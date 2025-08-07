Action in Tahoe: Hozier, Great Gatsby Festival and more!

Friday, August 8

Dazzling Voice, Dynamic Dvorak

7 p.m., Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. Dazzling Voice, Dynamic Dvorak is generously sponsored by Steven Goldby and Anita Weissberg. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit classicaltahoe.org or call 775-298-0245.

Twelfth Night

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival returns to the shores of Sand Harbor with a fresh and spirited production of Twelfth Night. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, this tale of mistaken identity, romantic entanglements, and clever twists promises an evening full of laughter and charm. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

NPC Tahoe Show

1 p.m., Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline. As you wind up the mountain pass and the blue expanse of Lake Tahoe breaks through the trees, the anticipation hits. Inside a velvet-draped showroom straight out of the Sinatra era, lights rise, and the stage becomes something electric. Every competitor steps out feeling like they’ve arrived — not just to compete, but because of destiny. The crowd leans in. The energy surges. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Hozier Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic

Get ready, Tahoe! Hozier is bringing his soulful Unreal Unearth Tour to Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic on Thursday & Friday, August 7 & 8, 2025. Get ready for a show that’s “Too Sweet” to miss!

Saturday, August 9

Summer Festival & Rodeo

3 p.m., Shakespeare Ranch, Glenbrook Road, Glenbrook. Every summer, Keep Memory Alive hosts its Summer Festival & Rodeo at the scenic Shakespeare Ranch on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore in Glenbrook, NV, offering a weekend of thrilling entertainment and fundraising, with all proceeds benefiting the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to support its groundbreaking work in brain health research, patient care, and community outreach. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.keepmemoryalive.org or call 702-483-6000.

38th Annual Great Gatsby Festival

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tallac Historic Site, 1 Heritage Way, South Lake Tahoe. The Great Gatsby Festival is a living history event, celebrating the life and times of the Prohibition Era. Begun in the mid-1980s, Gatsby has brought bootleggers, Model Ts, live jazz and more to the Tallac Historic Site throughout the last four decades. Find out what all the fuss is about this August! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.thegreatbasininstitute.org/tallac-historic-site or call 530-544-7383.

Season Finale, Contrast in Color

7 p.m., Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in D Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64 Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit classicaltahoe.org or call 775-298-0245.

Sunday, August 10

Ron & Maureen Ashley Oasis Chamber Music Series: Brass & Strings

5 p.m., Ron & Maureen Ashley Oasis, 948 Incline Way, Incline Village. Classical Tahoe brass take the stage with Viktor Ewald’s Brass Quintet No. 3, a Russian Romantic treat. Continuing and concluding our theme of Quintets in ’25, we present Dvorak’s popular Bass Quintet, Op. 77. The addition of the double bass to the string quartet adds sonority and a sense of space, perfect for our beautiful garden setting. Tickets for the Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis Chamber Music performance include a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit classicaltahoe.org or call 775-298-0245.

Gatsby Tea and Vintage Fashion Show

2-4 p.m., Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe. Step back in time and enjoy tea and light fare on Valhalla’s Grand Lawn at the Gatsby Tea and Vintage Fashion Show. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Monday, August 11

David Brighton’s Space Oddity – the Ultimate David Bowie Experience

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. Experience the music of David Bowie live at Sand Harbor. David Brighton and his band deliver a high-energy tribute, performing Bowie’s greatest hits from every era—complete with spot-on vocals and visuals. A must-see for Bowie fans and music lovers alike. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Wednesday, August 13

Tahoe Twilight Theater

7 p.m., Tunnel Creek Cafe, 1115 Tunnel Creek Rd., Incline Village. Adventure is calling… and it’s headed straight for Tunnel Creek Cafe! Join us under the pines for Tahoe Twilight Theater as we present Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark! A chance to enjoy great film in the great outdoors. For more information, visit http://www.tunnelcreekcafe.com or call 775-298-2502.

Loud as Folk

7:30-10 p.m., Boathouse Theater, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe. Loud As Folk was founded by Spike McGuire as a monthly songwriters showcase in Reno, NV, debuting on April 20th, 2011. Before long, the series was pulling punk-gone-folk crossovers like Kevin Seconds, Kepi Ghoulie, and Franz Nicolay (The Holdsteady), who all appeared at the 1-year anniversary. Ticket purchase required. $35 For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.