Action in Tahoe: Matisyahu, The Wailers and more!

Friday, May 23

Codigo Tequila Tasting

3-6 p.m., Dart Beverage Center, 148 Hwy 50, Stateline. Join us for a Código Tequila Tasting at Dart Beverage Center! Stop by between 3–6 p.m. to sample Código Blanco and Reposado tequilas. Whether you’re a longtime fan or curious to try something new, it’s the perfect chance to explore these premium tequilas and discover your favorite. For more information, visit dartbeverage.com or call 775-580-6110.

Public Tours

11 a.m., Tahoe Science Center, 201 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. Dive into Lake Tahoe without getting wet! Explore interactive exhibits, learn about the lake ecosystem, and why it’s changing and find out how you can keep Tahoe blue. When you visit the Tahoe Science Center, you learn the latest findings from the world-class UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC), a global leader in research, education, and public outreach on lakes. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $5-$10 For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

Saturday, May 24

Matisyahu

8 p.m., Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline. Since first emerging on the international stage in 2005, Matisyahu has established a reputation for following his muse—from the stripped-down roots reggae of the gold-certified Live at Stubb’s to the trippy ministrations of Youth to the polished pop eclecticism of Light. Ticket purchase required. $39.50 adv (plus tax / fee’s) For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Wildfire Safety Expo

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will be hosting the annual Wildfire Safety Expo on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at the South Tahoe Middle School parking lot. South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will host the 8th Annual Wildfire Safety Expo on Saturday, May 24. The Wildfire Safety Expo is a free, community event which provides information on how to be fire-safe during this upcoming wildfire season. Each year, wildfire behavior progressively becomes more ferocious. Choosing to live in a forest means we all need to be extra vigilant with preparedness. Local agencies will be on-site to hand out preparedness information, materials, and other cool free giveaways. In addition, various static fire apparatus will be on display. Plus, Smokey Bear will greet attendees and be available for photos.

8th Anniversary Party at South Lake Brewing Co.

12 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Brewery. Memorial Day weekend marks South Lake Brewing Company’s 8th anniversary, and they’re celebrating all day on Saturday, May 24. The party will start at 12 p.m. at the Brewery with the release of new anniversary beers, live music by Sierra Gypsies from 5-8 p.m. and Tahoe Tommy from 12-3 p.m., slushies on tap, food pop-ups from Bear Bites, Tessie’s Beach Bites, and the Baked Bear, face painting, and specialty anniversary merchandise for sale. Plan to kick off Memorial Day weekend with live music, tasty beers, and good times! Free entry and parking will be available. The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition will also be here with a free bike valet.

Sunday, May 25

Comedian Paul Ogata

7:30 p.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 US-50, Stateline. Come celebrate Memorial Weekend with Comedian Paul Ogata where razor-sharp wit meets the wild ride of hilarity—step aboard, buckle up, and laugh your way into the unexpected!” Ticket purchase required. $29.00 – $38.99 For more information, visit renotahoecomedy.com.

The Wailers ~ 2025 Natural Mystic 30th Anniversary Tour

8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. The Wailers are a rare breed of musicians who have earned their place in the annals of music history. Their culture-defining music, embodying the spirit of the 70s reggae movement, has left an indelible mark on the industry. Experience the magic of their timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley’s vast repertoire in a set that is truly unforgettable. Under the guidance of Aston Barrett Jr, son of the legendary “Familyman”, The Wailers continue to preserve the legacy of their iconic sound. Ticket purchase required. Tickets: $25 ADV / $30 DOS For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Tuesday, May 27

Brockway Summit Trail Workday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brockway Summit, Tahoe Rim Trail, Tahoe Vista. Join the Tahoe Rim Trail’s trail maintenance efforts to provide a more sustainable and enjoyable user experience by participation in Brockway Summit Trail Workdays. Pre-registration required. Free For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.

Author Presentation: “Lost Grand Resorts of Old Lake Tahoe”

5:30 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. Author Paul Nelson brings to life the intrigue and opulence of Lake Tahoe’s earliest resorts in his recently published book, The Lost Grand Resorts of Old Lake Tahoe. His visual presentation will cover the history of some of Tahoe’s most iconic old hotels including Baldwin’s Tallac House, the Tahoe Tavern, Brockway Hot Springs Hotel and the Cal-Neva Lodge. Travel back in time and find out how these hotels fought to outdo one another as they took luxury to new heights with musical entertainment, movies, horseback excursions and five-star dining. For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org or call 530-573-3185.