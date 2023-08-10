Action in Tahoe: Hike with a Ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort; Ski Run Farmer’s Market and Street Fair; Music in the Park at Tahoe Paradise Park

Hike with a Ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Get out and enjoy the beautiful public lands of Lake Tahoe with the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Unit and Heavenly Mountain Resort for their Hike with a Ranger program.

Hikes will take place at 11 a.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Sept. 3, weather permitting, at the top of Heavenly Gondola.

Hikes are moderate in difficulty. Closed-toed shoes and water is required for attendance, along with a ticket to ride the gondola.

No reservations are required for this otherwise free event, and attendance is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Throughout the hike, rangers will cover a variety of education topics in the area. Programs are led by Heavenly’s Eco rangers and U.S. Forest Service rangers.

To learn more visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/ltbmu/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD1127014&fbclid=IwAR3DLXYsiNOQvKJWWDXFDf-IpZ0j7f2_rocwJD2ubqVRiRssL9tSf7j0liw .

Meet the Artist Show at Ashely Marcus Gallery

Artist Alexander Volkov will be at Ashely Marcus Gallery for a Meet the Artist event from 12-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12.

Join for this free event to see Volkov’s newest collection of western themed originals.

To register for this event, visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-artist-alexander-volkov-august-11th-12th-tickets-617873846307.

Ski Run Farmer’s Market & Street Fair

The Ski Run Farmer’s Market and Street Fair will be happening at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 between Larch and Birch on beautiful Ski Run Blvd.

Live music will begin at 4 p.m. There will be 40 vendors with something for everybody at this family-friendly event.

It is free to attend.

To learn more visit http://www.skirunfarmersmarket.com .

Music in the Park at Tahoe Paradise Park

Get groovy at Music in the Park hosted at Tahoe Paradise Park from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, with Jelly Bead.

This is a donation based event and free to attend. Donations go to enhancing park amenities.

Jelly Bread is known for their desert twang, urban funk and rock n’ roll. In addition to live music, there will be food, and the chance to connect with community.

To learn more visit http://www.meyersmtnmarket.org/live-music-calendar .

Tahoe Show – NPC: Bodybuilding, Figure, Fitness, & Bikini

Come find out why competitors all over the world are coming to compete at the NPC National Qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe.

Surround by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe, this bodybuilding, figure, fitness, and bikini show has something for everyone. There will be multiple competitions to view, along with vendors at the show, and the chance to interact with the bodybuilding and fitness communities.

In addition, there will be after-party at Opal Nightspot in Bally’s Casino, where all athletes will get in for free.

There are ticket options for pre-judging starting at $29, and tickets for the final show starting at $39, both sold on Ticketmaster.com with prices subject to change.

To learn more visit centerpodium.com/tahoeshow .

Drag Brunch at Bloom Bar and Lounge

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe’s Bloom Bar and Lounge will be hosting drag brunch shows with Dreu Murin Productions.

Shows will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays through August 26, with the next show Saturday, Aug. 12.

Dreu’s Haus of Drag: Drag Brunch will feature powerhouse entertainers from Reno, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and more.

Shows will feature a brunch meal with bottomless mimosas along with a fantastic show for just $85 a person.

To learn more and purchase your tickets visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/events/drag-brunch-3 .

The Mane Event Fundraiser

The inaugural Mane Event fundraiser benefitting Between Horses and Humans will take place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Untethered Space at Round Hill.

This family-friendly event will be catered by Maggie’s Restaurant & Bar of the Desolation Hotel, for an afternoon of food, fun, and horse painting.

There will also be a Kids Zone offered, along with a meet-and-greet with the horses of Healing Arenas, mane painting, and live “Fund-a-Need” auction, including fine art.

Tickets for adults are $70 and tickets for children are $30. Appetizers and drinks will also be available. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Between Horses and Humans.

To learn more visit http://www.betweenhorsesandhumans.org/fundraising-events .

Sunday FUNDay at Flastick Pub

Flatstick Pub and Special Olympics Northern California are teaming up to give back to the South Lake Tahoe community throughout the month of July.

Each Sunday of the month of July, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.

Flatstick Pub’s one-of-a-kind mini golf course encourages camaraderie and a chance to bond with others over the needs of the community. Guests can also learn from Special Olympics Northern California representatives on how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

To learn more visit tipsyputt.com/tahoe-events .

The Gatsby Festival and Tea & Vintage Fashion Show at Valhalla Tahoe

The Gatsby Tea and Vintage Fashion Show is returning to Valhalla Tahoe in partnership with the Great Basin Institute who will be hosting the Gatsby Festival all day Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13.

The 35-year tradition is fun of all ages, and is free to attend.

The Gatsby Tea and Vintage Fashion show will be happening on the Grand Lawn at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, where there will be tea sandwiches, sweet treats, tea and a glass of champagne to toast at the end of prohibition.

The Jazz Messengers will play from 1-2 p.m. on the outdoor stage as guests are seated for tea, and again from 3-4 p.m. after the tea is served and the fashion show takes place.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will be split evenly between Valhalla Tahoe and the Great Basin Institute to be used on each estate.

This is an assigned seating event, with general admission tickets starting at $75.

To learn more visit http://www.thegreatbasininstitute.org/tallac-historic-site/programs-and-events .

Sam Hunt at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sam Hunt is taking his Summer on the Outskirts tour to the Lake Tahoe Arena at Harveys at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose.

Tickets are being sold on Ticketmaster.com starting at $69.50, with prices subject to change. There is a clear-bag policy for this show.

Sam Hunt is a country music star known for his unique blend of country, pop, and R&B influences. He has multiple chart-topping hits and numerous accolades to his name, with a distinct sound that incorporates elements of electronic music and hip-hop.

To learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Michael Franti & Spearhead at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Michael Franti & Spearhead will be at Bally’s Lake Tahoe, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

This 21-plus show is general admission only. Tickets are on sale for $60 on Ticketmaster.com , with prices subject to change.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. in the Showroom.

Franti is a musician, filmmaker, and humanitarian who is recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry.

Known for their hits like “I Got You” and “Say Hey (I Love You),” the group is ready to bring their Big Big Love tour to the south shore.

To learn more visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx .

Loud as Folk Songwriter Showcase at Valhalla Tahoe

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, the Loud as Folk Songwriter Showcase will be held at the Valhalla Tahoe Boathouse Theatre.

This showcase is focused on highlighting emerging artists taking distinct approaches to all genres of American roots music.

Tickets to the show are $35 each, and the show is open to all.

Loud as Folk was founded in 2011 by Spike McGuire as a monthly songwriters series in his hometown of Reno, Nev.

Over the last eight years, the showcase has cemented itself as a hub of the west coast music circuit by hosting acts from all around the world.

To purchase tickets visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=441&a=7&src=&_ga=GA1.3.625452896.1683139989&_gl= .

Music on the Beach: A benefit for Tahoe Arts Project at Tahoe Lakeshore Lodge and Spa

Save the date for the Music on the Beach event benefitting the Tahoe Arts Project from 7-9 p.m. at the Tahoe Lakeshore Lodge & Spa.

The evening will include a benefit raffle to support performing arts in the schools and community.

Bring food, beverages, blankets, and low-back chairs. Admission begins at 6 p.m.

Performing for the evening is Wesley Orsolic Band with special guest Mauro Di Gioia on saxophone.

All proceeds will go to the Tahoe Arts Project. A suggest donation of $20 per person will support the mission of bringing professional performing arts into the schools and community of South Lake Tahoe.

This is a family friendly event.

For more information call 530-542-3632.

Third Thursday Maker’s Market at South of North Brewing Co

Come check out local vendors and artisans at Third Thursday Maker’s Market at South Brewing Co. every third Thursday of month from 5-9 p.m., with the next market on Thursday, Aug. 17.

All ages are welcome to this free event. There will be live music, as well as brews and plenty of time with the community.

Events at Alibi Ale Works

Spend your week right at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House, starting with Sunday Sessions with Honey Vixen at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

These free shows will be hosted at the outdoor amphitheater, and will feature the diverse musical melodies of rock, dirty blues, country sass, and punk soul folk.

The fun will continue with line dancing lessons from 7-10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, hosted by Country Casey.

Learn to line-dance with the community and grab a drink with friends while country music fills the Incline Public House.

It is free to participate in the lessons, and all are welcome.

Karaoke at the Brewery & Barrel House in Incline Village will be happening at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, with the next session on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Bring your friends for a beer and your favorite karaoke song to sing along to.

To learn more about these events visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .

Hyatt Lakeside Yoga Series to benefit Incline Elementary School

The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Spa, Resort, and Casino will be hosting a lakeside yoga series to benefit Incline Elementary School’s “Step up for Stem” program at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

The event will be available to resort guests and local residents based on a recommended $10 donation to benefit the program.

Guests will practice yoga lakeside while enjoying the uplifting beats and positive mantras of DJ JOOLZ, alongside Alexandra Farrar’s expert yoga instruction.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat. Following the class, there will be a healthy snack, mocktails, and infused water attendees can enjoy provided by the resort.

Mustache Harbor at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Mustache Harbor will be at the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in the Crown Room.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets to the show are $17 in advanced and $20 the day of the show, plus taxes and fees.

Mustache Harbor is California’s legendary soft rock tribute band, bringing fans all the hits from the era of smooth.

This is a 21-plus show. To learn more visit devildogshows.com .