Action in Tahoe: Karl Denson, Petty Theft, mystery writer talk and more

Ski with a Ranger at Sierra at Tahoe Resort

SIERRA AT TAHOE RESORT – From 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, Sierra at Tahoe Resort and Eldorado National Forest offers “guided tours through the Ski with a Ranger conservation education programs.” The programs offer skiers and snowboarders the opportunity to learn more about the mountains they’re in.

“Tour attendees must be at least intermediate level skiers/snowboarders and have their own lift ticket and gear,” say event organizers. “No reservations are required. Simply meet our Ski with a Ranger tour leads at the designated meeting time and place to attend. Please note, attendance for the tour is on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to 10 people.”

More information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/eldorado/home/?cid=fseprd1158646 .

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, NV – Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe will play at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25. “Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe (KDTU) is a renowned funk and soul ensemble led by saxophonist and vocalist Karl Denson,” say organizers. “Celebrating over 25 years of dynamic performances, the band is known for its energetic live shows and eclectic musical style.” Find more information, including ticket pricing, at https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Petty Theft: Tribute to Tom Petty at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, CA – From 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, Petty Theft, a San Francisco Tribute band covering Tom Petty will play at the Bally’s Lake Tahoe Showroom. The show will feature of variety of Petty’s hits. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting / calling the Bally’s Box Office at (775) 588-3515. Under 21 must be accompanied by adult over 21 years of age.

JJ Grey & Mofro at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, NV – “Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm, JJ Grey & Mofro are hitting the Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room stage!” say Harrah organizers. “Since his first album, Blackwater, back in 2001, Grey has been releasing deeply moving, masterfully written, funkified rock and front porch Southern soul music. Now, with his new album, Olustee – his tenth and first in nine years, and the first he has self-produced – Grey is back, singing his personal stories with universal themes of redemption, rebirth, hard luck, and inner peace.” Ticket prices vary. More information at https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/jj-grey-mofro-at-harrahs-lake-tahoe/ .

JJ Grey Provided / Steve Rapport

Mystery Writer Lisa Parsons at the South Lake Tahoe Library

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Mystery Writer Lisa Parsons will be at the South Lake Tahoe Library at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28. Lisa Parsons will “present her two books in the Emergence Mystery Series,” according to organizers. “Her first book, Aftermath: Revenge in Lake Tahoe follows Maya Murphy, paramedic, as she gets caught up in a murder in Lake Tahoe. Her second book, Ambush will take her to the Pacific Nortwest and the chaotic world of emergency calls and dangerous traps.” The event is free and all are welcome. For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org or call 530-573-3185.

Operation Sierra Storm Meteorologist Conference

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – The “leading national weather conference” will be held in South Lake Tahoe from January 26 to 29. The event features “a cutting-edge meteorological forum and seminar for network television meteorologists from around the country” and promises discussion from “leading scientists and experts.” It is intended at a networking and educational event for industry professionals. Find more information about the event, including ticket pricing, at https://osstahoe.com/ .