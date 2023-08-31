Action in Tahoe: Marcus Ashley Gallery Meet the Artist Show; Hike with a Ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort; Live music at Beacon Bar, Tahoe Paradise Parks

Marcus Ashley Gallery Meet the Artist Art Show

The Marcus Ashely Art Gallery will be hosting a Meet the Artist show with Michael Flohr from 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3.

Enjoy a cocktail collection created by impressionist Flohr, where your favorite drinks will be showcased as beautiful original oil paintings.

While this event is free, it does have the option to register beforehand, so make sure to visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-artist-michael-flohr-september-2nd-3rd-tickets-617898580287 to register and learn more.

Hike with a Ranger takes place Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 11 a.m. – weather permitting, this summer at Heavenly Mountain Resort. Provided USDA Forest Service.

Hike with a Ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Get out and enjoy the beautiful public lands of Lake Tahoe with the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Unit and Heavenly Mountain Resort for their Hike with a Ranger program.

Hikes will take place at 11 a.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Sept. 3, weather permitting, at the top of Heavenly Gondola.

Hikes are moderate in difficulty. Closed-toed shoes and water is required for attendance, along with a ticket to ride the gondola.

No reservations are required for this otherwise free event, and attendance is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Throughout the hike, rangers will cover a variety of education topics in the area. Programs are led by Heavenly’s Eco rangers and U.S. Forest Service rangers.

To learn more visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/ltbmu/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD1127014&fbclid=IwAR3DLXYsiNOQvKJWWDXFDf-IpZ0j7f2_rocwJD2ubqVRiRssL9tSf7j0liw .

Live music at the Beacon Bar & Grill on the Lake

Enjoy live music on the weekends throughout the summer at Beacon Bar & Grill on the Lake from 1-5 p.m. throughout the weekend starting Friday, Sept. 1.

Enjoy a Rum Runner cocktail and check out the talent that will be hosted on the deck, with acts like The Trey Stone Band, Arizona Jones, The Beach Cowboys, and more.

It’s free to enjoy the music, but make sure to buy a drink and enjoy some food while enjoying the incredible ambiance the Beacon has to offer.

To learn more visit http://www.camprichardson.com/summer-music .

Cool Car Fridays Cruise Night at Heavenly Village

Cool Car Cruising Fridays is returning to to Heavenly Village for 5-8 p.m. on Fridays through October.

This event is free for all and is brought to South Lake Tahoe by Good Same Safe Ride.

There will be gas money drawings, prizes and more, with the cruise open to all cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

To learn more visit http://www.goodsamsaferide.com .

Music in the Park at Tahoe Paradise Park

Get groovy at Music in the Park hosted at Tahoe Paradise Park from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, with Boot Juice.

This is a donation based event and free to attend. Donations go to enhancing park amenities.

Boot Juice is known for their river rock and Americana sound. In addition to live music, there will be food, and the chance to connect with community.

To learn more visit http://www.meyersmtnmarket.org/live-music-calendar .

Pope House Tour at the Tallac Historic Site

Learn about one of the oldest standing structures in the basin on the Pope House Tours at the Tallac Historic Site beginning at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, with tours running at those times Wednesdays through Sundays throughout the summer.

Tickets are available on a suggested donation basis of $16 for adults and $8 for children 5-12. Children 4 and younger are free.

This tour is in partnership with the US Forest Service, and gives guests a chance to explore the 5,000 sqft house while leaning about the people behind the opulence, Lake Thaoe’s history and development, and the oral legends of the Tallac Historic Site.

Tickets are available online, as well as in person at the Baldwin Museum or by calling 530-541-5227.

To learn more visit tallac-historic-site.square.site/programs .

Village Ski Loft Labor Day Weekend Sale

The 49th annual Village Ski Loft Labor Day weekend sale will be happening from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, at the Village Ski Loft.

Get all of your winter gear for a great deal. This is a fun community event, so make sure to come down and shop and get to know other local skiers and riders.

There will be an early opening from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

To learn more visit http://www.villageskiloft.com .

Snow on the Beach

Diamond Peak Foundation’s Second Annual Snow On The Beach event will be happening from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Hyatt Recency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino.

This is the largest donor party of the year, and welcomes guest from the ski community to delight in an afternoon filled with wonderful food, winter white cocktails, and exciting live music.

This is the opportunity to bid on the coveted Diamond Peak Parking Spot, along with a few other items available during the auction.

All proceeds raised will go to the design and construction of the Ski Chalet at Diamond Peak.

Regular tickets are $1,000. Thee are more ticket options available.

To learn more visit snowonthebeach.party.

Live music at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

Steelin’ Dan’s “A Tribute to the Music of Steely Dan” will be performing in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

Doors to this 21-plus show will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advanced and $25 the day of the show, plus taxes and fees.

Steelin’ Dan has been captivating audiences across California and Northern Nevada for over 15 years with their authentic and powerful recreations of Steely Dan’s timeless music.

To learn more about this show visit devildogshows.com .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Help welcome Andrew Ellis as the newest musician to play at Glasses Wine Bar from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

This show is free to watch, but reservations are accepted. Make sure to grab a glass of wine to enjoy while watching the incredible entertainment.

An Incline Village local, Ellis has a huge repertoire of songs from today and yesterday.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Talks at Tahoe

Join the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe for Talks at Tahoe: Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, Meeting the Tides of Life Through the Practice of Poetry.

This free talk will be happening at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.

In this program, Rosemerry will read selections from her new book “All the Honey,” and join the audience in conversation about how to meet life in all of its paradoxical facets.

To learn more visit http://www.unr.edu/lake-tahoe/talks .

Grover Anderson and the Lampoliers at Vallhala Tahoe

Grover Anderson and the Lampoliers will be in the Boathouse Theatre at Valhalla Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Doors to the show will open at 7 p.m. Tickets to the show are $35.

With his latest album “All The Lies That I have Told” hot off its release, this sensational act has received rave reviews from all over. His writing resembles that of Mark Twain and Bret Harte, and with his band The Lampoliers, there is no doubt this show will be one to remember.

Tickets can be purchased at valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=444&a=7&src=&_ga=GA1.3.625452896.1683139989&_gl= .