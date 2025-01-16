Action in Tahoe: Harlem Globetrotters, Atmosphere, Disco Prom and more

Atmosphere

Harlem Globetrotters

STATELINE, NV – The Harlem Globetrotters will perform at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Tuesday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m. They promise that “you’ll see all the amazing basketball spins, slams, and dunks that you’ve come to expect at every Globetrotters game, PLUS new trials as players face-off to see who can pull off astonishing trick shots and more!”

Tickets start at $23. More information at https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/harlem-globetrotters .

Atmosphere’s Imagine The Fun Tour

STATELINE, NV – Atmosphere, a duo with hits like “Sunshine” and “The Best Day”, will perform at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino on Friday, January 17 at 7:30 p.m.

“For over two decades, Atmosphere has maintained a course of rigorous output, releasing over two dozen studio albums, EP’s and collaborative side projects in as many years,” say organizers. “In that time, the venerated duo have built a legacy out of bringing honesty, humility and vulnerability to the forefront of their music, continually challenging themselves to evolve without straying too far from their roots.”

Tickets start at $35. More information at https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=1/17/2025&display=event&eventid=2320791 .

Three Dog Night at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, NV – Pop band Three Dog Night will perform at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 pm. According to organizers, “the legendary act is responsible for 21 Top 40 hits,” including “Joy To The World,” “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” and “Black And White”.

Tickets start at $63. More information at https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/three-dog-night-at-harrahs-lake-tahoe/ .

Registration Open: Live Violence Free 80’s Themed Bowl-a-Thon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Team registration is now open for the “Live Violence Free 80’s Themed Bowl-a-Thon”. The event will be held at Tahoe Bowl on Thursday, January 23rd from 6 to 9 p.m. and supports Live Violence Free’s missions “to promote a violence-free community through education and advocacy to address domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and basic needs.”

According to organizers, “teams of four to six bowlers will each get to play two games while enjoying discounted food and drinks. The Team entry fee is only $100, and each team is asked to raise at least $500. All event proceeds will support Live Violence Free services to our community.” Find more information (including a registration link) at LiveViolenceFree.org.

Disco Prom fundraiser for Whittell 7-9th grade New York/Boston trip

STATELINE, NV – To fund their “lifechanging” middle school trip to New York and Boston, Whittel will hold a Disco Prom at the Tahoe Blue Estate from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16.

The event is 21+ and funds an opportunity for students “to explore U.S. history, cultural landmarks, and iconic sites while connecting classroom lessons to real-world experiences.”

Ticket prices vary. More information at https://www.whittellboosters.com/#h.o3n49pbnl79i.

Greensky Bluegrass at Crystal Bay Casino

CRYSTAL BAY, CA – Greensky Bluegrass will play at Crystal Bay Casino from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17.

“Since their 2000 formation in Kalamazoo, MI, the quintet—Anders Beck, Michael Arlen Bont, Dave Bruzza, Mike Devol, and Paul Hoffman—have unassumingly progressed into a phenomenon on their own terms with the undying support of a devout audience,” say organizers.

Doors at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. Standing Room Only. More information at https://tixr.com/e/120839 .

Kahle Community Center’s Community Blood Drive

STATELINE, CA – The Kahle Community Center will host a Community Blood Drive from 11 to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 17. The center invites you to “BE A HERO. Save a life. Donate blood.”

Free to participate. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit tahoefire.org or call 775-588-3591.

South Lake Tahoe Improv Nights

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – The Woods Apothecary will host an improv night from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22. The event will take place at 2264 Lake Tahoe Blvd #12, South Lake Tahoe.

Organizers invite folks to “learn the fundamentals of improv through group exercises, games, and scene work – all in a supportive, fun environment.”

Donations will be accepted. More information at https://www.instagram.com/slt_improv/ .

California Honeydrops at the Crystal Bay Casino

CRYSTAL BAY, CA – The California Honeydrops will play at the Crystal Bay Casino from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, January 18 and 19.

“Formed in the subway systems of Oakland, retro-soul outfit The California Honeydrops are an electrifying group that defy convention at every turn. They’ve become a mainstay at festivals, … navigating through a vast repertoire of original songs and timeless classics every night,” says event organizers. “But what truly sets them apart is their unwavering commitment to the art of improvisation.”

Tickets are $37 in advance, $42 at the door. Standing Room Only. More information at https://tixr.com/e/120064 .