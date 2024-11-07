Action in Tahoe: LITMAS, Alias Brass, Jo Koy and more

Friday Nov 8

3rd Annual LITMAS Lake Tahoe

Experience holiday lights like never before at the 3rd Annual LITMAS Lake Tahoe at Tipsy Putt! Now through New Year’s, they’ve transformed the space into a dazzling, holiday-lit wonderland — so bright, it could be seen from space!

Visit Tipsy Putt Tahoe, 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit tipsyputt.com/tipsy-putt-tahoe or call 530-443-4376.

3rd annual LITMAS at Tipsy Putt. Provided

Alias Brass Free Concert

Join us for an unforgettable evening with Alias Brass, a dynamic brass quintet bringing music, energy and creativity to our community! The FREE public performance will happen at Valhalla Boat House Theater. Alias Brass will be inspiring students in Tahoe schools.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoeartsproject.org/home or call 530-542-3632.

Leonid & Friends

Leonid & Friends have blown the minds of legions of fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality, and fire of American spirit! Pre-registration required. $36+

For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Saturday Nov 9

Jo Koy

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

Ticket purchase required. $49.50 – $125.50 For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.

Jo Koy Provided

Sunday Nov 10

Air1 Worship Now Tour

Experience the Air1 Worship Now Tour this fall! This is more than just a concert—it’s an immersive journey where you’ll encounter the presence of God like never before. Featuring an all-star lineup with Crowder, We The Kingdom, CAIN, Passion, and Jon Reddick, along with the inspirational teachings of Louie Giglio, this tour promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. Ticket purchase required. $13 – $80 For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.