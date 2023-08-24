Action in Tahoe: Meet the Artist Show at Ashely Marcus Gallery; Raise the Roof Fundraiser; Live music at Valhalla Tahoe

Meet the Artist Show at Ashely Marcus Gallery

Artist Fabio Napoleoni will be at Ashely Marcus Gallery for a Meet the Artist event from 12-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.

Join this free event to see Napoleoni’s newest collection or original characters.

To register for this event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-artist-fabio-napoleoni-august-25th-26th-tickets-617889051787 .

Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at Taylor Creek Presentation

Kelly Loria will be presenting on snow, mountain streams, and water quality in the Lake Tahoe Bain at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at Taylor Creek.

The event is hosted by the Great Basin Institute and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, and is free to all to join.

Sit under the stars and learn about the wonders of Lake Tahoe.

To learn more visit http://www.thegreatbasininstitute.org/taylor-creek-visitor-center .

Raise the Roof Fundraiser-American Legion Post 795

The American Legion Post 795 will be hosting their “Raise the Roof” fundraiser from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to reach their lofty goal to save their building that will, without funding, fall into disrepair.

This indoor and outdoor block party will include a community barbecue, music and activities for all. Tickets are $25 per adult, $10 per child under 10, and children under three are free.

Food will be served from 4-7 p.m. Activities include horseshoes, corn hole, darts, and pool table. There will also be a full bar available for drink purchases.

Tickets can be purchased at the midtown American Legion location.

The Golden Cadillacs on the Lawn at Valhalla Tahoe

The Golden Cadillacs will be performing on the lawn at Valhalla Tahoe for free at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

The Golden Cadillacs began their musical journey by forming a band back in their high school days in the foothills of Northern California.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsvenue.asp?p=435&src=&_ga=GA1.3.625452896.1683139989&_gl= .

The Ideateam Band at Valhalla Tahoe

The Ideateam Band will be performing at the Boathouse Theatre at Valhalla Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person, and this event is sponsored by Beach Retreat & Lodge and South of North Brewing Co.

Ideateam Band is an evolving cast of Sacramento-based musicians who collaborate to create distinct original compositions.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=443&a=7&src=&_ga=GA1.3.625452896.1683139989&_gl= .

Kane Brown at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Kane Brown will be at Haveys Thursday and Friday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Provided/Visit Lake Tahoe

Kane Brown is bringing his Drunk or Dreaming tour to the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com starting at $99.50, with prices subject to change. There is a clear bag policy on at this show, and all are welcome to attend.

Opener for the show will be Dylan Schneider. Brown auditioned for both American Idol and The X Factor, and gained popularity with videos posted to social media.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Backcountry Chiropractor Grand Opening & Open House

Join Dr. Jon and his wife Colleen Malley at the grand opening of Backcountry Chiropractic in Incline Village from 12-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

This free open house will have refreshments and health education, along with snacks and a chance to connect with the new team.

This event will be held at 937 Tahoe Blvd., Suite #205.

The Blues Monsters & Friends at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will be hosting The Blues Monster and friends at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

This show is $10 per person, and will feature great live music with drinks and tasty bites for sale.

The Blues Monsters have been taking center stage for over 30 years. This red-hot rocking blues band from north shore Lake Tahoe and the Reno area have been voted the #1 blues band in North Lake Tahoe for seven years running.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5977242 .

Petty Theft at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Petty Theft, tribute band to the music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will be at the Crystal Bay Club Casino in the Crown Room at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

This is a 21-plus show. Tickets are $20 in advanced and $25 the day of the show, plus taxes and fees. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Since 2003, this San Francisco based band has been touring the U.S. performing Tom Petty’s songs true to the original and in the spirit of the Heartbreaker’s live shows.

To purchase your tickets visit devildogshows.com .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Jonathan Hennion will be playing live at Glasses Wine Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

With a great voice and incredibly skills on the guitar, this show is one you don’t want to miss.

Reservations are recommended, and bar seating is available. Make sure to grab a drink and listen to the beautiful melodies from Hennion.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Havana Nights with Tahoe Family Solutions

Tahoe Family Solutions will be hosting Havana Nights in the Aspen Grove of Incline Village at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Gather your best white dresses and fedora hats for this annual Shabby Chic event in the tropic setting of old Havana Cuba.

There will be cocktails, live music by DonGato, tropical dining, and dancing. There will also be a silent auction and paddle raise to benefit the Tahoe Family Solutions mental health services.

Tickets are $175 per person, or $1050 for a picnic table of 6.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit tahoefamily.org/shabby-chic-2023-havana-nights-2-0 .

Taco Tuesdays and Tiki Thursdays at Bowl Incline

Taco Tuesday is back at Bowl Incline by popular demand, and will be happening every Tuesday this summer. Enjoy taco and drink specials all evening long, beginning at 5 p.m.

The fun continues with Tiki Thursday, which will include live music, tiki cocktails, PuPu platters and scorpion bowls.

To learn more about either events visit http://www.bowlincline.com/event-calendar .