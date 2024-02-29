Action in Tahoe: Big Air Event; Snowshoe Thompson Celebration

Heavenly prepares for the Big Air Event.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

John Summit at Tahoe Blue Event Center RESCHEDULED

Due to the storm John Summit has been rescheduled to February 22, 2025.

Chicago native John Summit’s rise to prominence is a testament to the power of hard work and creative passion – but what truly sets him apart is his infectious energy and boundless enthusiasm. Whether he’s playing a sold-out festival or an intimate club, John Summit is always the life of the party, bringing his signature brand of high-octane spirit to every set.

Mustache Harbor

For over a decade Mustache Harbor has been thrilling audiences across the country with their spot-on renditions of music from the 1970’s and 80’s.

Mustache Harbor will be performing on Friday, March 1 from 8-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

Mustache Harbor Provided

Big Air Show

Heavenly’s Big Air Show is back for Year 2! The weekend has several activities throughout the weekend.

Friday March 1 – Sunday March 3: Toyota activations across the resort! DJ Cat, Toyota tents, selfie stations, and more.

Saturday March 2: The big day! From 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. enjoy great food, drinks, and check out vendors tents while watching the athlete’s practice.

Saturday Night:: Big Air Show starts at 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet at Cal Lodge for the after party from 8-10 p.m.. After party includes live music, drinks, and athletes meet and greet.

POSTPONED Snowshoe Thompson Ski & Snowshoe Celebration

The event will now be held April 14.

The 22nd Annual Snowshoe Thompson Ski & Snowshoe Celebration returns once again to the Sierra on Sunday, March 3, 2024, 1– 4 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Historical Society Museum Complex located at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The lineup:

John “Snowshoe” Thompson Chautauqua by local historian and author David Woodruff as Snowshoe and Gayle Woodruff as his wife, Agnes

Nordic Folk Dancing by the Sacramento Area Nordic Dancer

Historic longboards with champion longboard skier Adam Henriques

Snowshoe Thompson Modern Day Endurance Athletes – – A presentation by Bob Crowley, Co-founder of History Expeditions on their March 6-10 100-mile expedition following Snowshoe’s route.

Join for this free event. There will be hot chocolate, coffee and cookies for a donation. Raffles. Snowshoe Thompson books and merchandise for sale. All are welcome.