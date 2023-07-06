Action in Tahoe: Marcus Ashley Meet the Artist show; Wild Things, Inc. at South Lake Tahoe Library; Clay Walker at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Marcus Ashley Meet the Artist Show

The Marcus Ashely Art Gallery will be hosting a Meet the Artist show with Ray Goodluck from 12-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 7-8.

This free show will get wild with guests as they view Goodluck’s newest collection of wildlife inspired paintings.

While this event is free, it does have the option to register beforehand, so make sure to visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-artist-ray-goodluck-july-7th-8th-tickets-617855491407 to register and learn more.

Wild Things, Inc. at the South Lake Tahoe Library

At 2 p.m Friday, July 7, Wild Things, Inc. will be at the South Lake Tahoe Library to bring some great wild animals and share stories about their habitats and history.

This is a free, family-friendly event. There will be an assortment of wild animals for this incredible outdoor performance.

To learn more visit engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=7839&EventID=495593&PK= .

Live show at Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at the Taylor Creek Visitor Center

Steve Hale will present a live Chautauqua reenactment of the life of George Whittell Jr. at the Sky Amphitheater at the Taylor Creek Visitor Center at 7 p.m. Friday, July 7.

This free show will follow the life of Whittell J., whose enourmas assets allowed him to purchase the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, leaving a legacy of 27 miles of undeveloped shoreline for the enjoyment of the public today.

Hale has performed all throughout state and national parks in the western region, and has been bringing engaging reenactments of Western historical figures for more than two decades.

To learn more visit comstockcharacters.weebly.com .

Clay Walker at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Country music star Clay Walker will be at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, in the Showroom.

Walker has sustained his career over the years with multiple platinum albums and charting over 30 singles, including 11 number ones. He just recently released his 12th album Texas to Tennessee in 2021.

Tickets to this show are on sale on ticketmaster.com starting at $60, with ticket prices subject to change. Minors must be accompanied by an adult 21-plus, and children under six will not be admitted.

To learn more visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx .

Free Friday Night Movies at Bijou Community Park

July is Parks Make Life Better Month and the City of South Lake Tahoe’s Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating with the Movies in the Park Series starting at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7 at Bijou Community Park.

Movies will be showing every Friday for the month of July, starting with The Secret Life of Pets in partnership with the Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe.

Each movie night will feature a distinguished non-profit partners, where attendees will have the opportunity to support and learn about these organizations while spending an evening under the stars.

Inside Out will be playing at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, in partnership with Live Violence Free. Finding Nemo will be playing Friday, July 21, in partnership with Tahoe Arts Project. The month will conduced with Back to the Future Friday, July 28, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Foundation.

Movies will begin at sunset. Make sure to bing blankets and chairs. Tessie Beach Bites will be present at the venue, offering plenty of food and drinks for purchase.

This series is completely free and welcome to all.

To learn more visit http://www.cityofslt.us/1183/Parks-Make-Life-Better-Month .

TOCCATA at Tahoe Paradise Park

TOCCATA – Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will be presenting their Red White & Tahoe Blue show at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at Tahoe Paradise Park.

Experience the Fourth of July like never before with patriotic songs from the orchestra and chorus that pays tribute to the brave veterans.

The show is free for veterans, and lawn seating is free as well, but donations are requested. General admission is $10, and preferred seating for adults is $40, and for youth it’s $15.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit toccatatahoe.org .

Iconic Women in Music at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will be hosting an Iconic Women in Music event with Tahoe Flow Artists at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7.

This event will incorporate the strength of local iconic women with live music by Honey Vixen and out of this world aerial arts and dance acts by Tahoe Flow Artists.

This show will highlight female musical geniuses, and will use the power of music and performance art to inspire and incite emotions and sense of self.

Tickets to this event are $20 in advanced, and $25 the day of the show.

To learn more visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6030610 .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Andre Chevalier will be performing at Glasses Wine Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Enjoy marvelous music, wonderful wine, and fabulous fun with this creative talent.

Andre will play a wide-variety of covers and takes requests as well.

It is free to listen, but reservations are recommended. Make sure to purchase a glass of wine, bring your friends, and enjoy the great music of the night.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .