Action in Tahoe: Lake of the Sky at Taylor Creek; Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Fair in Historic Genoa; Great Sierra River Clean up at Pope Beach

Lake of the Sky Amphitheatre at Taylor Creek – History of Lake Tahoe and the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

When? 6:30 pm -7:30 pm Friday, September 22nd

Where? Lake of the Sky Amphitheatre at Taylor Creek Visitor Center: 1 Heritage Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

What is it? LTBMU is celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year (1973-2023) and wilderness program manager, radio personality and historian, Don Lane, will present a “History of Lake Tahoe and the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.” Just feel free to show up. But for more information, call (530) 543-2674.

Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Faire in Historic Genoa

When? 9 am – 5 pm Saturday and Sunday, September 23rd-24th

Where? Historic Downtown Genoa located at 2289 Main Street, Genoa, NV 89411

What is it? Free for all who attend! A number of special events occur throughout the year in Genoa. None are bigger than the Annual Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Faire which has over 300 arts and crafts, activities, and food vendors.

Live Music with Karrie O’Neill

When? 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm Saturday, September 23rd

Where? Glass Wine Bar at 760 Mays Blvd., Suite 8, Incline Village, MV 89451

What is it? You won’t want to miss this special show! Karrie O’Neill plays all around the Lake and has one show at Glasses Wine Bar. Call 530-270-9463 to make a reservation.

Great Sierra River Clean up at Pope Beach

When? 9 am – 12 pm Saturday, September 23rd

Where? Pope Beach: Hwy 89 just before Camp Richardson, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

What is it? Just show up! The Great Sierra River Cleanup is about much more than picking up trash. It’s a day for Sierra communities – and those from all over California – to demonstrate their desire for clean water and healthy rivers.

Lake Tahoe Comic Con at The Tahoe Blue Event Center

When? 10 am – 6 pm Saturday and Sunday, September 23rd-24th

Where? Tahoe Blue Event Center at 75 Hwy 50, Stateline, 89449

What is it? With contests, elaborately designed costumes, merchants, and attendees from all over the world, we are confident that this Comic Con will be a huge success and a lot of fun.

Tickets can be bought online at Ticketmaster.com, at the box office in the Event Center, or on the day of the performance at the door.

The Cybertronic Spree at Bally’s Lake Tahoe (must be 21+)

When? 10 pm Saturday through Sunday, September 23rd-24th

Where? Blue Nightclub INside Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 55 Highway 50, Stateline, 89449

What is it? The Cybertronic Spree is a Canadian rock band known for their unique blend of music and cosplay. Formed in 2013, the band consists of musicians who perform in elaborate costumes inspired by characters from the Transformers franchise. Buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Marcus Ashley Gallery Meet the Artist Art Show

When? 12 pm – 5 pm Saturday, September 23rd

Where? Marcus Ashley Fine Art Gallery at 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 23 Village Center, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

What is it? Come see Mackenzie Thorpe all the way from the UK! Register online by typing in “Meet the Artist – Mackenzie Thorpe – September 23rd at Eventbrite.com.

Himmel Haus Oktoberfest Celebrations

When? 1 pm – 6 pm Saturday, September 23rd

Where? Himmel Haus German Restaurant & Bar at 3819 Saddle Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

What is it? In addition to the restaurants’ signature delicious food and beverages, attendees can enjoy live music, kids’ games, and bounce houses. It will be a fun-filled day for all ages.

For tickets email: zakjjpl@gmail.com

Tahoe Club Crawl (all participants must be 21+ with a valid ID)

When? 7:45 pm – 11 pm Saturday, September 23rd

Where? Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV 89449

What is it? Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor Putt Putt Golf at Flatstick Pub and VIP entrance into Opal Nightclub. You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. Buy tickets at Tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com for $45.

Three Dog Night at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

When? 8 pm – 10 pm Saturday, September 23rd

Where? Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room at 15 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV 89449

What is it? Three Dog Night are set to perform in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe! The legendary act is responsible for 21 Top 40 hits, including “Joy To The World,” “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Black And White,” “One,” “Shambala” and “Never Been To Spain.” Don’t miss out! Buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Incline Wine + FOOD

When? 1 pm – 4pm Saturday, September 23rd

Where? Aspen Grove at 960 Lakeshore Blvd. Incline Village, NV 89451

What is it? Have fun supporting your community on the first day of Autumn at the inaugural Incline Wine + Food’s Autumn Tasting Event where silent auction proceeds benefit: 1) Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe and 2) Incline Middle School – Incline Village. Limited tickets available! Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com.

NLTCHCA Gold from the Heart – Golf Tournament

When? Sunday, September 24th. For more information on timing contact Nan Healy: nanhealy@gmail.com

The North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary (NLTCHCA) is a nonprofit corporation made up of dedicated volunteers who give their time and financial resources to help others. Membership is currently 60 volunteers. The auxiliary is an integral part of Incline Village Community Hospital. Members of the hospital auxiliary enjoy giving back to the community and invite you to join them.

Wild & Free Fundraising Dinner for Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

When? 5:30 pm – 8 pm Tuesday, September 26th

Where? Valhalla Tahoe at 1 Valhalla Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

What is it? Wild & Free is back! This year Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is excited to bring back its Wild & Free in-person fundraising dinner at Valhalla Tahoe. Enjoy the food, custom drinks, a gorgeous location, and fun activities, all while supporting a fantastic cause. All proceeds from this year’s festivities, as well as the donations from their online auction, will go directly to feeding, care, and medical needs of the hundreds of wild animals and birds that pass through the doors of Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care every year. For tickets visit ltwc.org/event/wild-free/.

Support for Maui

When? 10 am – 9 pm starting Tuesday, September 26th through Sunday, October 1st

Where? Bowl Incline at 916 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village, NV 89451

What is it? Sam Choy has been dedicating much of his time and efforts to supporting the Island of Maui and those impacted by the devastating wildfires. He has visited the island, donated his time and talents, and supports many efforts to get the people of Maui the help they need. Sam will be with us Sept. 26th – Oct. 1st and we will be hosting a Maui Wildfire Relief Fundraiser while he is here. Please, spread the word, come in and enjoy some delicious poke tacos and a dole whip while supporting the Ohana [family] of Maui.

Engaged Aging with Ollio – Keeping your brain and body sharp

When? 10 am – 11:30 am Tuesday, September 26th

Where? Prim Library at 999 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village, NV 89451

What is it? Join us for a Sanford Center for Aging and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Informational Presentation. Please R.S.V.P. by emailing Erin Simonton at ens@unr.edu .

Family Story Time

When? 10:30 am – 11 am Tuesday, September 26th and Thursday, September 28th

Where? Incline Village Library at 845 Alder Ave. Incline Village, NV 89451

What is it? All Washoe County Library early literacy programs feature stories, fingerplays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, stimulate thinking, and promote feelings of self-assurance. Family story time is for children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. Registration is required! Visit Washoecountylibarary.us/events.

Awaken Community Event

When? 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm Wednesday, September 27

Where? St Francis Catholic Church at 701 Mount Rose Hwy, Incline Village, NV 89451

What is it? Feel free to just show up! Please join us at this informational presentation by AWAKEN to increase awareness of the issue of sex trafficking in our community and our state. By bringing together local experts and advocates, this event hopes to empower individuals with knowledge and resources to combat trafficking and provide support to victims.

Hyatt Lakeside Yoga

When? 5 pm – 7 pm Thursday, September 28

Where? Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino at 111 Country Club Dr, Include Village, NV 89451

What is it? “Guests and local residents can enjoy DJ JOOLZ’s uplifting beats and positive mantras, along with Alexandra Farrar’s expert yoga instruction, for an evening of integrative wellness.” The event also happens to benefit Incline Elementary School so a $10 donation is recommended!

Middle School Superpowers by Phyllis Fagell

When? 5:30 pm – 7 pm Thursday, September 28

Where? Lake Tahoe School 995 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village, NV 89451

What is it? We welcome Phyllis Fagell back to Lake Tahoe School for our 2023 Speaker Series, where she will give a free presentation in Duffield Hall on raising resilient tweens in turbulent times as outlined in her new book, Middle School Superpowers.

Ike and Martin at Alibi Public House

When? 6 pm – 8 pm Thursday, September 28

Where? Alibi Ale Works Public House at 931 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village, NV 89451

What is it? When you combine a Southern Mississippi boy with a London transplant who grew up in the folk music community, you get the acoustic rock combo of Ike and Martin.

Even though it’s been 3 years since we have had Ike and Martin on our stages, to most Tahoe locals, Ike and Martin need no introduction. Their unmatched energy and enthusiasm promotes a style that’s influenced by Americana, Beatles, Classical, Bluegrass, Pink Floyd and the Who. We are stoked to have this totally kick-ass duo back at the Alibi Amphitheater in Incline Thursday, September 28th, at 6 pm. This is a “BYO beach chair or blanket and sit on the grass” show! Bring $10 for a ticket.