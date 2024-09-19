Action in Tahoe: Lainey Wilson, Oktoberfest, Living History

Friday, Sept. 20

Lainey Wilson

Country superstar Lainey Wilson brings her award-winning southern stylings in the Country’s Cool Again Tour on Friday & Saturday, September 20 & 21, 2024, 6:30 p.m., to the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys. With Special Guests Jackson Dean and Zach Top.

Pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Oktoberfest

Join in on the action for a celebration of great beer, awesome grub, splendid conversations, and loads of family fun at the annual OktoberFest celebration at Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Cocktail Corner, and The Bistro at the Corner

This Saturday, September 21, from 12 to 8 pm, the free event will feature costume contests, face painting, “Beer Olympics”, brewery vendors, food and drink specials, and fun games. It is also dog friendly.

Live music is will be rocking the main stage throughout the day from 12:00 – 8:00 pm.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our local community together and celebrate the change of the season with delicious food, drinks, and good vibes all the way around during Oktoberfest at the Corner,” said Founder/CEO of all of the participating spots, Luca Genasci. “The weather is lining up to be a perfect 75 degrees, and sunny, which really gets our team amped up for a fun event!”

Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Cocktail Corner, and The Bistro at the Corner are located in The Crossing at Tahoe Valley, 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe.

For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Wednesday Sept. 25

Living History: Lake Tahoe’s Enigmatic Elias “Lucky” Baldwin and His Daughter Anita

A Chautauqua performance by Gayle & David Woodruff. Lucky was “one of the greatest pioneers” of California business. Earning a fortune in speculating on mining stocks of the Great Comstock Lode, Baldwin owned over 8,000 acres of Lake Tahoe, including some of the Lake’s only remaining old growth forest (Tallac Historic Site and Fallen Leaf Lake).

His daughter Anita inherited his shrewd business acumen, overseeing the development of the family’s 45,000 acres in Southern California into the towns of Arcadi and Monrovia, and building famous Santa Anita Racetrack.

Free For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Thursday Sept 26

Star Tour

Join for a guided star gazing community event. All ages are welcome to join this free star tour with Tony Derendsen. Hot chocolate and popcorn sill be provided.

The event is at 7 p.m. at Whittell High School Field, 240 Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove.

For more information, visit whs.dcsd.net or call 775-782-7177.