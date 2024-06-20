Action in Tahoe: Lake Tahoe is for Lovers, Pony Express Re-ride, Tahoe Improv Players and more

Tahoe Improv Players

Friday June 21

Rhythm of India

India Arts & Cultural Center of Northern Nevada presents Rhythm of India, a free event at Lakeview Commons and El Dorado Beach at 6 p.m. Reno’s eminent dance group will be dancing to the rhythms of India with the crystal clear water of Lake Tahoe as a backdrop. Contact them at 775-379-8166 or 775-846-4390.

Sat, June 22

Lake Tahoe Is for Lovers

Join Hawthorne Heights for Lake Tahoe is for Lovers Festival! Catch headliner, The All-American Rejects, along with The Starting Line, Finch, Armor Sleep, I See Stars and more.

The one-day festival will be held at Harveys Lake Tahoe, 18 U.S. HWY 50, Stateline at 1:30 p.m.

Pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Country Songwriter’s Series

Do you want to know the story behind your favorite songs? Then South Lake Tahoe Song Writers Series is for you. Some of the biggest names in Country Music Songwriting will take the stage for an intimate night of songs and stories. This year’s inaugural series features Nashville songwriters who have combined for over 50 Number 1 Songs and countless charted singles. Each 90 minute intimate performance features two writers talking about the inspiration behind the hit songs you know. These shows are known to bring out all the emotions from Uncle Krackers infectious song Smile to the simple brilliance of Jamey Johnson’s In Color. Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Trace Adkins, Brad Paisley and many more all have songs written by these amazing storytellers. Usually only found in Nashville writers settings such as the Listening Room and Bluebird Cafe, this summer live at Bally’s Tahoe from 8-9:30 p.m.

Scooter Carusoe – Performing:

Mean to Me, Brett Eldridge

Anything But Mine, Kenny Chesney

Turning Home, David Nail

JT Harding – Performing:

Smile, Uncle Kracker

Sangria, Blake Shelton

Beers and Sunshine, Darius Rucker

Ticket purchase required. $35 For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Tuesday June 25

Tahoe Improv Players

The Tahoe Improv Comedy Players celebrate their 30th anniversary with a return to their roots. Each show this season will start with a Comedy Sportz matchup. This portion of the show will be structured just like when the player’s improv journey began in 1993. Each show will have special guests from community organizations to play the games with the Improv Players. The second half of the show will turn audience suggestions into hilarious scenes made up on the spot. Celebrating 30 years of entertainment at the lake, the Tahoe Improv Comedy Players bring their best to Valhalla. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Golden Anniversary Celebration: A Night of Music, Auctions, and Philanthropy

For the past 50 years, the Sierra State Parks Foundation has partnered with California State Parks to identify critical needs and projects where its effective mix of private philanthropy, volunteerism, and strong partnerships best benefit the parks and serve the community and visitors today and for generations to come. The party will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Sugar Pine Point State Park, 7595 California 89, Tahoma. Pre-registration required. $175 For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

Wednesday, June 25

Annual Re-Ride of the Pony Express Trail

The National Pony Express Association will be conducting its Annual Re-Ride of the Pony Express Trail from St. Joseph Missouri, to Sacramento, California, June 17 – 27, 2024.

The ride is scheduled to depart Nevada/California Stateline (South Lake Tahoe) Wednesday, June 25, 5:30 p.m.

Note: Anyone wishing to see the Pony Express riders should be aware that they may be anywhere from two hours ahead to two hours behind schedule.

Today, part of the Pony Express Trail route is a multi-use trail located near Sierra-at-Tahoe. There are a few relay stations in South Lake Tahoe. One at Friday’s Station, just east of Harrah’s casino where the statue is today, and two others out in Meyers by Holiday Market and the Hawley Grade Trail. Another station is located at Woodfords near Markleeville.

Ranked among the most remarkable feats to come out of the 1860 American West, the Pony Express was in service from April 1860 to November 1861. Its primary mission was to deliver mail and news between St. Joseph, Missouri, and San Francisco, California.

Pony Express Re-Ride route.

Thursday June 26

Music at the Castle

An evening at Vikingsholm Castle in Emerald Bay State Park with a live concert in the courtyard, light bites and fine wine.

Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $150 For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.