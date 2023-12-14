Action in Tahoe; Handel’s Messiah, Santa around town, Cirque Dreams Holidaze

From Zephyr Cove, the tourist core, Stateline, to South Lake Tahoe there are chances every day to savor the sweetness of the season and experience fun with or without the family.

The holiday countdown gains speed as the basin approaches the second to last week of the year. There’s just 10 days left until Santa Clause wraps up another holiday season in the region.

For those who would like to visit with Santa up close and personal there will be many sightings around the South Shore with Christmas so close.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas Fire Engine

All ages are welcome to enjoy South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s decorated engine which will be cruising through the city’s neighborhoods every night up to and including Christmas Eve, December 24.

Enjoy the fire engine’s festive lights and hear some of your favorite holiday tunes as the engine passes slowly down your street. Watch from afar or venture outside and give a wave to the firefighters, but be sure to keep a safe distance if you are outside viewing the fire engine.

Friday, Dec 15-Tahoe Keys

Saturday, Dec 16-Bijou Pines neighborhood

Sunday, Dec 17-Glenwood/Bijou Area

Monday, Dec 18-South Y area/Tata lane

Tuesday, Dec 19-Heavenly Valley Area

Wednesday, Dec 20-Stateline/Pioneer Trail

Thursday, Dec 21-Gardner Mountain

For the full schedule of the Christmas Fire Engine visit: https://www.cityofslt.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1936

Anuhea at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room hosts the island vibes with Anuhea’s “All is Bright Tour” December 15, Friday kicking off at 8 p.m. at 15 Hwy 50, Stateline.

Bringing the showroom glamor themed green red and gold, Anuhea is a multi-talented artist who blends reggae, pop, R&B, rap and country music into an eclectic style all her own.

Anuhea has earned multiple prestigious Awards including the iHeart Radio Island Music Award for Female Artist of the Year in 2019.

A proud advocate for mental health and education Anuhea is the host of the “Just Keep Jamming” podcast, and the founder of the “Aloha Always Foundation” scholarships. Her work ethic is paralleled by her fun-loving personality, and is a self proclaimed “cool mom” to her son Ikena.

For tickets visit: https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/anuhea-at-harrahs-lake-tahoe/

TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Choir HANDEL’S MESSIAH

The Tahoe Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah with Messiah Selections and Holiday Favorites in two locations this weekend.

Toccata-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus James Rawie, Artistic Director & Conductor Messiah selections from Parts 1 & 3 & Holiday Favorites

Friday December 15 St Francis Church 701 Mount Rose Hwy Incline Village.

Sunday December 17 St Theresa Church South Lake.

For more information visit: https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/toccata-tahoe-symphony-orchestra-chorus-handel-s-messiah-978136?sourceTypeId=Website

Provided

A family Christmas Event at Cornerstone church

The Children’s Ministry team of Cornerstone Church is hosting a special community event at 300 Country Club Dr. in Incline Village, to join in on a Bethlehem experience from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday December 15.

This will be an opportunity for kids and parents to enjoy a glimpse of what life was like when Jesus was born. There will be stations of differing activities, a live presentation of the Christmas Story, and more.



It will be a wonderful evening for families of Cornerstone and the wider community. Please share with anyone you think might be interested! And, if you have time to help support this event in the days leading up to, and especially during, please email kids@cornerstonecommunity.net .

For more information visit: https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/a-night-in-bethlehem-994714?sourceTypeId=Website

Santa arrives by helicopter to Flightdeck Bar & Grill

Santa is coming to FlightDeck Sports Bar & Grill on December 16th by helicopter at 2 p.m. The Grill overlooks the runway of 1901 Airport Road South Lake Tahoe.

Santa will head up to the airport lobby from the helicopter and socialize. Every child will get one on one with Santa, a gift, and free photo opportunities.

Santa arrives at Flight Deck. Provided

This is a FREE event & our way of spreading joy to one and all.

Arrive early, parking is limited at the South Lake Tahoe Airport. The Grill will be open for orders but no purchase is necessary.

Special thanks to Tahoe Helicopters for delivering the guest of honor.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/letyourdreamstakeflight22

Gifts of Herbal Healing

Saturday December 16 1-4 p.m. at 2264 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, join Woods Apothecary to learn to craft healing herbal gifts for your loved ones.

In this hands-on class we will dive into learning the uses of several herbs and how to make herbal gifts to delight and embody health and wellness!

Create unique, healing gifts to give for the holidays or any day! Available will be a variety of natural body care for men and women, herbal elixirs, cordials, and more.

Keep your loved ones healthy and happy this season with handmade quality gifts of health. Recipe handouts, samples and a great time, all included.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/woodsapothecry.org

Provided

Cirque Dreams Holidaze At The Tahoe Blue Event Center

Tahoe Blue Event Center at 75 Hwy 50, Stateline, 89449 brings Cirque Dreams Holidaze to the South Shore event center December 16 for a family fun two hours of seasonal entertainment that starts at 7:30 p.m.

Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular. As the nation’s premiere family holiday tradition, Cirque Dreams Holidaze will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

For tickets and more information visit: https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/cdh

Redline Traverse Documentary Premiere at Kirkwood

At the Red Cliffs Lodge starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday December 16, Come get stoked on the new season with the debut of a documentary featuring Kirkwood’s own Greg Cunningham and Jenna Kane. This free event is open to the public. RSVP starting December 4th and come over to Red Cliffs Lodge to enjoy music, swag, chili & beer. Doors open at 3:30 – Film to begin around 4:30

Enjoy the premier of our short film “The REDLINE TRAVERSE: 40 Years on the Sierra’s Highest Route” Grub down with Chili and Beer, Cash bar will be open from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Rock out to live music with the Kirkwood vibe.

Enter to win some gear to complete your winter kit. Bring you Kirkwood Stoke to share!

https://www.kirkwood.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events.aspx?sd=12%2F08%2F2023&ed=12%2F22%2F2023

Upcycled Book Ornaments Craft at Incline Library

The Incline Village Library located at 845 Alder Incline Village, will host a craft event Saturday, December 16, 2023 1-2 p.m.

“For the most fanatic book lovers come to the library to create an upcycled Christmas tree ornament using book pages.”

For more information about the event email John Crockett jcrockett@washoecounty.gov or visit: https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/saturyay-upcycled-book-ornaments-993824?sourceTypeId=Website

Cruise with Santa aboard the M.S. Dixie II

The M.S. Dixie II departs at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, December 17 for a special Christmas Cruise across the lake. Bring the whole family aboard the M.S. Dixie II for pictures and a special meet and greet with Santa Claus.

The Santa Cruise features an appearance by the jolly man himself, spectacular views of the beautiful Lake Tahoe, professional photography, holiday music, and delicious treats with hot chocolate for everyone.

For tickets and more information visit: https://www.zephyrcove.com/special-offers/specials-packages/cruise-specials/santa-cruise/?utm_campaign=LakeTahoe%2CHoliday%2CCruises%2CZephyr+Cove&utm_content=1701105152&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR0EwSaFvwYHAdzw11Mv6RW4-QeEXX-28rmH2aPaBfTpINj217kaXSwGsbE_aem_AUP42nkKdTxDvo6zZLkX_yg9CtQp3YghBVF5CuKUfjORTY9Rz6GQaxnPVI0OoJHswjV0kaK8CJ1IUmXL3reJ5iSd

TubeTahoe is Officially Open for the 23/24 Winter Season

Fourth Season is underway at TubeTahoe who continue to make a ton of snow with the cold temperatures in their favor.

There are 3 tubing lanes and a sweet little kid snow play area open for operation for Saturday & Sunday: 9am to 4pm during the week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to their website TubeTahoe is the “go-to destination for snow tubing belly laughs, seven days a week, because let’s face it, who needs a day off from laughter?”

Tube lanes include twists & turns open every day of the week to make weekdays are as thrilling as the weekends.

No snow gear, no problem items are available inside the TubeTahoe retail store right next door.

Light refreshments are available for purchase.

For more information visit: https://tubetahoe.com/

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective Presents Tahoe Nutcracker 2023

Enjoy the holiday classic with a Tahoe twist, with professional guests Indiana Woodward and Adrian Danchig-Waring of New York City Ballet. All ages are welcome and tickets are available from $15-$30.

North Tahoe High School 2945 Polaris Road Tahoe City, will host the three showings of the Tahoe Nutcracker this weekend; Friday evening at 7 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday’s showings will be 3 p.m.

LTDC’s production of Tahoe Nutcracker premiered in 2019 and is set in the ballroom of the Tahoe Tavern on Christmas Eve one hundred years ago.

For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tahoe-nutcracker-2023-tickets-727316211367?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR2jsUOAOzcJv4IvMH7lNdL0xmTKKqJbOC4x0GP8BZGLLVruUDA2I9HS8n8