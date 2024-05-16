Action in Tahoe: Knight Monsters Open House, Country Songwriter Series, Washoe History & Culture talk, more

First Date

When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds in real time, the couple quickly finds that they are not alone on this unpredictable evening. In a delightful and unexpected twist, Casey and Aaron’s inner critics take on a life of their own when other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, who sing and dance them through ice-breakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?

First Date premiered on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on August 8, 2013. Directed by Bill Berry, the production featured Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez.

The show will be running at Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Way, South Lake Tahoe. There are opportunities to see if Friday, May 17 and Saturday May 18 both at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.ltcc.edu or call 530-541-4660.

TAMBA Spring Party

Spring Party – , TAMBA, P.O. Box 13712, South Lake Tahoe.

It’s that time of year again – biking season is nearly upon us! Come join your fellow TAMBA members to share the stoke and hear all about what we have planned for summer 2024.

Whether you’re interested in joining our volunteer trail days, wondering about our big summer events, or looking for other ways to get involved with TAMBA, the Spring Party is the place to be to hear all about our upcoming season.

Join at Heavenly’s California Base Lodge for dinner, drinks, a DJ, and the best raffle in town.

Ticket purchase required. Free for Members | $20 Non-Member

The event will be held on Friday, May 17 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, visit tamba.org.

Country Songwriter’s Series

Do you want to know the story behind your favorite songs? Then South Lake Tahoe Songwriters Series is for you. Some of the biggest names in Country Music Songwriting will take the stage for an intimate night of songs and stories. This year’s inaugural series features Nashville songwriters who have combined for over 50 Number 1 Songs and countless charted singles.

Each 90 minute intimate performance features two writers talking about the inspiration behind the hit songs you know.

Lee Thomas Miller

Lee Thomas Miller – Performing:

Guys Like Me, Brad Paisley

In Color, Jamey Johnson

You Are Going to Miss This, Trace Adkins

Wendell Mobley – Performing:

Fast Cars and Freedom, Rascal Flatts

How Forever Feels, Kenny Chesney

There Goes My Life, Kenny Chesney

This event will be held Saturday, May 18 from 8-11 p.m. at Blu Nightclub, 55 US-50, Stateline.

Ticket purchase required. $50 For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Knight Monster Open House

Join the region’s newest sport’s team at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Monday, May 20 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. for the Knight Monsters Open House. This event is free general admission. See your seats for the season, secure new merchandise, learn about upcoming events, and more! Open skating will also be available for $10.

*Please bring your own skates if you are skating.

RSVP at https://mailchi.mp/41dd516c3e0f/mark-your-calendars-name-logo-unveil-12695702?e=b853b0243a .

Edible Mushroom Foraging Walk

Join Sierra Nevada Alliance for a fun guided mushroom hunt for all ages! Learn all about edible wild mushrooms and how to hunt for and sustainably harvest them with naturalist guide Luis Rubio-Aguilar from Gateway Mountain Center. This event will take place in South Lake Tahoe, with location TBD. Location directions will be emailed to all participants before the event.

The walk will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://sierranevadaalliance.org/event/mushroom-hunt/

Washoe History & Culture Presentation – 3:30-4:30 p.m.,

The Tahoe Area Sierra Club would like to invite the public to learn more about the Washoe Tribe of NV and CA in this well-illustrated and captivating presentation by Herman Fillmore, the tribe’s Culture/Language Resources Director. The talk will focus on a general overview of Washoe people and cultural practices within their homelands while also highlighting the need to engage with Indigenous peoples and integrate Indigenous practices and knowledge into the work we do today.

The free event will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday May, 22 at the Aspen Room, South Tahoe Recreation Center, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd, South Lake Tahoe.

For more information, visit http://www.sierraclub.org/mother-lode/tahoe or call 415-977-5500.

Raza Obrera

Raza Obrera will perform live in Blu Nightclub inside Bally’s Lake Tahoe. Raza Obrera is a Regional Mexican band known for its unique style of music and its prominent use of the harp, along with the accordion and charango. They are based out of Newark, California, United States, and are originally from Aguililla, Michoacán, Mexico.

The event will be held at 10 p.m. at Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline.

Ticket purchase required. $40 at the door For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .