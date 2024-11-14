Action in Tahoe: Holiday Market, Paul v Tyson viewing, Mick Adams and the Stones

Friday, Nov. 15

Holiday Market at Kahle Community Center

Join the community for a festive day at the Holiday Market at Kahle Community Center! Explore a variety of unique vendors offering special, handcrafted gifts for your holiday shopping needs.Bring the family for a fun-filled day! The Tahoe Douglas Fire Department is sponsoring an exciting Kid Zone, with games and activities to keep the little ones entertained. From arts and crafts to seasonal treats, this market is packed with holiday cheer and shopping delights. Don’t miss out on this festive celebration!

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Kahle Community Center, 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Come join Harrah’s Lake Tahoe free-to-enter viewing party. The fight begins at 5 p.m. PST.

The most anticipated sports event in recent years, do not miss Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Friday, November 15th. In this heavyweight boxing mega-event “The Problem Child” Jake Paul and “The Baddest Man on the Planet” Mike Tyson face off in Tyson’s first professional fight since 2005.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Provided

29th Annual Valhalla Holiday Faire

Join in the Valhalla Grand Hall for this free annual three-day holiday celebration and craft fair! Check out more than 30 local vendors, enjoy holiday music and goodies! November 15 – 17, 2024.

Friday, November 15, 4– 8 pm. Friday Only – Listen to live music while you shop! The first night of the faire is geared more toward adults than kids. Members Only preview will be at 3:00 pm.

Saturday, November 16, 10 am – 5 pm. Bring the little ones down to get pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Claus in front of a roaring fire!

Sunday, November 17, 10 am – 4 pm. Bring the little ones down to get pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Claus in front of a roaring fire!

Entertainment Schedule:

Friday, November 15 at 6 p.m. – Chickadee Troupe Children’s Choir

Saturday, November 16 – LTUSD Choir at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 – LTUSD Choir at 11 a.m. and live music by Robin Orr

Shop from 30 local vendors, with a delightful mix of returning artisans and 10 new vendors. Enjoy delicious fare from The Slice Shack on Friday and Saturday and Betty’s Balls Food Truck on Sunday.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Mick Adams and the Stones

Not only is Mick Adams a dead-ringer for Mick Jagger, but he also brings Mick Jagger’s intense energy to every performance.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

Pre-registration required. $27+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Tuesday Nov. 19

Tahoe Trish Discusses New Book, “Tahoe Local: Lessons From the High Life”

Join the Friends of the Library welcoming first time author, Trish Tomer, as she discusses her journey to becoming the columnist ‘Tahoe Trish,’ author and long-time local. This event is designed for those who wish to skip, and occasionally trip, your way down Memory Lane. Trish would love to have you join her for some conversation, questions and laughter, while sharing stories of how we came to call Tahoe home.

The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Library. For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org/hours-and-locations/#south-lake-tahoe or call 530-573-3185.