Action in Tahoe: Ladies of Emerald Bay, Midway Art and Music Festival, MicroMania Wrestling and more!

Friday, August 29

80’s Live at Bally’s Lake Tahoe – 8 p.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe, 55 Highway 50. Under 18 years of age must be accompanied by adult. Additional dates: 8/29, 8/30, 8/31.

Alex Ramon “Magic” – 7:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50.

Carson Hodges Band – 5:30-9:30 p.m., AleWorx at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/carson-hodges-band-3/ .

Daily Live Music – 12-8 p.m., Gunbarrel Tavern. Daily live music at multiple locations in the Village, including the corner stage at Azul Latin Kitchen, Basecamp Pizza, and Gunbarrel Tavern. For more information, visit https://theshopsatheavenly.com/event/live-music-gunbarrel-tavern/2025-08-29/ .

Flynn Creek Circus at Kirkwood – 7 p.m., Kirkwood Mountain Resort, 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Dr. The Flynn Creek Circus is coming to Kirkwood from August 29 to September 1! Don’t miss world-class acrobats, aerialists, and entertainers across 6 shows all weekend. Grab your tickets now: https://www.flynncreekcircus.com/2025-tickets For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1178827754266968/ .

Labor Day Weekend – Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe, 4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd,. Celebrate Labor Day & Jimmy Buffett Day with live music, lawn games and our Day of Service! Starting on 08/29/2025 and ending on 09/01/2025 For more information, visit https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-lake-tahoe/things-to-do-in-lake-tahoe/events/labor-day-weekend .

Ladies of Emerald Bay: Recollections from our Youth featuring Rosie Smith and Sarah Robertson – 4:45-7:30 p.m., Round Hill Pines Beach Resort. All aboard the luxurious Tahoe Serenity for an elegant night where two incredible historical icons recount the Tahoe glory days of their youth. The Tahoe Serenity leaves from the Round Hill Pines Beach Resort in Zephyr Cove, NV. It leaves at 5 pm and returns by 7:30 pm. We highly recommend arriving by 4:45 pm to avoid missing the boat! – Rosalee (Rosie) Smith has been visiting Tahoe since 1945 when she camped with her family at D.L. Bliss State Park. This began her love for the California State Parks at Lake Tahoe. She has had a cabin on Tahoe’s West Shore since 1968 and makes it her summer home now. She volunteered to help in the parks in 2000 and has been involved with Living History Day at Sugar Pine Point State Park. She is a docent at the Vikingsholm Castle and Hellman-Ehrman Mansion and volunteers at the Sierra State Park Visitor Centers. Originally from Palo Alto, CA, Sarah spent her childhood summers living in Emerald Bay/Vikingsholm at Lake Tahoe as her Mother, Dr. Helen H. Smith was a Seasonal Interpretive Specialist for California State Parks for 47 summers at Emerald Bay and has continued to travel to Tahoe and her beloved Emerald Bay each summer since leaving California in 1979. Sarah and her family enjoy the splendor of the Tahoe/Donner State Parks each year. For more information, visit https://sierrastateparks.org/events/ladies-of-emerald-bay-2025 .

Lakeside Laughs – 9:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. General Admission Only Paid parking charges may apply. Doors open @ 9:00pm Maitre’d Seating. Must be 21 + yrs. w/Valid ID to attend the show Additional dates: 8/29, 8/30, 8/31.

Midway Art and Music Festival – 11 a.m., Visit Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe, 1001 Heavenly Village Way. Alien Ant Farm to Headline 2025 Midway Arts & Music Festival at Heavenly Village – Labor Day Weekend. The highly anticipated Midway Arts & Music Festival is returning to Heavenly Village this Labor Day Weekend, August 29–31, 2025, and promises to be the biggest and most exciting celebration yet. Now in its third year, the festival has grown into a signature summer send-off for locals and visitors alike. This year’s headliner is none other than Alien Ant Farm, the internationally renowned alt-rock band whose high-energy performances and platinum-selling success have earned them a loyal global fanbase.

Moxy Ruckus Dance Band – 1-5 p.m., The Grove, 1900 Jameson Beach Rd. Come enjoy Moxy Ruckus Dance Band from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm just outside The Grove. For more information, visit https://camprichardsonresort.com/event/moxy-ruckus-dance-band-2/ .

Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Art Installation at Lakeview Commons – 11 a.m., Lakeview Commons, 1055 Lakeview Ave. Come join us for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Lakeview Commons to see the new art installation-“Footsteps of the Past: Suspended in Time”! The event will be held at Lakeview Commons on Friday, August 29 starting at 11am. We can’t wait to celebrate with the community! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1252104423359536/ .

Saturday, August 30

DJ CAL-LOS in Blu Nightclub – 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50. Music DJ CAL-LOS in Blu Nightclub For more information, visit https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=8/30/20 25&display=event&eventid=2434075.

MicroMania Wrestling – 8 p.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe, 55 Highway 50. MicroMania Midget Wrestling is a high powered, explosive, athletic Pro Wrestling show with just the right touch of comedy thrown in to make for an unforgettable BIG event not necessarily BIG people!! These 5 foot & under micro athletes may be short in stature but are giants in the world of entertainment where they will keep you on your feet screaming from the opening bell through the Main Event!

The Lost Reverend – 1-5 p.m., The Grove, 1900 Jameson Beach Rd. Come enjoy The Lost Reverend from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm just outside The Grove. For more information, visit https://camprichardsonresort.com/event/the-lost-reverend-2/ .

Red, White And Brew Festival – 6 p.m., Outdoor Arena at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, Highway 50 Stateline Avenue. Caesars Republic and Harrah’s Lake Tahoe prohibits the carrying and/or possession of firearms (Even with a CCW) or other dangerous weapons on the premises. The venue reserves the right to implement security procedures designed to protect the experience for all of our customers.

Tahoe Club Crawl Spring/Summer 2025 – 8-11 p.m., Tahoe Club Crawl, 31 US HWY 50. Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor games at Tipsy Putt and VIP entrance into Peek Nightclub, Lake Tahoe’s hottest Club! You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. We meet every Saturday at 8:00 PM Golden Nugget Casino Center Bar, unless told otherwise. For more information, visit https://tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com/e/tahoe-club-crawl-spring-summer-2051?aff=cityspark .

Sunday, August 31

FAYETH GARDENS’ GROOVIN’ AT THE GROVE Labor Day Concert Celebration! – 12-5 p.m., Calaveras County. Join us at FAYETH GARDENS’ GROOVIN’ AT THE GROVE Labor Day Concert Celebration for a day of music, fun, and good vibes! For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fayeth-gardens-groovin-at-the-grove-labor-day-concert-celebration-tickets-1485139595509 .

Music at the Mansion: West Shore Jazz Ensemble – 4:45-7 p.m., Sugar Pine Point State Park, 7360 W Lake Blvd 96142. Tickets are $120 ($110 for SSPF Park Donors) and include parking, historic mansion tour, a twilight reception with live music and heavy apps, and wine bar sponsored by Highway 12 Winery . A reservation is required. Musicians’ Bio From smooth ballads to upbeat swing and Latin rhythms, the West Shore Jazz quintet delivers a rich and diverse repertoire that appeals to jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. Our musicians share a deep camaraderie and a dedication to connecting with audiences through the power of live music. Whether you’re a longtime jazz fan or just discovering the genre, we invite you to join us and experience the joy and spontaneity of live jazz with West Shore Jazz quintet. Meet the musicians (West Shore Jazz Ensemble website). For more information, visit https://sierrastateparks.org/events/music-at-the-mansion-jazz-august .

Monday, September 1

Hot August Pipes Concert #4 – 3-5 p.m., Our Lady of Tahoe, 1 Elks Point Rd.. A classical concert featuring music by Handel, Scott Joplin, Herbert, Bolcom, and others, conducted by Alex Eisenberg. For more information, visit https://higherelevationmusic.org/events/ or call 415-312-8504.

Tuesday, September 2

Pirate Themed Clear Kayak Tour – 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Clearly Tahoe , 2435 Venice Dr E. The Clearly Explorer Tour will be Pirate themed on Tuesday September 2nd. Join us aboard for all of the festivities – pirate hats and eye patches will be provided. Bring your best arggggh! For more information, visit https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/clearlytahoecali/items/284870/availability/1817101220/book/?full-items=yes or call 5305544664.

Wednesday, September 3

Gundhild Carilng – 7:30-10 p.m., Boathouse Theater, Tallac Historic Site. Gunhild Carling is a world famous multi-instrumentalist ( trumpet, trombone, bag pipes, piano, harp, harmonica, recorder, ukulele) singer, songwriter and Vauduville artist with over 70 million views on Youtube. TV shows: at ABC NEWS, Dancing With the Stars(Sweden), Americas Got Talent, etc. Leads her own band and plays with: Postmodern Jukebox, Carling Family Big Band, Count Basie Orchestra, WDR BIG BAND, Papa Bue , Christer Sjögren, Macey Gray, Sabrina Carpenter, California Symphony, Musica Vitae, Meridian Symphony Orchestra etc For more information, visit https://valhallatahoe.com/event/gundhild-carilng/ . For more information, visit https://valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=242 .

Thursday, September 4

DJ Trivia Thursdays at Tipsy Putt South Lake Tahoe – 7-9 p.m., Tipsy Putt, 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 101. Bring your fun friends to Silver Peak for dinner, drinks, & DJ Trivia. Signups begin at 7pm and the game will run 7:30-9pm For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dj-trivia-thursdays-at-tipsy-putt-south-lake-tahoe-tickets-1023113529107 .