle Hour Lake Tahoe, 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd Ste 5. 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1064671598897440/ or call (530) 600-3304.

Project on the Preserve: Wildflower Ridge – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Project on the Preserve. Join us on Saturday, November 1 for Project on the Preserve, a hands-on, community-filled day of trail building, meadow restoration, trash collection, and a prescribed burn (to learn more about joining us for the burn, please read on a little further down the page). So, whether you love building new trails, pulling invasive plants by the handful, or learning about the role of fire in healthy ecosystems—there’s meaningful work waiting for you! Click here to learn more For more information, visit https://sierranevadaalliance.org/events .

Tahoe Club Crawl Fall/Winter 25/26 – 8-11 p.m., Tahoe Club Crawl, 31 US HWY 50. Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor games at Tipsy Putt and VIP entrance into Peek Nightclub, Lake Tahoe’s hottest Club! You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. We meet every Saturday at 8:00 PM Golden Nugget Casino Center Bar, unless told otherwise. For more information, visit https://tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com/e/tahoe-club-crawl-fall-winter-25-34?aff=cityspark .

15th Anniversary Fundraiser – 5-9 p.m., Rubicon Pizza is proud to host an all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, and salad buffet in celebration of TINS’ 15th Anniversary. Come enjoy an evening filled with delicious food, live music, and community spirit, all in support of a great cause. For just $25 for adults and $15 for kids, your entry includes unlimited access to the buffet and one raffle ticket for a chance to win some amazing prizes donated by local businesses and supporters. Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Whether you’re a longtime supporter of TINS or just discovering our work, this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate TINS’s impact, connect with others, and enjoy a fun-filled evening. Don’t miss out, come hungry and ready to celebrate. Proceeds benefit TINS and their mission to protect and preserve the natural environment of the Tahoe region. More information coming so For more information, visit https://www.tinsweb.org/upcoming-events/o6nx07fpexvt1ytmualryf9t71s1se .

Ski Ball Fundraiser – 5-10 p.m., Description Nevada’s NCAA Ski Team The Nevada Ski Team Boosters are excited to present the 4th Annual Ski Ball Fundraiser at the Reno Ballroom. This year’s theme, “Denim & Diamonds: Not Your Average Ski Ball”, promises an evening of unforgettable fun, philanthropy, and community spirit. Event Highlights: Gourmet Food Stations, Cocktails, and a Wine & Whisky Pull Live Entertainment by the Jakota Wass Country Western @jakotawassmusic Silent Auction with advanced online bidding Live Auction featuring Season Passes, Heli-Skiing Trips, Tropical Vacations The evening will be hosted by Tahoe legends Uncle E and John Haines as announcers and auctioneers, alongside an all-star lineup of skiing icons including Daron Rahlves, Tamara McKinney, Franz Weber, Marco Sullivan, Travis Ganong, Wayne Wong, and more. http://www.nevadaskiing.com/ski-ball-fundraiser Tickets: Secure your spot for a night to remember. Donate: Can’t attend? Your support still makes an impact. Sponsor: Limited sponsorship packages available. Invite your friends: Reserve a table for your group or ice. All proceeds from Ski Ball directly benefit Nevada’s NCAA Ski Team, supporting scholarships, training opportunities, and expanded resources for student-athletes. Nevada Ski Team Boosters: Supporting future champions on and oZ the slopes. http://www.nevadaskiing.com/ski-ball-fundraiser For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/ski-ball-fundraiser-1490116?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Sunday, November 2

Fred Archer Wilson – 3-5:30 p.m., South of North Brewing. For more information, visit https://tahoemusic.live/?page=11 .

Warren Miller’s “SNO-CIETY – 5-7 p.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe, 55 Highway 50. Bring on winter with Warren Miller! Join Olympians, urban riders, and local legends to carve turns and celebrate our community. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/south-lake-tahoe-nv-warren-millers-sno-ciety-500-pm-tickets-1602986438589 .

Tuesday, November 4

Grand Slam of Curling – Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 U.S. 50. The Grand Slam of Curling is an elite series of men’s and women’s curling events, featuring the best teams from around the world. Lake Tahoe will host the first-ever Grand Slam of Curling event in the United States, the GSOC Tahoe, November 4-9, 2025, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. The top 16 men’s and 16 women’s curling teams – including Olympic medalists, world champions, and fan favorites – will battle it out on this ice at this must-see six-day event, which will include live music, fan activations, and interactive experiences set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Tahoe. Additional dates: 11/4, 11/5, 11/6. For more information, visit https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/grand-slam-of-curling .

Tessa’s Trivia Turn up with Tacos, Tequila & Taps – 7-9 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, 931 Tahoe Blvd. Description We’ve got a new Trivia host in the house, Tessa! And we’re sextupling our T’s for Trivia night with specials on tacos, taps, and tequila! Expect more specials to come like: a weekly specialty taco buy a beer and get a margarita jello shot for $5 and $2 off margaritas and drafts. Additional dates: 11/4, 11/5. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/tessa-s-trivia-turn-up-with-tacos-tequila-taps-1531797?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Wednesday, November 5

Tahoe Line Dancing at Cascade Kitchens – 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cascade Kitchens, 1030 Tata Ln. Description Dust off your boots, it’s time to dance! Starting 10/8, we’re hosting Line Dancing every Wednesday, 7:30-9:30 PM. No cover, all ages welcome, and beginner-friendly! We’ll sprinkle in a few lessons so everyone can join the fun. Come kick up your heels with us! For more information, visit https://business.tahoechamber.org/events/details/line-dancing-11-05-2025-24739 .

Thursday, November 6

The Prisoner Wine Dinner – Chart House – 7-10 p.m., Chart House, 392 Kingsbury Grade. Savor a 5-course wine dinner featuring The Prisoner Wine Co.’s bold flavors. Limited seating – reserve your spot today! For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-prisoner-wine-dinner-chart-house-stateline-tickets-1420310409669 .

Tahoe Chamber: Ribbon Cutting The Hot Spot – 4-5 p.m., The Hot Spot South Lake Tahoe, 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Join the Tahoe Chamber in celebrating the grand opening of The Hot Spot South Lake Tahoe—a creative haven for all ages! Explore this fun, hands-on art studio offering paint-your-own pottery, candle making, slime crafting, and more. Guests can enjoy light refreshments, create small pottery or candle pieces, and enter a raffle for a 15% lifetime membership card. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/823330920069523/ .